Hornets 52, Nuggets 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) play against the Denver Nuggets (11-11) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 52, Denver Nuggets 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Straight through traffic 🚥
@Terry Rozier x @Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/3PrCnl0L6f – 9:15 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
20 boards for Jokic … in the first half????? 🥩 pic.twitter.com/IO7Pdyi1dh – 9:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LET ‘EM EAAAT
@LaMelo Ball x @Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/H6yz2Ygd4x – 9:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LET ‘EM EAAAT
@LaMelo Ball x @Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/UevimX6F0J – 9:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Hornets 55-52:
-Joker: 20 rebounds, 16 points on 15 shots, 2 assists, weird lol
-Murray looked to set the table
-Bench was abject failure. Gotta find something there in 2H pic.twitter.com/6HmYPAlpVF – 9:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier left in the 2Q with a right hip contusion and is questionable to return tonight in Denver – 9:11 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets fight back and have a 55-52 lead over Charlotte at the half.
Den is 3/14 from deep.
Jokic is having a monster performance with 14 pts and 20 rebounds. 20! Denver franchise 1st half record.
KCP is up to 12 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker heads to halftime with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
That’s tied for the second-most in NBA history (Kevin Love had 22) for a half going back to 1996-’97, per #Nuggets PR.
Breaks Denver’s previous franchise record of 19 boards (Spencer Haywood). – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rebounding totals at the half
Nikola Jokic: 20
Charlotte Hornets: 23 – 9:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Since the 1980-81 season, the most rebounds in a game was Charles Barkley with 35.
Can Jokic get near that number tonight? He had 20 at halftime. – 9:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone found a solution to Denver’s bench woes: don’t play them.
Jokic played 20 minutes in that first half and grabbed 20 boards to go along with 16 points. – 9:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Swoop n swish
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/kokucapYJi – 9:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
That’s 20 boards for Joker… in the first half pic.twitter.com/9N9Jg5HTSu – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When Joker needs to lock in, the first thing he always looks to do better is rebound the basketball.
Notable. – 9:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic just had his 20th rebound of the first half.
FIRST. HALF. – 9:04 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bruce Brown has given the Nuggets the energy they have needed. First a blocked 3 into a dunk and now a big and-1. Denver within 2. – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Sign of life from the Nuggets late in the 2nd quarter. Bruce Brown blocks a 3, then gets a dunk in transition. It shouldn’t be this hard against this Hornets team, but that’s Denver’s reality right now. – 9:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bruce Brown just blocked a three and got a nice dunk in transition out of it. Malone clapping and Steve Clifford calls a timeout.
That clip will be shown as positive reinforcement in a film session. – 9:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This has been the most obscure Jokic half of the season.
0 assists, 5-14 shooting, but 17 rebounds in 14 minutes.
I have no idea what is happening here. – 8:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola Jokic’s career-high for rebounds in game is 22.
He’s up to 17 tonight with 6+ minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. – 8:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Before anyone asks, the record for rebounds in a single game is 55 by Wilt so no, Jokic is not on his way to touching that one unless he grabs another 9 rebounds this half and then does it again in the second half. – 8:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets continue to be weird as all hell. Jokić has half as many rebounds as the Nuggets have total points. – 8:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Haven’t see Jokic rush and force his scoring so much like he is tonight. He already has 14 shots and has only made 5 of them. Very weird night in Denver. – 8:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
We are heading towards Jokic have 20+ rebounds in one half of basketball. He is up to 16 boards with 8 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – 8:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić has 16 rebounds and there is 8:31 left in the first half of this Nuggets game. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic has 13 points and 16 rebounds in 11 minutes.
There’s 8:31 left in the first half. – 8:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It’s a tech bowl in Denver right now. That is 3 techs between both teams in about 45 seconds and I don’t think anyone is cooling off. – 8:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
After Jokic got a tech, Malone followed with one of his own just a few seconds later. Boos raining down on the officials in Denver. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker just actively tried to get thrown out after what he perceived to be a missed goaltending call.
Picks up a T. Coulda been two.
Now Michael Malone picks up a T. – 8:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic, who has 14 rebounds in 10 minutes so far tonight, has a career-high of 22 rebounds, by the way. – 8:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker just picked up a tech. He thought (and I did, too) that it was goaltending on the other end. – 8:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Just realized Jokic has 12 rebounds in less than 10 minutes of action and with over 10 minutes left before halftime. Just grabbing every available rebound fro the many, many missed shots. – 8:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BUZZER BEATER MOON BALL 🌕
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/bi9irz7qio – 8:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There is just no offensive creation right now. Everyone is looking at Bones to make something happen, but no advantage is being created; hence the 30-footers with less than half the shot clock ticked away.
