Anthony Davis out at least a month

Shams Charania: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis for Sunday’s game in Washington. While their franchise big man is out, they’ll be looking to Thomas Bryant to help fill the void.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) on Sunday against Washington, Lakers say:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is undergoing further evaluation on his right foot, and he’s listed as out for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Season high points vs. Washington Wizards this year:
Spencer Dinwiddie – 33
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 42
Nikola Jovic – 18
Kyle Lowry – 28
Bam Adebayo – 38
Buddy Hield – 28
Anthony Davis – 55
Nikola Jokic – 43
Kawhi Leonard – 31
Luke Kennard – 20 – 6:40 PM
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, who had been playing his most dominant basketball in years, is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a right foot injury, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night’s victory over the Denver Nuggets and was still undergoing more evaluation Sunday with a specialist, sources said. -via ESPN / December 18, 2022
He had appeared to tweak his right foot after his lower leg collided with Nikola Jokic’s leg while the two were in midair near the basket in the first quarter Friday. Davis did not return to the game after halftime. -via ESPN / December 18, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right foot injury, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin on Sunday. There is no precise timeline for Davis’ return, sources said. -via ESPN / December 18, 2022
