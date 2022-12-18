Devin Booker added to injury report

Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (groin soreness) has been added to the Suns’ injury report and is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) is questionable as well. Jock Landale (concussion protocols) was also added and is out.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin soreness) questionable Monday vs. #Lakers after 58-point night, Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable, Cam Johnson (knee) progressing https://t.co/xPh0mGUIt8 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/7B8bpdGzwn – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Lakers
Devin Booker (groin soreness) Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE.
Jock Landale (concussion protocol), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Duane Washington Jr. (hip) OUT – 7:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker (groin soreness) has been added to the Suns’ injury report and is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers.
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) is questionable as well.
Jock Landale (concussion protocols) was also added and is out. – 7:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Injury report for Suns vs. Lakers tomorrow:
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) – Questionable
Devin Booker (groin soreness) – Questionable
Jock Landale (concussion protocol) – Out
Cam Payne (right foot sprain) – Out
Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) – Out – 7:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Comeback win over Pelicans shows how Devin Booker is carrying Suns like never before – https://t.co/ECVnIkFYDU via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/199owmf4Ld – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways after Devin Booker’s 58-point eruption in #Suns comeback thriller over #Pelicans (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
“He just had one of those Book nights – none of us take for granted.”
“Unreal.”
Devin Booker explodes for season-high 58 in Phoenix #Suns 118-114 comeback thriller over New Orleans #Pelicans (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s 58-point performance may have been the best of his career. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about why it stood out, how he got it done late….and why the Suns can’t keep relying on him to be Atlas: https://t.co/ECVnIkFYDU pic.twitter.com/QrxJ9Km59b – 11:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
Postgame breakdown of #Suns 118-114 comeback win over #Pelicans as Devin Booker scored season-high 58 for 2nd 50-point game this season.
36 points in 2nd half.
Set arena record for most points in a single game.
21-of-35 FGs (6-of-12 on 3s).
Trailed by 24. pic.twitter.com/1fPbOVojsQ – 10:30 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Devin Booker had 40 more points than the next closest player on his team for the 3rd time in his career last night (finished with 58; Chris Paul had 18).
Only 3 other players have done that 3+ times over the last 20 seasons:
Kobe Bryant
James Harden
Damian Lillard – 10:09 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Phoenix starters Torrey Craig and Devin Booker scored a combined 58 points last night. Craig didn’t score. – 8:37 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Devin Booker drop 58, spark Suns comeback win against Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/18/wat… – 7:59 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dyson Daniels had a pretty good game guarding Devin Booker in isolation last Friday. Seems like Booker wasn’t too interested in letting that happen again. – 4:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FOR THE NIGHT OWLS: Devin Booker explodes for season-high 58 in #Suns‘ comeback win over #Pelicans (w/postgame interviews) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Don’t get me started on that. I’m going to have to hear about that for a long time.”
Devin Booker 10-of-15 FTs on 58-point night.
So who is he going to hear it from?
“My dad for sure. He’s probably waiting in the hallway right now. He won’t even smile. I’m serious.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/mlFTOda7xU – 2:54 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I was put in the right situations to make the right plays. I usually just want to make the right play every time, but once I get it going a little bit, shooting over a hand is the right play.”
Devin Booker on 58-point night in #Suns win over #Pelicans. Scored 20 in 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/74Gw2HL6Bn – 2:49 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Unreal.”
Chris Paul on Devin Booker’s 58-point night in #Suns win over #Pelicans.
“He’s been that guy. He’s just in that mode and he can do whatever the team needs to win. He’s been doing it for years. I guess everybody just noticing now cause we’re winning a little bit more.” pic.twitter.com/RjsSmkXd3n – 2:31 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I told the coaches this morning that he was approaching something.”
Monty Williams as Devin Booker went for a season-high 58 points in #Suns 118-114 comeback win Saturday night over #Pelicans to mark his 2nd 50-point game this season.
“He just had one of those Book nights.” pic.twitter.com/TytbqOZFef – 2:09 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns were down 24 in the second half and the only guy that had it going was Devin Booker.
