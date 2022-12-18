Bulls 48, Timberwolves 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Bulls 48, Timberwolves 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Bulls 48, Timberwolves 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 18, 2022

By |

The Chicago Bulls (11-17) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022

Chicago Bulls 48, Minnesota Timberwolves 58 (Q2 05:49)

Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls transition defense 😬 pic.twitter.com/vpnDoBMSfm7:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Timberwolves have made 11 3-pointers at the 6:30 mark of the 2nd.
They average 10.8 makes per game. – 7:49 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Wolves announcers cracking up after the random camera pan to Austin Rivers pic.twitter.com/fA6kNLWYtw7:48 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell since November 13th…
40% from 3 (78th percentile)
58% from midrange (97th percentile)
79% at the rim (93rd percentile)
And he’s currently 5 for 6 from 3 tonight early in the 2nd quarter. 17 points in 12 minutes. – 7:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
IT’S CHILLY IN TARGET CENTER 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Zzuhi3BmjU7:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell since November 13th…
36% from 3
50% from midrange
69% at the rim
And he’s currently 5 for 6 from 3 tonight early in the 2nd quarter. 17 points in 12 minutes. – 7:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 – 7:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
10 POINTS IN FOUR MINUTES.
that’s Naz Reid for ya. pic.twitter.com/khy54Pl9LH7:38 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-32.
Reid leads the way with 10 points, his 2nd career 10+ point first quarter (12/3/21 at Brooklyn). – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Leading after one!
Zach: 8pts/2ast
Vooch: 6pts/3rbs/2stl pic.twitter.com/XqDxGRe20H7:37 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 34-32 after 1. 8 different Bulls have scored Vucevic 6-3-1 LaVine: 8pts Bulls 55%-45% 7-8 fts – 7:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
If there’s any silver lining to Javonte’s absence, it’s the way Patrick Williams has continued to grow into himself around the rim in the last two weeks pic.twitter.com/qnJo9x7a5X7:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid starts in Rudy Gobert’s place again tonight and has the Wolves first 10 points.
In a bit of a surprise, Luka Garza, not Nate Knight, getting the backup 5 minutes here in the 1st quarter.
Garza is matched up with Derrick Jones Jr. at the 5. Seems like a Knight matchup? – 7:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Great pass from Goran Dragic on his first possession. – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Through the contact 😤💪
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/2wn25CGJGU7:30 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
At some point the Bulls are going to have to figure out why their defense allows every opposing team to look like the splash bros in their prime – 7:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Timberwolves are picking up where Knicks left off. Neither is accomplished 3-point shooting team. But Knicks enjoyed success vs. Bulls and now Minny is 5-8 in early going, almost halfway to their average of 10.8 makes per game (24th). Bulls are 27th with 10.4 makes per game. – 7:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ball movement finding Deebo for three!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/0tVSVD8l977:19 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz is pickin’ up where he left off. pic.twitter.com/pfiBfV26WN7:17 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Naz Reid has 10 points in four minutes.
TEN. POINTS. – 7:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
While discussing the status of Lonzo Ball, Billy Donovan delved into the human element of Ball missing so much time.
“He loves to play.”
For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…6:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Javonte Green-out vs T-Wolves. 5:45 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app – 6:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach bringing out the fresh PEs
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/O0zPjdeYhz6:35 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
D’Angelo Russell is AVAILABLE.
Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/A4vtQXGNAd6:32 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell is officially IN tonight against Chicago – 6:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Sunday night starters in Minnesota.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/THSjTIu8Jv6:30 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Injury reported submitted by the Mavs today for tomorrow night’s game at Minnesota:
Questionable – Luka (R quad strain), Hardaway and Bertans (non-Covid illness), Powell (L thigh contusion). Out – Green and Kleber…as well as Hardy/Dorsey/Wright IV on G-League assignment. – 6:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Ayo Dosunmu has been cleared to go past the 20-minute he had last game. But Javonte Green has landed on the injury report with that right knee soreness. He’s questionable. – 6:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. among 6 Mavericks on injury report for Monday vs. Timberwolves dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…6:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we present the best rosters in Bulls history. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-…6:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 29-28 after one – gave up 2 offensive rebounds which is as many as they did the entire game in Chicago Friday. – 5:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ loooong injury report tomorrow in Minnesota:
Questionable: Luka Doncic (right quad strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness), Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion), Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness)
Out: Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Maxi Kleber (rt hamstring tear) – 5:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan spoke to Lonzo Ball yesterday and said “he’s progressing towards (running).” No timetable on when he’ll be cleared to try running. And then “significant ramp-up” period for conditioning, which obviously would have to feature him staying pain-free. – 5:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Latest on Lonzo Ball – per Billy Donovan – feels like he is progressing. Still experiencing pain in the left knee. – 5:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Members of the Bulls front office unavailable, despite a request. – 5:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight, Chris Finch said. D’Angelo Russell is a game-time decision tonight.
Asked Finch about an updated timeline for Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince and he said, “I don’t have anything revealing.” – 5:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
TWolves banged up … no Gobert headlines it. Officially put on bum team alert! Losing streak ends tonight. Print it! – 5:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Russell game time vs Bulls – 5:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Rudy Gobert is out and D’Angelo Russell is gametime decision for Timberwolves, per Chris Finch. – 5:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Gobert -out vs Bulls – 5:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain) remains questionable for Monday’s game at Minnesota. – 5:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dāvis Bertāns (non-Covid illness), Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) and Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Minnesota. – 5:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves are debuting the new court tonight. pic.twitter.com/LznqaK1GAz4:57 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo banchero through three quarters:
26 PTS
8-17 FG
5-6 3P
27 MIN pic.twitter.com/Vw3CAdT42s4:48 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Chicago:
Salad Bar
Cajun Pasta
Blackened Chicken
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya
Dirty Rice Cajun Soup
Postgame Pizza – 4:27 PM
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
