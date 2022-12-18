CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: He doesn't get same whistle as other star players

“Z puts a lot of pressure on the rim, on the defense consistently,” McCollum said. “The same whistle we see for other star players, I don’t feel like it’s the same whistle for him considering the fact that he rarely shoots outside the paint.”
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s one of the best players in the league in drawing fouls. So I wanted to show my hands and just try to guard him with my body.
Josh Okogie on Zion Williamson in #Suns win over #Pelicans. Williamson finished with team-high 30 points and 9 assists, but committed 6 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/sZ1UYKD5X8 – 3:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“For me, I’m trying to win.”
Josh Okogie on his back-to-back offensive rebounds with #Suns up two in fourth quarter of comeback win over #Pelicans.
Fouled by Zion Williamson after 2nd one, Okogie hit two FTs to give Phoenix an 111-107 lead with 3:20 left in game. pic.twitter.com/FqQYvfOZh3 – 2:55 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I looked a couple of his shots when he took them, they looked pretty clean, but Mikal (Bridges) was in his hip. Josh (Okogie) was in his hip.”
Monty Williams on CJ McCollum, who scored 24 of his 27 in 1st half. Went scoreless after 3 to start 2nd. 1-for-6 in 2nd half. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VpNyXPpO9n – 2:05 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The part of Zion’s game that isn’t appreciated enough, imho, is the touch around the basket. Look at how high he banks this one. pic.twitter.com/WyH0YHFFX2 – 1:52 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Career-high 9 assists for Zion Williamson: “The game is so simple that it’s actually crazy. If two people are coming at me, I don’t have to play with the ball. I trust my teammates.” – 1:44 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just playing to the end”
Devin Booker on his last second 3 from 30 feet out when asked if he’s was trying to get back at #Pelicans as Zion Williamson did a 360 at end of last week’s win over #Suns in New Orleans. #Pelicans – 12:11 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Game of the Year, Rivalry of the Year
– Devin Booker drags PHX back from the death w/58 PTS
– Zion’s 4th Quarter
– Ja Morant’s ejection
– Refs effect on product
– Trade season ideas
Huge night, get up in here!
📺 https://t.co/2eTAn8Xtu4 pic.twitter.com/c1pC6Jiaxe – 12:01 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind a 58-point barrage from Devin Booker, Suns rally from 24-point deficit in 2nd half to overtake #Pelicans by a 118-114 final margin. Zion 30 pts, CJ McCollum 24 pts in 1H among his 27. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/kk3emUup38 pic.twitter.com/AC13nOPhQV – 11:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Devin Booker drops 58 points points on Pelicans. Book shot 3 with game over at buzzer which probably had Zion 360 get back to it. Booker (26 yrs 48- days) is the youngest player to record their 5th career 50-point game since Kobe Bryant (24 yrs 217 days) in 2003. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/bkH870RG82 – 11:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Suns 118, Pels 114
– Pels blow 24p lead
– Zion: 30p, 9a (career high), 12/16 FG
– CJ: 27p, 8a
Pels: 57.7 FG%, 14/30 3P, 10/13 FT
Suns: 47.0 FG%, 15/41 3P, 25/35 FT
– Book: 58p – 11:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Suns 118, Pelicans 114
Devin Booker scores 58 points. Shot 15 free throws. New Orleans, as a team, took 13.
Zion with 30 points, 9 assists.
Pels go 0-3 on the road trip. First three-game losing streak of the season. – 11:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 118, NOP 114
Booker: 58 Pts, 5 Ast, 5 Reb, 21-35 FG
Paul: 18-8-5, 5-7 3P
Bridges: 15 Pts, 5-13 FG
Williamson: 30 Pts, 9 Ast, 12-16 FG – 11:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Suns 118, Pelicans 114
Williamson 30 pts, 9 assts
McCollum 27 pts, 8 assts
Valanciunas 12 pts
Devin Booker drops 58 points to erase a 24-point deficit & hand the Pels their 3rd straight loss. Most points ever scored by an opponent against NOLA. Sensational performance. – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pelicans are trapping Devin Booker when he tries to get the switch onto Zion. Suns have struggled the last few possessions to work that 4-on-3 advantage once Book gets off the ball. Suns up 2 with 2:09 to go – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker misses FT on take foul. #Suns maintain possession.
Okogie back-to-back offensive rebounds. Fouled by Williamson.
Hits FTs. #Suns up four with 3:20 left . – 11:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
One angle of that Zion foul looks fairly egregious. One angle doesn’t – 11:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul to Biyombo. #Suns up two.
Zion tripped up Paul who was looking to go on steal.
Play being reviewed. #Pelicans – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul with the help-side steal on Zion, who grabs his foot as the Suns were trying to start the break. The officials are reviewing it – 11:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Daniels in to give #Pelicans more perimeter size for switches.
