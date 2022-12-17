Wizards 78, Clippers 80: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (11-18) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (14-14) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
Washington Wizards 78, Los Angeles Clippers 80 (Q4 10:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That may have been Brandon Boston Jr.’s best highlight of 2022.
Steals it from Monte Morris, who had no turnovers.
Finishes the break through Kispert foul to tie.
And then Coffey puts back miss FT for LAC lead.
Wall and the youth! Clippers up 80-78 with 10:21 left. – 5:56 PM
That may have been Brandon Boston Jr.’s best highlight of 2022.
Steals it from Monte Morris, who had no turnovers.
Finishes the break through Kispert foul to tie.
And then Coffey puts back miss FT for LAC lead.
Wall and the youth! Clippers up 80-78 with 10:21 left. – 5:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
up 3 after 3.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/mFkoeaoGDV – 5:53 PM
up 3 after 3.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/mFkoeaoGDV – 5:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead 75-72 entering the 4th. The Clippers are shooting just 36.9% FG but are 11-24 3PT (45.8%). If the Wizards can shut off the threes, the game is theirs. – 5:52 PM
The Wizards lead 75-72 entering the 4th. The Clippers are shooting just 36.9% FG but are 11-24 3PT (45.8%). If the Wizards can shut off the threes, the game is theirs. – 5:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were able to reset the game but not take the lead, and Wizards lead 75-72 through 3 quarters.
Wizards down to 45.3% FGs, so LA doing what they do defensively. Kuzma: 3/9 FGs since 1st quarter.
Clippers still at 36.9% FGs. Obviously need to, you know, score to come back – 5:52 PM
Clippers were able to reset the game but not take the lead, and Wizards lead 75-72 through 3 quarters.
Wizards down to 45.3% FGs, so LA doing what they do defensively. Kuzma: 3/9 FGs since 1st quarter.
Clippers still at 36.9% FGs. Obviously need to, you know, score to come back – 5:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards had one field goal in the final 4 mins of the third quarter. They lead the Clippers 75-72 heading into the fourth. – 5:51 PM
The Wizards had one field goal in the final 4 mins of the third quarter. They lead the Clippers 75-72 heading into the fourth. – 5:51 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
In for the Clippers now — Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston and John Wall. – 5:43 PM
In for the Clippers now — Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston and John Wall. – 5:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ve seen enough. Between his game-winning 4-pt play to complete the comeback last year and the way he’s played today, Luke Kennard is officially a Wizards Killer. – 5:41 PM
I’ve seen enough. Between his game-winning 4-pt play to complete the comeback last year and the way he’s played today, Luke Kennard is officially a Wizards Killer. – 5:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a right hand drive and thunderous slam past Marcus Morris Sr., oh my – 5:39 PM
Deni Avdija with a right hand drive and thunderous slam past Marcus Morris Sr., oh my – 5:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. is in foul trouble.
It will be interesting to see where the help comes from for Leonard.
Wizards up 66-61 with 6:04 left in 3rd quarter. – 5:32 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. is in foul trouble.
It will be interesting to see where the help comes from for Leonard.
Wizards up 66-61 with 6:04 left in 3rd quarter. – 5:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers in bonus last 7:24 of 3rd quarter after drawing zero fouls first 8 minutes of 2nd quarter. – 5:30 PM
Clippers in bonus last 7:24 of 3rd quarter after drawing zero fouls first 8 minutes of 2nd quarter. – 5:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After needing time to get warmed up, Kawhi Leonard is in a groove. He missed his first four shots but has shot 8-of-12 since. He has 23 points in 22 minutes so far. – 5:29 PM
After needing time to get warmed up, Kawhi Leonard is in a groove. He missed his first four shots but has shot 8-of-12 since. He has 23 points in 22 minutes so far. – 5:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi had all 3 of his steals in the second quarter.
It’s the first time Leonard has more than 2 steals in a game all season. – 5:18 PM
Kawhi had all 3 of his steals in the second quarter.
It’s the first time Leonard has more than 2 steals in a game all season. – 5:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Fresno State 16, Washington State 0
Go Dogs!!! pic.twitter.com/NCzSoBB9YJ – 5:16 PM
Halftime: Fresno State 16, Washington State 0
Go Dogs!!! pic.twitter.com/NCzSoBB9YJ – 5:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Telling +/- for Clippers by center
Diabaté: -4
Brown: -7
Neither: +4
RoCo didn’t play in first half. Give Diabaté second half start, but RoCo is a better fit for this matchup than Brown is, and we saw that last week.