All they needed to do was hop on his back and let him carry them: arizonasports.com/story/3433583/… – 1:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s unreal. I’ve had the opportunity to play with a lot of greats – Blake Griffin, James Harden and now Book. Sheesh, you just try not to get caught watching.” – Chris Paul on Devin Booker’s 58-point performance – 12:47 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devin Booker was unstoppable and the Pelicans made a lot more mistakes, but the free throw disparity was just plain silly.
NOP: 13
PHX: 35
“One of their guys shoots more {free throws} than our whole team. That’s frustrating.” — Willie Green https://t.co/NEbAzJb1DF pic.twitter.com/hw5eXLKiET – 12:41 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker explodes for season-high 58 in #Suns‘ comeback win over #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just playing to the end”
Devin Booker on his last second 3 from 30 feet out when asked if he’s was trying to get back at #Pelicans as Zion Williamson did a 360 at end of last week’s win over #Suns in New Orleans. #Pelicans – 12:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was asked about taking that last shot at the buzzer after Zion Williamson’s last-second dunk a few games ago. With a straight face, he said:
“Just playing til the end.” – 12:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked about the missed FTs that kept him from getting to 60 points, Devin Booker said “Don’t even get me started on that.” Joked he’s gonna hear about it from his dad – 12:05 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Game of the Year, Rivalry of the Year
– Devin Booker drags PHX back from the death w/58 PTS
– Zion’s 4th Quarter
– Ja Morant’s ejection
– Refs effect on product
– Trade season ideas
Huge night, get up in here!
📺 https://t.co/2eTAn8Xtu4 pic.twitter.com/c1pC6Jiaxe – 12:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The only person that could’ve stopped him tonight was me by taking him out the game.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker after his 58-point night. He scored 25 straight points from mid third quarter to mid fourth . #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ntmhu7rlM6 – 11:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He was like, ‘Okay, I got this.'”
Monty Williams said Devin Booker’s confidence as a scorer rubbed off on everybody else. Informed Book scored 25 straight points for the Suns:
“Is that right?” – 11:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said his halftime message was mostly centered around confidence. Credited Devin Booker in leading the charge to help the team find some. – 11:41 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind a 58-point barrage from Devin Booker, Suns rally from 24-point deficit in 2nd half to overtake #Pelicans by a 118-114 final margin. Zion 30 pts, CJ McCollum 24 pts in 1H among his 27. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/kk3emUup38 pic.twitter.com/AC13nOPhQV – 11:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he told the coaches this morning that Devin Booker was “approaching something” because he was frustrated by consecutive off shooting nights.
“I think the only person that could’ve stopped him from scoring tonight was me, if I had taken him out of the game.” – 11:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns were down by 24 against a Pelicans team that’s had their number and Devin Booker carried them to a win with a 58-5-5 stat line to split the season series. Incredible stuff – 11:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Devin Booker drops 58 points points on Pelicans. Book shot 3 with game over at buzzer which probably had Zion 360 get back to it. Booker (26 yrs 48- days) is the youngest player to record their 5th career 50-point game since Kobe Bryant (24 yrs 217 days) in 2003. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/bkH870RG82 – 11:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Suns 118, Pels 114
– Pels blow 24p lead
– Zion: 30p, 9a (career high), 12/16 FG
– CJ: 27p, 8a
Pels: 57.7 FG%, 14/30 3P, 10/13 FT
Suns: 47.0 FG%, 15/41 3P, 25/35 FT
– Book: 58p – 11:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Devin Booker launches a 3 at the buzzer to give New Orleans a dose of their own medicine. See you in May!
https://t.co/bg7OHU7zNw pic.twitter.com/Y8qPiqoDIb – 11:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
58 points for Devin Booker as Phoenix overcomes a 24-point deficit to rally past New Orleans. Seventh 50-point game of the NBA season … two each for Booker and Joel Embiid. – 11:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Suns 118, Pelicans 114
Devin Booker scores 58 points. Shot 15 free throws. New Orleans, as a team, took 13.
Zion with 30 points, 9 assists.