#Suns down two after Zion FTs. – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lost in all this is Josh Okogie has played his ass off defending Zion Williamson. Tough assignment, tough dude – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with the two small sign after scoring over Alvarado.
Zion answer. #Suns down two. – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker hitting jumpers fading out of bounds from the corner.
Has 54. #Suns down three as Williamson splits FTs. – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker by Zion, bucket, fouled by Williamson. Has 52 for season high. #Suns down four as Alvarado gets two back. #Pelicans. – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
49-5-5 for Devin Booker. Suns are targeting Zion every time down the floor right now – 10:51 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
I’d love to see data of where Zion catches the ball initially…I don’t think he’s caught it inside of 15 feet all game – 10:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 89, Suns 84
McCollum 27 pts, 8 assts
Williamson 12 pts, 8 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Suns outscored the Pels 38-26. Devin Booker had 20 of those 38 points. He’s got 42, 5 and 5. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NOP 89, PHX 85
Booker: 43 Pts, 5 Ast, 5 Reb, 16-25 FG
Bridges: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 5 Ast
McCollum: 27 Pts, 8 Ast, 11-18 FG – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul 3. Has 11 (3-of-4 from 3).
#Suns down 11.
Williamson back in. #Pelicans – 10:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion has 12 points and he’s completely dominated this game while he’s been on the court. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are doubling Zion Williamson, but he’s too good/quick a passer for traps coming from the closest man to work. He’s just zipping it to the shooter right nearby and it’s an open look almost every time – 10:24 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Kinda crazy how the Suns aren’t pre-rotating even tho they know they’re sending the double at Zion – 10:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion got to the basket so quickly from that right side post up that the Suns didn’t even have time to double him. Easy dunk – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3. Has 25.
Murphy 3 answer.
Paul 3 answer.
Williamson dunk. #Suns down 21. – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What he’s able to do in the lane with the off balance releases is crazy. Zion with 10. #Suns up 22. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum 3 to open 2nd half as shot clock was expiring #Suns down 20. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans 63 #Suns 46 Half
PHX: Booker 22 (8-of-13 FGs), Bridges 10. Team : 6-of-23 from 3. 16 paint points.
NOLA: McCollum 24 (10-of-13 FGs). Valanciunas 10. Team: 7-of-15 on 3s. 24 paint points.
Williamson 6 points, 4 assists
DNP: Ayton (ankle), Payne (foot), Ingram (toe). – 10:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The #Pelicans lead 63-46 Suns in Phoenix and at the same time Zion Williamson counts 6 points, 3-of-6 from the field, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. This team is damn good!
CJ McCollum sets the tone (24pts, 6asts). – 10:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 63, Suns 46
McCollum 24 pts, 6 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Williamson 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 assts
Devin Booker scored 22 pts and the Suns still trail by 17 at the half. Pels went 7-15 on 3s and held Phoenix to 36 percent shooting, 6-23 on 3s. – 10:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 63, Suns 46
– Suns jumped out to 8-0 lead and led 18-11 before Pels took control
– CJ: 24p, 10/13 FG, 6a
– JV: 10p, 8r
– Zion: 6p, 4a, 2r
Pels: 56.5 FG%, 7/15 3P, 4/4 FT
Suns: 36.4 FG%, 6/23 3P, 8/12 FT
– Booker: 22p, 8/13 FG – 10:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The #Pelicans lead 63-46 Suns in Phoenix and at the same time Zion Williamson counts 6 points, 3-of-6 from the field, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. This team is damn good!
CJ McCollum sets the tone (22pts, 5asts). – 10:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum, who has only broke 30 once this season, has 24 points at halftime. Shot 10 of 13. He’s scorching. Suns sent extra defenders at Zion most of the half. He did a good job making the right play. – 10:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: NOP 63, PHX 46
Booker: 22 Pts, 4 Ast, 8-13 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-11 FG
Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
McCollum: 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 10-13 FG – 10:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Zion gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, make.
Booker gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, miss.
There’s your summary of the first half. – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zion drive and kick to Daniels for 3.
Murphy leak out two.’
#Suns down 61-44. – 10:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels stripping Devin Booker and then Zion Williamson flipping in a scoop shot gives the Pelicans a 54-37 lead over the Suns. Was fun to see Z talking/roaring to the crowd going into the timeout too. – 9:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Defense: “OK, we’re gonna load up on you. All five guys tilted toward you.”
Zion: “Cool, I’m gonna shoot a layup.” – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williamson to the rim again and scores. Timeout #Suns down 17 with 3:33 left in half. #Pelicans – 9:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williamson to the rim two bodies and still scores. #Suns down 15. – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McCollum pull up, bucket fouled by Paul, who passed up a wide open 3.
