Al Horford fined $25,000

After the game, Jayson Tatum shared his brutally honest thoughts on the ejection. The Celtics superstar clearly wasn’t happy about the call, and he wasn’t shy about being vocal about it: “That was unbelievable,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out of the game. I didn’t think that was warranted, especially once they went to go review and they saw that Mo fouled him first. That’s why I got to shoot free throws. So I mean, sometimes guy get tired of people grabbing on him and the ref not seeing it, so (expletive) as a grown man, you take it into his own hands and get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did, just got him up off him because he was getting fouled. I don’t think Al deserved to get thrown out of the game at all.” -via Clutch Points / December 17, 2022