You have Two Nicos, use them! – 5:13 PM
Telling +/- for Clippers by center
Diabaté: -4
Brown: -7
Neither: +4
RoCo didn’t play in first half. Give Diabaté second half start, but RoCo is a better fit for this matchup than Brown is, and we saw that last week.
You have Two Nicos, use them! – 5:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
at the half:
📊 @BigGameTae 12 PTS, 3 AST
📊 @Kyle Kuzma 10 PTS, 5 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZZK8fg6NR2 – 5:10 PM
at the half:
📊 @BigGameTae 12 PTS, 3 AST
📊 @Kyle Kuzma 10 PTS, 5 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZZK8fg6NR2 – 5:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards lead 57-50 in LA at halftime.
The FG% differential should encourage the Clippers, who are down only single digits despite shooting 38.3% FGs, allowing 57.1% FGs, and getting outscored 36-14 in paint.
Kuzma: 10 points, 5/10 FGs, 5 rebounds, 1 block.
Leonard has 15. – 5:09 PM
Wizards lead 57-50 in LA at halftime.
The FG% differential should encourage the Clippers, who are down only single digits despite shooting 38.3% FGs, allowing 57.1% FGs, and getting outscored 36-14 in paint.
Kuzma: 10 points, 5/10 FGs, 5 rebounds, 1 block.
Leonard has 15. – 5:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Clippers 57-50 at the half. Key stat: Wizards have a 36-14 edge in points in the paint.
This after they gave up 98 PITP last game without Kristaps Porzingis. Turns out he makes a difference. – 5:08 PM
Wizards lead the Clippers 57-50 at the half. Key stat: Wizards have a 36-14 edge in points in the paint.
This after they gave up 98 PITP last game without Kristaps Porzingis. Turns out he makes a difference. – 5:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 57, Clippers 50
Monté Morris: 12 pts., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 10 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Leonard: 15 pts., 2 rebs.
Wall: 6 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Wizards 57%, Clippers 38%
Paint points: Wizards 36, Clippers 14 – 5:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 57, Clippers 50
Monté Morris: 12 pts., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 10 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Leonard: 15 pts., 2 rebs.
Wall: 6 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Wizards 57%, Clippers 38%
Paint points: Wizards 36, Clippers 14 – 5:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 57, Clippers 50
Morris: 12p
Kuzma: 10p 5r
Leonard: 15p
Wiz have a 36-14 edge in the paint but have given up 8 three’s. – 5:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 57, Clippers 50
Morris: 12p
Kuzma: 10p 5r
Leonard: 15p
Wiz have a 36-14 edge in the paint but have given up 8 three’s. – 5:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
KAWHI STEALIN’ YOUR CHRISTMAS COOKIES pic.twitter.com/S2l2nAqCQ9 – 5:07 PM
KAWHI STEALIN’ YOUR CHRISTMAS COOKIES pic.twitter.com/S2l2nAqCQ9 – 5:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers with 15 points, but they trail Wizards 57-50 at the half. – 5:06 PM
Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers with 15 points, but they trail Wizards 57-50 at the half. – 5:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
John Wall with an absolutely filthy pass cross court after getting past Deni Avdija leading to a hockey assist 3. – 5:05 PM
John Wall with an absolutely filthy pass cross court after getting past Deni Avdija leading to a hockey assist 3. – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rare timeout inside of 2 minutes by Wes Unseld Jr.
Can you blame him?
Clippers on 10-1 run, Kawhi Leonard dunks for the physical, and Wizards lead down to 53-47 with 1:33 left.
LA had Wizards right where they wanted them again? – 5:03 PM
Rare timeout inside of 2 minutes by Wes Unseld Jr.
Can you blame him?
Clippers on 10-1 run, Kawhi Leonard dunks for the physical, and Wizards lead down to 53-47 with 1:33 left.