I bet Murray is back in after this timeout. – 8:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones attempts a deep 3-pointer and misses, Gordon Hayward buries one on the other end, and Malone calls a TO barely a minute into the second quarter. He’s now 0 for 3 from deep, and bench unit’s offense hasn’t found it. – 8:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones’ go-to shot near the end of the clock cannot continue to be a 32-footer. The Nuggets bench needs better than that from him. – 8:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker with 6 buckets and 9 boards in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/nocTvXTOzA – 8:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
KCP starts the second quarter. Looks like not a serious leg injury. – 8:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets’ bench outscored 13-7, as Denver trails 25-20 after 1. Neither team shooting above 36%. Only Joker (6) and AG (7) have scored among the starters. – 8:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets held the Hornets to 37% shooting and 33% on 12 attempted 3s and trail by 5 because of course. – 8:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets played better defense but scored just 20 points in the first quarter.
Denver trails 20-25 to the Hornets in Denver. – 8:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I can’t help but think Zeke Nnaji minutes couldn’t hurt at this point. I mean, Denver is playing five bench players together anyway. Why not try to space the floor around Bones pick and rolls? – 8:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have no injuries to report for Monday’s game against the Hornets.
The Hornets won’t submit an injury report until tomorrow, but Cody Martin (left knee procedure), Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) and Mark Williams (left ankle sprain) are out tonight vs. Denver. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Full five-man bench unit with Bones, CB, Jeff, Vlatko and DJ. May be a result of KCP’s injury, but no stagger with anyone from starting unit. – 8:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone has played the Vlatko Cancar card in the first quarter. He is in at SF. – 8:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: KCP is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a lower left leg injury. – 8:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
KCP has a left lower leg injury and is questionable to return, I’m told. He just returned from the locker room. – 8:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
After taking knee-to-knee contact with Mason Plumlee in the first quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable to return with a left lower leg injury for the Nuggets. – 8:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic does not appear to be intimidated by Nick Richards. Attacking aggressively against him in these last few minutes. 6 points, 9 rebounds for the MVP. – 8:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has 6 points and 9 rebounds in the first nine minutes of the game. – 8:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker travels. Takes too much time under the rim when a jump hook would do. Not a good start for him offensively. – 8:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The biggest difference in the Nuggets defense tonight is closing out to shooters and staying in position to contain.
They aren’t flying by or closing out short. They are right in their airspace with the ability to contest or contain. – 8:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Full send from the logo
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/qTS2CYB95G – 8:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
KCP heads to the Nuggets locker room, limping, after exiting the game grabbing his left knee. – 8:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hurt his left knee on a Mason Plumlee screen just now. Knee-on-knee contact. – 8:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
KCP bumps knees with Mason Plumlee while trying to get through a screen. Illegal. KCP hobbles to the bench. – 8:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
KCP took a moving screen and came up limping. Christian Braun is coming in for him. That wold be a big loss for the Nuggets. Hopefully he is ok. The limp was pretty heavy. He is getting looked at on the bench. – 8:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Mason Plumlee just cracked KCP on a screen and he’s hobbling. Seemed to grab his left side. Christian Braun is checking in. – 8:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon has been unstoppable when he gets around the restricted circle. He is in the 85th %tile as a scorer at the rim where he is generating 1.475ppp.
In total, coming into tonight, Gordon has shot 122-168 at the rim (72.6%). – 8:20 PM
Aaron Gordon has been unstoppable when he gets around the restricted circle. He is in the 85th %tile as a scorer at the rim where he is generating 1.475ppp.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That last drive by PJ Washington right at Jokić in transition looked like a drill. – 8:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I like Denver’s process on both ends so far. They arent over-helping on defense and are playing inside-out on offense.
Shots are not falling for the Nuggets, but they are not bad looks at all. – 8:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I like Denver’s process on both ends so far. They arent over-helping on defense and are playing inside-out on offense.
Shots are not falling for the Nuggets, but they are not bad looks any all. – 8:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Mason Plumlee remains a good center who’s often tasked with something impossible on defense. Done some good things tonight. – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just turned on the Hornets broadcast. “Crowd is standing until the first basket. They’re still standing. Elton John could write a song about what we’ve seen.” – 8:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Plumlee has done a good job on Jokic twice in the post where Jokic is 0-2 so far. – 8:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tonight, all I am looking for from the Nuggets is better execution on defense, more effort getting back in transition, and if they can limit live-ball turnovers.
