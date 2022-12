Bradley Beal returns after missing 6 games

But even though Kuzma is now playing for a Wizards team that has lost eight games in a row and is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-18, Kuzma said changing teams was necessary for his personal growth. Now, he’s one of the team’s main options, alongside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. “I needed this,” Kuzma said. “This move here has been so instrumental in my life, just being more mature. I love basketball, but I love it even more now. I love my craft, I love getting in the gym every single day. Being in the gym, being in this type of situation — seeing how good I can become has made me be really obsessive with trying to improve and better myself.” -via FoxSports.com / December 18, 2022