LA had Wizards right where they wanted them again? – 5:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
NO-LOOK DIME FROM GOODY 💰
ONE HAND SLAM FROM KISPERT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eAQcPrCp8D – 5:03 PM
NO-LOOK DIME FROM GOODY 💰
ONE HAND SLAM FROM KISPERT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eAQcPrCp8D – 5:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Heck of a no-look pass from Jordan Goodwin. It’s not only his defense. pic.twitter.com/5nAwNuI0OZ – 5:01 PM
Heck of a no-look pass from Jordan Goodwin. It’s not only his defense. pic.twitter.com/5nAwNuI0OZ – 5:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Did the NBCSW broadcast not count the Corey Kispert dunk to give the Wizards 52 points? In-game arena also shows only 50 points for Washington, but NBA/ESPN/live stats show 52. – 4:59 PM
Did the NBCSW broadcast not count the Corey Kispert dunk to give the Wizards 52 points? In-game arena also shows only 50 points for Washington, but NBA/ESPN/live stats show 52. – 4:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kristaps Porzingis has been outstanding at the rim in this game. Clippers offense has been a complete failure inside the arc.
Wizards on a 7-0 run with points either scored or assisted by… Corey Kispert.
That 2nd quarter again. Wizards up 52-37 with 3:53 left in first half. – 4:56 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has been outstanding at the rim in this game. Clippers offense has been a complete failure inside the arc.
Wizards on a 7-0 run with points either scored or assisted by… Corey Kispert.
That 2nd quarter again. Wizards up 52-37 with 3:53 left in first half. – 4:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Young fan rocking a Maccabi Tel Aviv (not Deni Avdija?) jersey at half court courtside of Wizards-Clippers pic.twitter.com/6n8CitJAtZ – 4:54 PM
Young fan rocking a Maccabi Tel Aviv (not Deni Avdija?) jersey at half court courtside of Wizards-Clippers pic.twitter.com/6n8CitJAtZ – 4:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Washington’s defense is one of the more conservative in the league. Clippers are getting good shots. They will need to keep this game close so that when they start regressing to the mean, they can capitalize.
Back-to-back Leonard buckets cuts Wizards lead to 45-37. – 4:50 PM
Washington’s defense is one of the more conservative in the league. Clippers are getting good shots. They will need to keep this game close so that when they start regressing to the mean, they can capitalize.
Back-to-back Leonard buckets cuts Wizards lead to 45-37. – 4:50 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi’s here. His back to back baskets, including 3-pter, keep this game from getting out of hand. Clippers trail, 45-37. – 4:50 PM
Kawhi’s here. His back to back baskets, including 3-pter, keep this game from getting out of hand. Clippers trail, 45-37. – 4:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard has hit 3 3s. Which is the main reason this isn’t a 20-point Clippers deficit.
LA Interior defense has been horrible, and Wizards are outscoring Clippers 28-6 in the paint. Same Wizards team that gave up 98 paint points in Denver Wednesday.
Wizards up 42-29. – 4:44 PM
Luke Kennard has hit 3 3s. Which is the main reason this isn’t a 20-point Clippers deficit.
LA Interior defense has been horrible, and Wizards are outscoring Clippers 28-6 in the paint. Same Wizards team that gave up 98 paint points in Denver Wednesday.
Wizards up 42-29. – 4:44 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
You’d think by now Washington would have a solid scouting report on Luke Kennard. – 4:43 PM
You’d think by now Washington would have a solid scouting report on Luke Kennard. – 4:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
let’s keep it goin’ in q2.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/9sGlilCMdE – 4:39 PM
let’s keep it goin’ in q2.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/9sGlilCMdE – 4:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards lead Clippers 28-20 at end of one quarter.
Kyle Kuzma off to another strong start: 8 points, 4/7 FGs, 3 rebounds, 1 block. That’s without finding the 3 yet.
Clippers struggling in paint again, missing 9 of 12 attempts. Your reminder that Clippers are last in paint PPG. – 4:38 PM
Wizards lead Clippers 28-20 at end of one quarter.
Kyle Kuzma off to another strong start: 8 points, 4/7 FGs, 3 rebounds, 1 block. That’s without finding the 3 yet.
