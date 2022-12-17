Wizards vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Washington Wizards are spending $13,818,914 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $11,311,792 per win

Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday December 17, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KTLA

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: The Team 980