Can’t pass on open 3s. #Suns down 13 as McCollum completes 3-point play. – 9:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Suns are sending a hard double at Zion just about every time he touches the ball. Pels are doing a good job of moving the ball and taking advantage on the weak side. – 9:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Suns 27
McCollum 15 pts (6-7 FG), 5 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 5 rebs
Williamson 2 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts
Pels shot 66 percent from the field, 4-6 on 3s – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NOP 34, PHX 27
Booker: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 2 Ast
McCollum: 15 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-7 FG
Pelicans closed 1Q on 16-6 run – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans up seven after one with Zion only scoring two points and taking just two shots. #Suns – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ish Wainright on Zion should be fun to watch. Suns also making sure to make Williamson work defensively, running a lot of actions his way – 9:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nance is in. Alvarado will soon follow. Those two + Zion really broke open both games in New Orleans at this point. – 9:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ and JV have combined for 23 of the Pels’ first 28 points. McCollum has 5 assists, Valanciunas has 5 rebounds.
Both guys looked really locked in both ends. – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
McCollum has always been one of my favorite matchups for Booker over the years. Trading smooth buckets and passes. Great first quarter for it. – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Valanciunas back-to-back buckets
McCollum 3.
#Pelicans up two as Booker answers. – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum: 23 points, 10-11 FG
Rest of Pelicans: 2 points, 1-5 FG – 9:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum (10 points, 2 threes) breathing fire early and Jonas Valanciunas (8 points) is off to a good start as well. We haven’t been able to say that often this season, so good sign for the Pelicans. – 9:23 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Zion is on the MVP ladder right now”
Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson discuss Zion Williamson’s dominance pic.twitter.com/2yWgidF6g5 – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges strip of Zion, bucket on other end. #Suns up 16-11 as Williamson gets his 1st two. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo buddy. What a finish from Mikal Bridges after picking Zion on the break – 9:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Mix of boos and cheers for Zion as he’s introduced, which I’m taking to mean “that dunk was so cool we can’t completely hate on it.” – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels starters:
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Herb Jones
CJ McCollum
Suns starters:
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 8:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Monty Williams said Zion is the “toughest guard in the league right now. … He is so doggone big, strong, explosive. And he has a better handle than people give him credit. He has an unreal touch.” – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams says Zion Williamson is “toughest cover in the league right now.” #Suns #NBA #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ooQkhMBDg9 – 7:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s like the toughest guard in the league right now.”
Monty Williams was highly complimentary of Zion Williamson, who reminds him of a “super, super athletic Zach Randolph” – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Stop Zion, or slow him down.” Torrey Craig.
#Suns have tall task of facing Zion Williamson as #Pelicans All-Star scored 35 points in each of their two wins over Phoenix in New Orleans last week.
Final regular season matchup tonight at Footprint Center. https://t.co/gaE3OObpzx pic.twitter.com/G19Lf1sWUN – 7:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good is Zion Williamson right now?
🏀 @adaniels33 breaks it down #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/PkuiCtgf52 – 5:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Stop Zion’: Phoenix #Suns face ‘powerful force’ Williamson in Saturday showdown (w/video) #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was cool. It was good.”
#Suns point guard Chris Paul on graduation ceremony at Winston-Salem State as he received his degree in mass communications.
Paul also pointed out keys for tonight vs. #Pelicans:
1. Better 3rd quarter
2. Keep New Orleans off FT line
3. Contain Zion pic.twitter.com/0MiHoLWtEe – 1:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was cool. It was good.”
#Suns point guard Chris Paul on graduation ceremony at Winston-Salem State as he received his degree in mass communications.
Paul also pointed out keys for tonight vs. #Pelicans:
1. Better 3rd quarter
2. Keep New Orleans of FT line
3. Contain Zion pic.twitter.com/265UdVESLx – 1:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig on takeaways from the last two games in New Orleans for tonight: “Stop Zion. Or slow him down. He was way too efficient, way too many points. And then we gotta contain the other guys. … Gonna be a big-time defensive game for us tonight. I think we’re ready for it.” – 1:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Saturday’s Gameday update ahead of New Orleans’ 8 p.m. tip-off at Phoenix (#Pelicans-Suns has become highly-anticipated matchup in #NBA; both teams without key player(s); Zion, Marshall, Nance have excelled vs. Phx; lineups + expanded keys): https://t.co/f0TX0nJk1Y pic.twitter.com/nJsM02CqZa – 1:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado is listed as probable, but he isn’t going to sit against Chris Paul.
Remember: “If that person was playing, I’m playing.”
Zion Williamson could also get harassed by Phoenix fans for THAT dunk in tonight’s Pelicans-Suns season finale. https://t.co/0cyjOe4m2g pic.twitter.com/RqY3l75Emk – 12:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season scoring average at Phoenix? I expend my Zion card (25.3); @Gkatt_17 goes Daniels (5.7); @jcar504 picks Murphy (12.3). #SaturdayScorer standings: JC 1, JE 1, Fans 0, GK 0. We’re only allowed to use a player once in 11 Saturday gms – 12:34 PM