They should have little issue winning if they can focus on those three aspects of the game. – 8:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, we are close to basketball time here. Nuggets need a feel-good something or other tonight.
Let’s see if something can happen on the defensive end. – 8:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Mason Plumlee got some cheers when announced as a starter in Denver tonight. – 8:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
A win tonight for the Denver Nuggets would pull them into a tie with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2nd seed in the West at 18-11. – 8:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No further update just yet on Anthony Davis’ foot, as he’ll be further examined by doctors tonight, per Darvin Ham.
Ham pointed to the “next man up” mentality typified by rookie Max Christie vs. Denver, and knows it’ll take many players to try and fill in for all that Davis does. – 7:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Part 1⃣ of 6⃣ starting soon…
📍 – Denver, CO
🆚 – @Denver Nuggets
⏰ – 8PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/xRlPBfDPGZ – 7:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If this road trip goes poorly, someone in that front office will have to address the media. This ain’t Denver! This isn’t Nike! – 7:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
You cannot stop Jokers suit game
Can only hope to contain it pic.twitter.com/V1JQkt5Ufo – 7:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting in the Mile High City.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9KGTTHHbLv – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at DEN
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/KofDt7NfRg – 7:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame tonight before the Nuggets host the 7-22 Hornets: “I expect a nail-biter.” – 7:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I asked Michael Malone about the Nuggets transition defense and he focused on two issues:
1. Live-ball turnovers leading to opposing transition opportunities
2. Denver ball watching when they get shots up.
Here is his full quote: pic.twitter.com/jwzUEVwWGT – 6:46 PM
I asked Michael Malone about the Nuggets transition defense and he focused on two issues:
1. Live-ball turnovers leading to opposing transition opportunities
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The World Cup finals afterparty — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/HbuOPtGbz4 – 6:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I asked Michael Malone if he thinks the Nuggets players themselves believe the team can be a good defense.
“I do, and the reason I say that is in clutch games, we have the Number 1 defense. They’ve shown it.”
Full Quote: pic.twitter.com/2ScSQAza8M – 6:35 PM
I asked Michael Malone if he thinks the Nuggets players themselves believe the team can be a good defense.
Michael Singer @msinger
On the defense, Michael Malone said he thinks the #Nuggets “mesmerize” themselves with their own offense. Added they “pick-and-choose” when to play defense. – 6:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said MPJ is getting closer. Said maybe there’s a chance within the next week to 10 days they can get him back.
“We miss Michael Porter Jr.” – 6:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said Michael Porter Jr. is getting closer and is improving, but he said it would be closer to a week or 10 days until he returns. – 6:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he didn’t want to show negative clips from the LA game at 3:30 with an early tip vs. Charlotte. He said they can use tomorrow to go over defensive clips over their last 3/4 games. Said there have been common denominators in them all. – 6:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Greetings from Ball Arena.
We’re also about to see the 30th ranked offense (Charlotte) take on the 28th ranked defense (Denver).
Stoppable force meets movable object, though it looks like both LaMelo Ball (3rd game back) and Gordon Hayward will play (2nd game back). – 6:02 PM
Greetings from Ball Arena.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Chag Sameach! May your candles burn bright this season! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/CImenUyuD3 – 5:56 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating 💛 pic.twitter.com/fqxImyEvSq – 5:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If the Nuggets want to improve on defense, one of the most important areas for them to clean up to help in the regular season is how easily teams are scoring in transition.
Denver’s transition defense is giving up 1.28ppp which is the worst mark in the league. – 5:19 PM
If the Nuggets want to improve on defense, one of the most important areas for them to clean up to help in the regular season is how easily teams are scoring in transition.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver needs to use tonight’s matchup vs the Hornets as a tune-up game for their defense — if they take it seriously that is.
Charlotte has been abysmal in the half-court (0.921ppp; 3rd %tile) & transition (1.062ppp; 7th %tile).
There are no excuses for Denver tonight at home. – 5:06 PM
Denver needs to use tonight’s matchup vs the Hornets as a tune-up game for their defense — if they take it seriously that is.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Talking television man just tried to do the ol’ “well this new timezone is throwing them off a bit” with the Cardinals when the Cardinals are still in their timezone and Denver is geographically one of the 3 closest teams to the Cardinals. – 4:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s see what Nuggets Nation thinks 🗳
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 3:56 PM
Let’s see what Nuggets Nation thinks 🗳
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tua offers clarity on cold weather. And personnel nuggets on every Dolphins position: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is the second time AD has suffered a major injury trying to drive left around Nikola Jokic. – 2:50 PM
