Amare Stoudemire arrested in Miami, charged with battery

Andy Slater: JUST IN: Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami on Saturday just hours after graduating with a master’s degree. Stoudemire, charged with battery, allegedly told cops his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” sources say.
Andy Slater: More: Stoudemire allegedly punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her several times after “giving attitude,” according to a law-enforcement source. Police say they saw blood stains. Stoudemire’s bond is listed at $1,500. -via Twitter / December 18, 2022
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested overnight Sunday at his Brickell Key condominium in Miami on one count of misdemeanor battery, a domestic violence charge according to Stoudemire’s Miami-Dade Corrections online entry. The alleged victim, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald: one of Stoudemire’s two daughters. The arrest report doesn’t say whether the child allegedly struck was the 17-year-old girl or the 14-year-old girl among the four children of Stoudemire, 40, and ex-wife Alexis Stoudemire. What it does say is the child told police that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Stoudemire, who ended his NBA career with the Miami Heat in 2016, punched her in the jaw and slapped her hard enough to draw blood. “I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.” -via Miami Herald / December 18, 2022
The daughter told police she was in Amar’e Stoudemire’s condo around 8 p.m. when her grandmother called her name. After she answered “What?” she said her father “rushed inside her room and asked her why was she giving attitude…” When the daughter denied having such a tone with her grandmother, she said her father “then responded with ‘You’re talking back again’ and punched her on the right side of her jaw.” As a follow up, she said, he slapped her face, bloodying her nose “and continued slapping her on the left side of her body.” The report said Amar’e Stoudemire told police the child had called her mother to pick her up “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” -via Miami Herald / December 18, 2022