Clippers struggling in paint again, missing 9 of 12 attempts. Your reminder that Clippers are last in paint PPG. – 4:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 28-20 Wizards over Clippers at the end of the 1st. The Wiz are up 20-6 in pts in the paint and 9-3 in fastbreak pts. Clips shooting 31.8% FG. – 4:38 PM
It’s 28-20 Wizards over Clippers at the end of the 1st. The Wiz are up 20-6 in pts in the paint and 9-3 in fastbreak pts. Clips shooting 31.8% FG. – 4:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Will save you the terrible picture from across the court, but Rui Hachimura got displaced from his seat in the first row of the bench because they are ticketed seats so Bradley Beal is sitting next to a fan. Everyone involved having a laugh over it as Rui takes a second row seat. – 4:37 PM
Will save you the terrible picture from across the court, but Rui Hachimura got displaced from his seat in the first row of the bench because they are ticketed seats so Bradley Beal is sitting next to a fan. Everyone involved having a laugh over it as Rui takes a second row seat. – 4:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wiz lead the Clippers 28-20. Kuzma has 8, Porzingis has 6. Wall has 6 for LA. – 4:37 PM
After one, the Wiz lead the Clippers 28-20. Kuzma has 8, Porzingis has 6. Wall has 6 for LA. – 4:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have done a nice job pushing the pace in transition early against the Clippers today. This play by Deni Avdija and Monte Morris is a good example. pic.twitter.com/D2iweRfqwz – 4:33 PM
The Wizards have done a nice job pushing the pace in transition early against the Clippers today. This play by Deni Avdija and Monte Morris is a good example. pic.twitter.com/D2iweRfqwz – 4:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the turnaround fadeaway 🤌
you love to see it from @Jordan Goodwin. pic.twitter.com/pt4ztBMK2B – 4:31 PM
the turnaround fadeaway 🤌
you love to see it from @Jordan Goodwin. pic.twitter.com/pt4ztBMK2B – 4:31 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers are shooting 31.3%, bumped up from 26% after TMann’s jumper. The Wizards, you ask? They are shooting 55.6%. – 4:29 PM
Clippers are shooting 31.3%, bumped up from 26% after TMann’s jumper. The Wizards, you ask? They are shooting 55.6%. – 4:29 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
It’s not getting better here at Crypto. John Wall missed one of two free throws, the first not coming anywhere close to the basket. Clippers trail, 20-13 – 4:24 PM
It’s not getting better here at Crypto. John Wall missed one of two free throws, the first not coming anywhere close to the basket. Clippers trail, 20-13 – 4:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with good defense on Kawhi Leonard to force a tough shot at the baseline. He finishes the defensive possession with a strong defensive rebound, pushes the pace, and gets Monte Morris a 3-pointer the other way. – 4:22 PM
Deni Avdija with good defense on Kawhi Leonard to force a tough shot at the baseline. He finishes the defensive possession with a strong defensive rebound, pushes the pace, and gets Monte Morris a 3-pointer the other way. – 4:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA transition defense can be better.
After Wall found Diabaté for a dunk, Wizards scored their next two baskets in 5 seconds each.
Porzingis missed his first shot over Diabaté, but hit the next three.
Wizards on 6-0 run and lead 15-10 with 7:02 left in first quarter. – 4:19 PM
LA transition defense can be better.
After Wall found Diabaté for a dunk, Wizards scored their next two baskets in 5 seconds each.
Porzingis missed his first shot over Diabaté, but hit the next three.
Wizards on 6-0 run and lead 15-10 with 7:02 left in first quarter. – 4:19 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Wizards lead, 15-10, at the 7:02 mark. Kawhi is 0 for 3. Morris 0 for 2. Could be a long afternoon – 4:19 PM
Wizards lead, 15-10, at the 7:02 mark. Kawhi is 0 for 3. Morris 0 for 2. Could be a long afternoon – 4:19 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
From the Kawhindow to the Wall pic.twitter.com/7SBHXM6lW0 – 4:18 PM
From the Kawhindow to the Wall pic.twitter.com/7SBHXM6lW0 – 4:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Really cool moment before starting lineups
Paul George came out, sat next to Moussa Diabaté, they do their dap and PG puts his arm around Moussa before dropping some wisdom for the rookie – 4:12 PM
Really cool moment before starting lineups
Paul George came out, sat next to Moussa Diabaté, they do their dap and PG puts his arm around Moussa before dropping some wisdom for the rookie – 4:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Gonna be interesting to see this Clippers lineup without PG, Reggie and Zu. Kawhi starting at shooting guard alongside John Wall. – 4:11 PM
Gonna be interesting to see this Clippers lineup without PG, Reggie and Zu. Kawhi starting at shooting guard alongside John Wall. – 4:11 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards @ Clippers Watch Party | Dec. 17th
twitch.tv/quintonmayo – 3:58 PM
Wizards @ Clippers Watch Party | Dec. 17th
twitch.tv/quintonmayo – 3:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
