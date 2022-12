Damian Lillard thinks he's the second-best shooter ever

Damian Lillard needs 46 points to become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Does it happen Saturday night at Houston?🧐 #RipCity pic.twitter.com/9QDyU2dMm7

Damian Lillard has 8 points at Houston in the first quarter and just raced past the 18,000-point mark. He is now 38 away from breaking Clyde Drexler’s franchise record (18,040). – 8:34 PM

Blazers lead 57-51 at halftime at Houston. Lillard has 11 points. Needs 35 in the second half to surpass Drexler. Not impossible. But it appears unlikely. Anfernee Simons has 20. – 9:10 PM

Dame grabs at his foot after contact on the last made layup and that might be the end of his night with Portland leading 85-65 late in the third quarter – 9:52 PM

Damian Lillard scored 22 points against the Rockets in Houston and now needs 24 to become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer.Next game for the Blazers on Monday 12/19 in OKC against the Thunder. #RipCity

With his 4 triple in the game against the Rockets Damian Lillard scored 25 points. He needs 21 to become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer! On Monday 12/19 against the Thunder he’s getting ready to make history, establishing himself as GBOAT! #RipCity