Pels go 0-3 on the road trip. First three-game losing streak of the season. – 11:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 118, NOP 114
Booker: 58 Pts, 5 Ast, 5 Reb, 21-35 FG
Paul: 18-8-5, 5-7 3P
Bridges: 15 Pts, 5-13 FG
Williamson: 30 Pts, 9 Ast, 12-16 FG – 11:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
What a game. After a week from hell and getting embarrassed in NOLA twice, Suns trailed the Pelicans 83-59 with 7:14 left in the 3Q tonight. Devin Booker drops 58 points, Phoenix comes back to win 118-114, and ties the season series 2-2. Favorite rivalry in the league right now. – 11:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Devin Booker vs New Orleans Pelicans
58 points
21-34 FG
6-11 3P
10-15 FT
5 rebounds
5 assists
in 42 minutes
He scored 36 points in the 2nd half and 25 straight between 3rd and 4th quarter.
5-star performance by D-Book! #WeAreTheValley #NBA – 11:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker tonight:
58 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
21-34 FG
6-12 3P
First Sun ever with five 50-point games. pic.twitter.com/Y2VjS61jIK – 11:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Suns 118, Pelicans 114
Williamson 30 pts, 9 assts
McCollum 27 pts, 8 assts
Valanciunas 12 pts
Devin Booker drops 58 points to erase a 24-point deficit & hand the Pels their 3rd straight loss. Most points ever scored by an opponent against NOLA. Sensational performance. – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lolololol Devin Booker takes a 3 right at the buzzer just so the obnoxious “unwritten rules” discourse lives on forever – 11:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Devin Booker vs New Orleans Pelicans
58 points
21-34 FG
6-11 3P
10-15 FT
5 rebounds
5 assists
in 42 minutes
He scored 35 points in the 2nd half and 25 straight between 3rd and 4th quarter.
5-star performance by D-Book! #WeAreTheValley #NBA – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The funny thing is Book would have 60 if he hadn’t missed 5 of his 15 FTs lol – 11:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Okogie ended up playing a massive role for Suns in 4Q, picking up extra possessions on the boards. Booker 57 pts as Suns go up 7 with 19 ticks left – 11:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Well THAT time the Suns attacked the Devin Booker trap well. Chris Paul hits his 5th 3-pointer on the weakside from Okogie and Suns are up 5 – 11:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns the last five minutes have invited the Booker doubles to set up 4-on-3 but mixed success there. Would be better off isolating with the zone Booker is in. – 11:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pelicans are trapping Devin Booker when he tries to get the switch onto Zion. Suns have struggled the last few possessions to work that 4-on-3 advantage once Book gets off the ball. Suns up 2 with 2:09 to go – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker misses FT on take foul. #Suns maintain possession.
Okogie back-to-back offensive rebounds. Fouled by Williamson.
Hits FTs. #Suns up four with 3:20 left . – 11:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Man. Dyson played great defense on Booker. Pels forced two misses. Couldn’t come up with the defensive rebound twice. That is a killer. – 11:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Putting Booker on the cover this year was a good call @Ronnie 2K 🔥 – 11:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devin Booker’s 57 points is the most an opponent has ever scored against the Pelicans in the regular season. The previous high was Damon Stoudamire’s 54 in 2005. – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with the two small sign after scoring over Alvarado.
Zion answer. #Suns down two. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers held Book to 1/10 field goals after halftime Thursday… – 11:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Until Josh Okogie made a pair of free throws, Devin Booker scored 25 straight points for the Phoenix Suns. He already counts 54 points. Stellar night for D-Book! #WeAreTheValley #NBA – 10:59 PM
Until Josh Okogie made a pair of free throws, Devin Booker scored 25 straight points for the Phoenix Suns. He already counts 54 points. Stellar night for D-Book! #WeAreTheValley #NBA – 10:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Until Josh Okogie made a free throw, Devin Booker scored 24 straight points for the Phoenix Suns. He already counts 54 points. Stellar night for D-Book! #WeAreTheValley #NBA – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker had scored the Suns’ last 25 points until those Josh Okogie free throws. Unreal performance – 10:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One of Book’s last FGs was upgraded from a 2 to a 3, so he’s at 55 points – 10:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker hitting jumpers fading out of bounds from the corner.