laser focused in LA.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/a6pXBKxVwu – 3:51 PM
laser focused in LA.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/a6pXBKxVwu – 3:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Clippers’ season has been start and stop, nonstop. Kawhi and PG have played together just 9 times. With 51 games left, Ty Lue says there’s still time to build chemistry: “Let’s try 15 games together whole as a team… 15! F—. Not two, not three, 15” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:51 PM
The Clippers’ season has been start and stop, nonstop. Kawhi and PG have played together just 9 times. With 51 games left, Ty Lue says there’s still time to build chemistry: “Let’s try 15 games together whole as a team… 15! F—. Not two, not three, 15” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
afternoon hoops start in 🔟 on @NBCSWashington ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/iMrXnXGAII – 3:50 PM
afternoon hoops start in 🔟 on @NBCSWashington ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/iMrXnXGAII – 3:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Seems like a missed opportunity for the Clippers to host Jewish Heritage Night this afternoon vs. Deni Avdija and the Wizards instead of their next home game? pic.twitter.com/FP91AXgO2c – 3:43 PM
Seems like a missed opportunity for the Clippers to host Jewish Heritage Night this afternoon vs. Deni Avdija and the Wizards instead of their next home game? pic.twitter.com/FP91AXgO2c – 3:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips and Wiz starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Moussa Diabate
Kawhi Leonard
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Monte Morris – 3:39 PM
Clips and Wiz starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Moussa Diabate
Kawhi Leonard
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Monte Morris – 3:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
John Wall sees Clippers owner Steve Ballmer as he walks back to the locker room after his pre-game warmups
Wall: “What’s up, boss man? Let’s get one tonight.”
Ballmer: “Good team to beat, John.”
Wall with a smile: “Yessir!” – 3:36 PM
John Wall sees Clippers owner Steve Ballmer as he walks back to the locker room after his pre-game warmups
Wall: “What’s up, boss man? Let’s get one tonight.”
Ballmer: “Good team to beat, John.”
Wall with a smile: “Yessir!” – 3:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Wizards
1️⃣ » @John Wall
2️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @MoussaDiabate_ pic.twitter.com/48kt8We3iV – 3:35 PM
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Wizards
1️⃣ » @John Wall
2️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @MoussaDiabate_ pic.twitter.com/48kt8We3iV – 3:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last week, Clippers benefitted from Wizards’ lack of backcourt depth to force turnovers in comeback win.
Monte Morris is literally The Count of Assist/TO.
Bradley Beal is out, but Tyronn Lue knows tonight will be different with Wizards having a steadier hand. pic.twitter.com/VypyszEWGa – 3:35 PM
Last week, Clippers benefitted from Wizards’ lack of backcourt depth to force turnovers in comeback win.
Monte Morris is literally The Count of Assist/TO.
Bradley Beal is out, but Tyronn Lue knows tonight will be different with Wizards having a steadier hand. pic.twitter.com/VypyszEWGa – 3:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today’s starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Moussa Diabate
Kawhi Leonard
John Wall
And for @latimessports: @Brad Turner – 3:34 PM
Today’s starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Moussa Diabate
Kawhi Leonard
John Wall
And for @latimessports: @Brad Turner – 3:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 from DTLA 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/O4BcsfBx4c – 3:34 PM
first 5 from DTLA 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/O4BcsfBx4c – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are starting Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis.
Clippers starting John Wall, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Moussa Diabaté.
The only Clippers who haven’t started this year: Covington, Boston, Preston. – 3:33 PM
Wizards are starting Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis.
Clippers starting John Wall, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Moussa Diabaté.
The only Clippers who haven’t started this year: Covington, Boston, Preston. – 3:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma making fan’s day with autographs, bringing this first girl nearly to tears pic.twitter.com/aMvd91I6ff – 3:28 PM
Kyle Kuzma making fan’s day with autographs, bringing this first girl nearly to tears pic.twitter.com/aMvd91I6ff – 3:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wes Unseld Jr. is 0-3 vs Clippers.
Wizards held double-digit leads in second half of all losses.
All of the losses came with a different starting point guard.
It’s Monte Morris’ turn to help the Wizards finish a game against Tyronn Lue’s adjustments. pic.twitter.com/Sr8M1ec859 – 3:26 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. is 0-3 vs Clippers.
