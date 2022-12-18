Al Horford fined $25,000

Keith Pompey: The #NBA announced Celtics center Al Horford had been fined $25,000 for excessive contact on Magic center Mo Wagner. pic.twitter.com/Epr78tPqNT
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s the play that got Horford ejected Friday night. The NBA just announced a $25k fine as well. pic.twitter.com/MxTrN7cJUN – 11:33 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford will not be suspended for hitting Mo Wagner in the balls, just fined $25k. – 11:33 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #NBA announced Celtics center Al Horford had been fined $25,000 for excessive contact on Magic center Mo Wagner. pic.twitter.com/Epr78tPqNT – 11:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Two former Sixers are thriving from deep this season. Al Horford is third in the league in three-point percentage while Isaiah Joe is fifth. pic.twitter.com/JCBeA7xFTj – 9:35 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Good opportunity for Brown to turn things around with Tatum out tomorrow. Al Horford needs a big game too. – 5:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum did not hold back when expressing his dismay about Al Horford’s ejection on Friday night: “Shit, as a grown man, you take it into his own hands and get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did…” masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 11:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Al Horford ejection: “That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game. I didn’t think that was warranted, especially because after the review, they saw that Mo fouled him first.” – 11:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner on what happened during the play where Al Horford where assessed the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2. pic.twitter.com/Sp8pwnGkuo – 10:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Moe Wagner says he didn’t know what happened on the play Al Horford got ejected on. Simply says: “I was surprised.” – 10:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford was ejected from a game for the first time since 2015 on Friday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford has been ejected for hammering Mo Wagner in the junk, 16 minutes into his return. – 9:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford might be getting tossed here. That was pretty obvious. – 8:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford gets ejected for his elbow to Mo Wagner. #Celtics #Magic – 8:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Flagrant Foul 2 and ejection for Al Horford for “excessive contact” – 8:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Review is still going on here… looking at that play on Horford.. I think a flagrant 2 could be on the table – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s pretty un-Horford like. Not sure what that was all about. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Horford – 6 points
Smart – 4 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Banchero – 13 points
M. Wagner – 8 points
Fultz – 4 points
Magic – 43.5% FGs
Magic – 3-10 3Ps
Magic – 4 TOs – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luke Kornet checking in after timeout. He’s still in the mix tonight alongside Horford and Rob. – 8:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams has 3 fouls in 4 minutes and probably should have been called for a 4th that went to Horford. Bit rusty. – 8:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics rolling with their starting 5 from last year that caused a lot of problems for teams – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford & Rob Williams. – 7:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
They’re having Al Horford vs Payton Pritchard in identifying obsolete technology. Horford got 10.5 correct.
“Ooo an Nintendo 64” – Horford – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford returns to the line up, Al Hoford returns to making a 3 pointer on the first play of the game – 7:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
On his first play back on the floor, Al Horford buries a corner 3. – 7:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 16, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Orlando – Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/RXq0wAeLEk – 7:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams will come off the bench tonight with Al Horford starting at center and Derrick White in the back court. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 7:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
To summarize:
Celtics expected to have Williams, Smart, and Horford available tonight – 6:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Robert Williams and Al Horford are both questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic, per the Celtics. So Rob could make his season debut. – 4:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has finally been upgraded to questionable for his season debut tomorrow against Orlando. Al Horford is also questionable after having a baby. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Orlando:
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Surgery – QUESTIONABLE – 4:59 PM
After the game, Jayson Tatum shared his brutally honest thoughts on the ejection. The Celtics superstar clearly wasn’t happy about the call, and he wasn’t shy about being vocal about it: “That was unbelievable,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out of the game. I didn’t think that was warranted, especially once they went to go review and they saw that Mo fouled him first. That’s why I got to shoot free throws. So I mean, sometimes guy get tired of people grabbing on him and the ref not seeing it, so (expletive) as a grown man, you take it into his own hands and get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did, just got him up off him because he was getting fouled. I don’t think Al deserved to get thrown out of the game at all.” -via Clutch Points / December 17, 2022
Jay King: Al Horford was ejected from the game for hitting Mo Wagner below the belt. Horford had some words for the refs before walking into the locker room. Horford could be seen saying “that’s terrible” while heading away from the court. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / December 16, 2022
Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: Al Horford ejected early in the 3rd quarter vs. Orlando Here’s a look at what happened. #ORLvsBOS -via Twitter / December 16, 2022
