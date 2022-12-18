Bradley Beal returns after missing 6 games

Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (hamstring) is available tonight for vs. the Lakers. The Wizards are looking to snap a 9 game losing streak against the Lakers with Anthony Davis sidelined.
Source: Twitter @avarwallace
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal with the lowest ‘too small’ gesture in NBA history after scoring on Dennis Schroder lmao. pic.twitter.com/6MqhZwcmS5 – 10:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
Beal: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block
LeBron: 15 pts., 6 rebs., 2 assts.
Westbrook: 8 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Lakers 6/12, Wizards 4/22 – 10:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
Beal: 12p 2r
Kuzma: 12p 5r
James: 15p
Walker: 13p
Lakers are shooting 55.1% from the floor and have 6 three’s. – 10:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is back and Anthony Davis is out, yet the Wizards are having some trouble taking advantage. They trail the Lakers by 14 points at halftime. – 10:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Former teammates Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal traded trash talk while Beal was at the free-throw line. Beal missed his 2nd free throw, resulting in Westbrook scoring in transition – 10:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Lakers lead the Wizards 30-29 after one. The Wiz are 2-for-14 from 3PT range. Bradley Beal has 6 pts on 2-3 FG so far in his return. – 10:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of 1Q: Lakers 30, Wizards 29
Kuzma: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block
Beal: 6 pts., 1 reb.
LeBron: 6 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
FG%: Lakers 48.1%, Wizards 42.3% – 10:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal completed an early pregame shooting routine with no apparent problems. Beal, who missed Washington’s last six games after he suffered a right-hamstring strain on Dec. 4 against the Lakers, will return tonight and play against the Lakers, the Wizards announced. – 8:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal returns for the Wizards at Lakers tonight after missing the last 6 games with a right hamstring strain. – 8:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return tonight after missing 6 games with a hamstring injury, the Wizards announce. Beal got injured in a game against the Lakers and now will return against the Lakers. – 8:49 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (hamstring) is available tonight for vs. the Lakers. The Wizards are looking to snap a 9 game losing streak against the Lakers with Anthony Davis sidelined. – 8:49 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (hamstring) will be a game-time decision tonight at the Lakers. – 8:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal will be a gametime decision on whether he’ll play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 8:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision, per Wes Unseld Jr., but this is the first time he has not been ruled out during pre-game availability. – 8:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal will be “a game-time decision” for tonight’s game vs the Lakers. – 8:05 PM
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) remains questionable for Wizards at Lakers tonight. Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s close so my guess is he gives it a go. Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright remain out as they still need to play 5-on-5, but tough with few practices scheduled. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / December 18, 2022
But even though Kuzma is now playing for a Wizards team that has lost eight games in a row and is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-18, Kuzma said changing teams was necessary for his personal growth. Now, he’s one of the team’s main options, alongside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. “I needed this,” Kuzma said. “This move here has been so instrumental in my life, just being more mature. I love basketball, but I love it even more now. I love my craft, I love getting in the gym every single day. Being in the gym, being in this type of situation — seeing how good I can become has made me be really obsessive with trying to improve and better myself.” -via FoxSports.com / December 18, 2022