Wizards held double-digit leads in second half of all losses.
All of the losses came with a different starting point guard.
It’s Monte Morris’ turn to help the Wizards finish a game against Tyronn Lue’s adjustments. pic.twitter.com/Sr8M1ec859 – 3:26 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Missing first @Los Angeles Clippers game of the season for a very good reason… it’s wedding day pic.twitter.com/zaWIUueXCs – 3:26 PM
Missing first @Los Angeles Clippers game of the season for a very good reason… it’s wedding day pic.twitter.com/zaWIUueXCs – 3:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall starts again vs old team.
Reggie Jackson out but on the floor pregame. pic.twitter.com/Vj03cA4HSh – 3:08 PM
John Wall starts again vs old team.
Reggie Jackson out but on the floor pregame. pic.twitter.com/Vj03cA4HSh – 3:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Blazers
Gediminas Petraitis
Justin Van Duyne
John Conley
This crew has combined to work eight playoff games, by far the fewest of any crew working tonight. The 3 officials working the Wizards-Clippers game have combined for 101 playoff games – 3:05 PM
Officials for #Rockets #Blazers
Gediminas Petraitis
Justin Van Duyne
John Conley
This crew has combined to work eight playoff games, by far the fewest of any crew working tonight. The 3 officials working the Wizards-Clippers game have combined for 101 playoff games – 3:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
John Wall heating up as he prepares for his third start of the season and second against the Wizards in a week pic.twitter.com/eYFQHR7K2z – 3:03 PM
John Wall heating up as he prepares for his third start of the season and second against the Wizards in a week pic.twitter.com/eYFQHR7K2z – 3:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
There will always be love for John Wall among Wizards fans pic.twitter.com/Sw2hml7CkB – 3:01 PM
There will always be love for John Wall among Wizards fans pic.twitter.com/Sw2hml7CkB – 3:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
back to work drip 💧
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/OgJgSG3R8O – 3:00 PM
back to work drip 💧
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/OgJgSG3R8O – 3:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said he continues to be hopeful that either Delon Wright or Rui Hachimura will be able to play in a game before the end of this six-game road trip. – 2:44 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said he continues to be hopeful that either Delon Wright or Rui Hachimura will be able to play in a game before the end of this six-game road trip. – 2:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Save BIG on ClipperVision this Holiday season! Subscribe now and get 75% off when you use the code: HOLIDAY. Start streaming now for only $49.99! – 2:44 PM
Save BIG on ClipperVision this Holiday season! Subscribe now and get 75% off when you use the code: HOLIDAY. Start streaming now for only $49.99! – 2:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Moussa Diabaté today instead of Moses Brown is their effort to discourage Kristaps Porzingis from getting comfortable outside of the paint.
Also, Wizards are preparing for Clippers to spend much of the game switching. Should mean RoCo off bench. – 2:41 PM
Clippers starting Moussa Diabaté today instead of Moses Brown is their effort to discourage Kristaps Porzingis from getting comfortable outside of the paint.
Also, Wizards are preparing for Clippers to spend much of the game switching. Should mean RoCo off bench. – 2:41 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Wizards’ Bradley Beal is out for todays game, which is good news for the Clippers. Bad news is Porzingis is healthy and so is Kuzma. – 2:38 PM
Wizards’ Bradley Beal is out for todays game, which is good news for the Clippers. Bad news is Porzingis is healthy and so is Kuzma. – 2:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wes Unseld Jr. has ruled Bradley Beal out.
The matinee game hits both teams.
Worth noting that, like most Clippers opponents, they have the Lakers tomorrow 🤷🏾♂️ – 2:36 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. has ruled Bradley Beal out.
The matinee game hits both teams.
