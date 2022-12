CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: He doesn't get same whistle as other star players

For his part, Suns stud Mikal Bridges didn’t seem to mind the dunk too much. On a recent episode of The Old Man & The Three podcast, Bridges was asked by host JJ Redick to talk about what the latter labeled as “fake rage” from the Suns after seeing Williamson dunk the ball with the clock running out. According to Bridges, he didn’t see anything wrong with what the Pelicans superstar did: “Nah. No. I think for me, personally, hell no,” Bridges admitted. “S**t, I was the one that dunked that thing last year. I was T’d up. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m dunkin’ it.’” -via Clutch Points / December 16, 2022