Bulls 48, Timberwolves 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight, Chris Finch said. D’Angelo Russell is a game-time decision tonight.Asked Finch about an updated timeline for Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince and he said, “I don’t have anything revealing.” – 5:23 PM

Latest on Lonzo Ball – per Billy Donovan – feels like he is progressing. Still experiencing pain in the left knee. – 5:33 PM

Billy Donovan spoke to Lonzo Ball yesterday and said “he’s progressing towards (running).” No timetable on when he’ll be cleared to try running. And then “significant ramp-up” period for conditioning, which obviously would have to feature him staying pain-free. – 5:34 PM

Knicks up 29-28 after one – gave up 2 offensive rebounds which is as many as they did the entire game in Chicago Friday. – 5:40 PM

In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we present the best rosters in Bulls history. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-…

Billy Donovan said Ayo Dosunmu has been cleared to go past the 20-minute he had last game. But Javonte Green has landed on the injury report with that right knee soreness. He’s questionable. – 6:02 PM

Injury reported submitted by the Mavs today for tomorrow night’s game at Minnesota:Questionable – Luka (R quad strain), Hardaway and Bertans (non-Covid illness), Powell (L thigh contusion). Out – Green and Kleber…as well as Hardy/Dorsey/Wright IV on G-League assignment. – 6:10 PM

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:D’Angelo Russell is AVAILABLE.Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/A4vtQXGNAd

While discussing the status of Lonzo Ball, Billy Donovan delved into the human element of Ball missing so much time.“He loves to play.”For ⁦ @NBCSChicago ⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…

Timberwolves are picking up where Knicks left off. Neither is accomplished 3-point shooting team. But Knicks enjoyed success vs. Bulls and now Minny is 5-8 in early going, almost halfway to their average of 10.8 makes per game (24th). Bulls are 27th with 10.4 makes per game. – 7:27 PM

At some point the Bulls are going to have to figure out why their defense allows every opposing team to look like the splash bros in their prime – 7:30 PM

Naz Reid starts in Rudy Gobert’s place again tonight and has the Wolves first 10 points.In a bit of a surprise, Luka Garza, not Nate Knight, getting the backup 5 minutes here in the 1st quarter.Garza is matched up with Derrick Jones Jr. at the 5. Seems like a Knight matchup? – 7:31 PM

If there’s any silver lining to Javonte’s absence, it’s the way Patrick Williams has continued to grow into himself around the rim in the last two weeks pic.twitter.com/qnJo9x7a5X

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-32.Reid leads the way with 10 points, his 2nd career 10+ point first quarter (12/3/21 at Brooklyn). – 7:38 PM

D’Angelo Russell since November 13th…36% from 350% from midrange69% at the rimAnd he’s currently 5 for 6 from 3 tonight early in the 2nd quarter. 17 points in 12 minutes. – 7:44 PM

D’Angelo Russell since November 13th…40% from 3 (78th percentile)58% from midrange (97th percentile)79% at the rim (93rd percentile)And he’s currently 5 for 6 from 3 tonight early in the 2nd quarter. 17 points in 12 minutes. – 7:47 PM

The Timberwolves have made 11 3-pointers at the 6:30 mark of the 2nd.They average 10.8 makes per game. – 7:49 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.