Worth noting that, like most Clippers opponents, they have the Lakers tomorrow 🤷🏾♂️ – 2:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr said Bradley Beal will stay out for tonight’s game vs the Clippers. Unseld said Beal “responded well” after doing 3-on-3 on Friday, but “want to allow that injury to heal properly.” – 2:36 PM
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr said Bradley Beal will stay out for tonight’s game vs the Clippers. Unseld said Beal “responded well” after doing 3-on-3 on Friday, but “want to allow that injury to heal properly.” – 2:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games after he suffered a right-hamstring strain on Dec. 4, will NOT play this afternoon against the LA Clippers, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 2:35 PM
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games after he suffered a right-hamstring strain on Dec. 4, will NOT play this afternoon against the LA Clippers, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 2:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) is OUT for a 6th straight game for Wizards this afternoon at Clippers. – 2:35 PM
Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) is OUT for a 6th straight game for Wizards this afternoon at Clippers. – 2:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George and Reggie Jackson are both out today for game vs Wizards – 2:33 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George and Reggie Jackson are both out today for game vs Wizards – 2:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With PG, Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac out, Ty Lue is starting John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., and Moussa Diabate. – 2:22 PM
With PG, Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac out, Ty Lue is starting John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Nic Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., and Moussa Diabate. – 2:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Paul George and Reggie Jackson will not play for the Clippers against the Wizards this afternoon, Ty Lue said. John Wall will start. – 2:21 PM
Paul George and Reggie Jackson will not play for the Clippers against the Wizards this afternoon, Ty Lue said. John Wall will start. – 2:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell are all out for the Clippers vs. Wizards.
John Wall gets another start against his former team. – 2:21 PM
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell are all out for the Clippers vs. Wizards.
John Wall gets another start against his former team. – 2:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Reggie Jackson and Paul George are out for the Clippers today, meaning John Wall will start against the Wizards again. – 2:21 PM
Reggie Jackson and Paul George are out for the Clippers today, meaning John Wall will start against the Wizards again. – 2:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
My bad for raising expectations on a matinee game
Reggie Jackson and Paul George are out today vs Wizards – 2:21 PM
My bad for raising expectations on a matinee game
Reggie Jackson and Paul George are out today vs Wizards – 2:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George and Reggie Jackson are out for today’s game vs the Wizards – 2:20 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Paul George and Reggie Jackson are out for today’s game vs the Wizards – 2:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Johnny Davis has joined the Wizards on their West Coast road trip after an extended stretch with the Go-Go pic.twitter.com/J0NJ4JwQ81 – 2:07 PM
Johnny Davis has joined the Wizards on their West Coast road trip after an extended stretch with the Go-Go pic.twitter.com/J0NJ4JwQ81 – 2:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Greetings from Wizards at Clippers where John Wall faces off against his former team for the second time in a week pic.twitter.com/fDooqi0ell – 2:05 PM
Greetings from Wizards at Clippers where John Wall faces off against his former team for the second time in a week pic.twitter.com/fDooqi0ell – 2:05 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
In an exclusive w/ @FOXSports, Kyle Kuzma opened up about his time with the Lakers.
-He felt like he got the “short end of the stick” with the team
-He called the Lakers’ recent struggles “hard to watch”
-He commented on the team inquiring about him
foxsports.com/stories/nba/to… – 12:58 PM
In an exclusive w/ @FOXSports, Kyle Kuzma opened up about his time with the Lakers.
-He felt like he got the “short end of the stick” with the team
-He called the Lakers’ recent struggles “hard to watch”
-He commented on the team inquiring about him
foxsports.com/stories/nba/to… – 12:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Washington Jr. (hip) OUT tonight vs. #Pelicans, but working on the floor. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fxpY2OkAyy – 12:47 PM
Duane Washington Jr. (hip) OUT tonight vs. #Pelicans, but working on the floor. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fxpY2OkAyy – 12:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I know I’m three days late to this, but it’s unreal that the Wizards had a 45-point advantage from the 3-point line against Denver … and lost by 13. – 12:41 PM
I know I’m three days late to this, but it’s unreal that the Wizards had a 45-point advantage from the 3-point line against Denver … and lost by 13. – 12:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Game day in DTLA!
🕓 1:00PM PT
🆚 @Washington Wizards
📺 @KTLA, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/2SN6jS3jd4 – 12:39 PM
Game day in DTLA!
🕓 1:00PM PT
🆚 @Washington Wizards
📺 @KTLA, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/2SN6jS3jd4 – 12:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
today’s key matchup in Cali 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/F9dy4z9nf5 – 12:00 PM
today’s key matchup in Cali 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/F9dy4z9nf5 – 12:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
spendin’ the weekend in LA.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 11:00 AM
spendin’ the weekend in LA.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 11:00 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP will be available tonight vs. LAC! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/otIAzGfLg9 – 10:00 AM
KP will be available tonight vs. LAC! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/otIAzGfLg9 – 10:00 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.