Has 54. #Suns down three as Williamson splits FTs. – 10:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devin Booker has 54 pts (yes 54) early 4Q after an absolute barrage of buckets. #Pelicans hold slim lead, trying to regain control after Jose floater – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker by Zion, bucket, fouled by Williamson. Has 52 for season high. #Suns down four as Alvarado gets two back. #Pelicans. – 10:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Book is hunting Z.
And think he just hit a little flex after that.
Book with 52 and counting.
Pels up 98-94 with 7:58 to go. – 10:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Devin Booker has scored the last 21 Suns points. INSANE! #WeAreTheValley – 10:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
New season-high 52 points for Devin Booker. Suns back within 2. This is a trademark putting the team on his back kind of performance – 10:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Devin Booker has decided to win the game against the Pelicans all alone. It’s Booker vs Everybody #WeAreTheValley – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
49-5-5 for Devin Booker. Suns are targeting Zion every time down the floor right now – 10:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Yeah, they gotta do something to get the ball out of Booker’s hands – 10:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re 1 minute into the 4th quarter and Devin Booker has exactly half of the Suns’ points lol – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
One of Booker’s 3s with 31.2 seconds left in 3rd was changed to a 2. #Suns down 89-85 going into 4th. – 10:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 89, Suns 84
McCollum 27 pts, 8 assts
Williamson 12 pts, 8 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Suns outscored the Pels 38-26. Devin Booker had 20 of those 38 points. He’s got 42, 5 and 5. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devin Booker is insane.
Pels once led by 24 in the third at the 7:14 mark.
Since then, 26-6 run for PHX.
Pels up 89-85 headed into the 4th. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Crazy how Devin Booker is actually still really good after all – 10:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels had the lead up to 24 with 7:14 left. Suns have cut the lead to 4 going into the fourth. Devin Booker has been incredible. Fun game. – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: NOP 89, PHX 85
Booker: 43 Pts, 5 Ast, 5 Reb, 16-25 FG
Bridges: 13 Pts, 5-12 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 5 Ast
McCollum: 27 Pts, 8 Ast, 11-18 FG – 10:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has gone nuclear again. He’s up to 39 points in the late third quarter. Suns are now down just 5 and it has been all him. – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good Lord Devin Booker is good at basketball. He’s up to 36 points on 14-of-21 shooting with 2 minutes left in the 3rd quarter – 10:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker bucket. Fouled. Bounces head off padded back stanchion.
Misses FT. Has 32. #Suns down 12 as Marshall hits 3. – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Midway through the 3Q, with the Suns down 20:
Devin Booker: 30 points, 11-18 FG
Rest of Suns: 33 points, 12-35 FG – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 28. 5-of-8 from 3. #Suns down 20 as Jones gets two back – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3. Has 25.
Murphy 3 answer.
Paul 3 answer.
Williamson dunk. #Suns down 21. – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans 63 #Suns 46 Half
PHX: Booker 22 (8-of-13 FGs), Bridges 10. Team : 6-of-23 from 3. 16 paint points.
NOLA: McCollum 24 (10-of-13 FGs). Valanciunas 10. Team: 7-of-15 on 3s. 24 paint points.
Williamson 6 points, 4 assists
DNP: Ayton (ankle), Payne (foot), Ingram (toe). – 10:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 63, Suns 46
McCollum 24 pts, 6 assts
Valanciunas 10 pts, 8 rebs
Williamson 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 assts
Devin Booker scored 22 pts and the Suns still trail by 17 at the half. Pels went 7-15 on 3s and held Phoenix to 36 percent shooting, 6-23 on 3s. – 10:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 63, Suns 46
– Suns jumped out to 8-0 lead and led 18-11 before Pels took control
– CJ: 24p, 10/13 FG, 6a
– JV: 10p, 8r
– Zion: 6p, 4a, 2r
Pels: 56.5 FG%, 7/15 3P, 4/4 FT
Suns: 36.4 FG%, 6/23 3P, 8/12 FT
– Booker: 22p, 8/13 FG – 10:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You wouldn’t be able to hear anything right now if that half had taken place in @SmoothieKingCtr. Pels by 17 end 2Q. More quality defense from Dyson Daniels vs. Booker late in the period – 10:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Two brutal halftime stats:
1) Suns started 4-for-5 from 3, went 2-for-18 from there
2) Devin Booker: 22 points, 4 assists, 8-13 FG
Rest of Suns: 24 points, 6 assists, 8-31 FG – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker 8-of-13 for 22 points (3-of-5 from 3).
