Damian Lillard thinks he's the second-best shooter ever

Casey Holdahl: “Obviously I think Steph is the greatest ever, but I think after him, I don’t see why I’m not clear-cut in that discussion, not just by makes, but how I shoot it, how I make tough ones all the time, how easy I shoot the ball.” — @Damian Lillard rip.city/3WupNRo
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
135 division better watch out for Frank Martin.. – 1:21 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With his 4 triple in the game against the Rockets Damian Lillard scored 25 points. He needs 21 to become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer! On Monday 12/19 against the Thunder he’s getting ready to make history, establishing himself as GBOAT! #RipCity10:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damian Lillard scored 22 points against the Rockets in Houston and now needs 24 to become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer.
Next game for the Blazers on Monday 12/19 in OKC against the Thunder. #RipCity10:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame grabs at his foot after contact on the last made layup and that might be the end of his night with Portland leading 85-65 late in the third quarter – 9:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers lead 57-51 at halftime at Houston. Lillard has 11 points. Needs 35 in the second half to surpass Drexler. Not impossible. But it appears unlikely. Anfernee Simons has 20. – 9:10 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard has 8 points at Houston in the first quarter and just raced past the 18,000-point mark. He is now 38 away from breaking Clyde Drexler’s franchise record (18,040). – 8:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame has been defending Jabari Smith Jr. thus far… – 8:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard needs 46 points to become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Does it happen Saturday night at Houston?🧐 #RipCity pic.twitter.com/9QDyU2dMm78:06 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Top Pick and Roll Combos in the NBA with at least 90 picks
1. Donovan Mitchell/Jarrett Allen
2. Durant/Claxton
3. Doncic/ Hardaway
4. HOLIDAY/PORTIS
5. Lillard/Eubanks
6. CLARKSON/OLYNYK – 8:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“The talent level is through the roof”
After a game last season, Damian Lillard heaped a ton of praise on Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr
audacy.com/sportsradio610…7:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Damian Lillard is 46 points from passing Clyde Drexler on the Blazer’s all-time scoring list – 7:56 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Portland Trail Blazers 3PT% leaders right now:
Drew Eubanks (C) – 50.0%
Jerami Grant (F) – 44.6%
Trendon Watford (F) – 42.9%
Jusuf Nurkic (C) – 40.9%
Damian Lillard (G) – 39.9%
Can’t leave the bigs open. – 2:16 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR: With his last basket in tonight’s game at Houston, @Damian Lillard has surpassed 18,000 career points. Damian becomes the 77th player in NBA history to record 18,000 or more career points. -via Twitter @TrailBlazersPR / December 17, 2022
“I think everybody here knows, it’s documented that I’ve always said I want to be the best, to be the guy where when they say ‘Who was the best to come through here?’ I want people to look and say ‘It was Dame,’” said Lillard. “Obviously scoring isn’t everything but when you start to get up in these types of numbers, that’s a major thing. And the fact that it’s Clyde Drexler, anybody who knows the history of the NBA is going to respect and honor that. Being a part of one organization for this long and being able to sustain this level of success and to catch a record like that, it means a lot to be in that position. And once it does happen, I think it’ll be just a major step in even furthering the direction of being what I want to be as far as being a Trail Blazer. It’s a major accomplishment.” -via NBA.com / December 13, 2022

