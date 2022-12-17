Wizards vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Washington Wizards are spending $13,818,914 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $11,311,792 per win
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KTLA
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s third quarter
🏀 Jalen Williams more aggressive
🏀 Tre Mann Minutes
🏀 Wiggins runway
🏀 Josh Giddey’s double-double
🏀 Fixing NBA refs
#ThunderUp
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/xAqd6fcL62 – 3:39 AM