Rest of #Suns: 8-of-31 for 24 points (3-of-18 on 3s).
#Pelicans up 63-46 at half. – 10:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dyson Daniels with the clamps on Devin Booker to end the half. I cannot belive this dude is a rookie – 10:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: NOP 63, PHX 46
Booker: 22 Pts, 4 Ast, 8-13 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-11 FG
Biyombo: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
McCollum: 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 10-13 FG – 10:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Zion gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, make.
Booker gets doubled, kicks to an open 3, miss.
There’s your summary of the first half. – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Big 1:24 left in half for #Suns. Down 12. Got Shamet, Booker, Craig, Biyombo and Bridges on the floor. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels stripping Devin Booker and then Zion Williamson flipping in a scoop shot gives the Pelicans a 54-37 lead over the Suns. Was fun to see Z talking/roaring to the crowd going into the timeout too. – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 18 points, 4 assists, 6-10 FG
Rest of Suns: 19 points, 4 assists, 6-25 FG
Yeesh. – 9:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans wanted what would’ve been Herb’s seventh charge drawn this season (in 20 games), after he tried to get into position on a Booker transition drive. New Orleans leaders in charges drawn: Jones 6, Alvarado 3, Nance 3 – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns started 4-for-5 from 3 but have gone 1-for-14 since. Devin Booker finally ended the 13-miss streak – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker back in at little earlier than normal. 8:26 mark. #Suns down 10. – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: NOP 34, PHX 27
Booker: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2-7 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 2 Ast
McCollum: 15 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-7 FG
Pelicans closed 1Q on 16-6 run – 9:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
McCollum has always been one of my favorite matchups for Booker over the years. Trading smooth buckets and passes. Great first quarter for it. – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Valanciunas back-to-back buckets
McCollum 3.
#Pelicans up two as Booker answers. – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I liked the shots he took. He just missed them. He’s due for one of those explosions.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s 6-of-22 (1-of-9 3s) for 14 points at #Clippers after missing two games with hamstring tightness.
Tonight: 4-of-6 (2-of-2 on 3s) for 10 in 1st quarter. #Suns – 9:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker with 10 points in less than five minutes. He makes quite the difference! – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker drive and finish. Has 10 already on 4-of 5 FGs.
Timeout #Pelicans. #Suns up 18-11. with 7:27 left in 1st – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, is that you? He’s got 8 quick points on 3-of-4 shooting to start this one – 9:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels starters:
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Herb Jones
CJ McCollum
Suns starters:
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 8:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 8:30 PM
Justin Kubatko: Devin Booker last night: ✅ 58 PTS ✅ 6 REB ✅ 5 AST He’s the seventh player in NBA history to record multiple 55p/5r/5a games: 10 – Wilt Chamberlain 4 – Rick Barry 4 – James Harden 3 – Elgin Baylor 3 – LeBron James 3 – Damian Lillard 2 – Booker -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 18, 2022
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker is now the first player in franchise history with at least two 50-point games in two different seasons, per @Stathead Tom Chambers was the only other Suns player who had two in one season (1989-90). -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2022
Duane Rankin: “100%. I always bring it back to franchise that believed in me. That drafted the 18-year-old kid out of Kentucky.” Devin Booker as he set arena record for most points in single game with 58 in #Suns win over #Pelicans. Gilbert Arenas had previous record of 54 Dec. 22, 2006. pic.twitter.com/DbWwq8yjaS -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 18, 2022
