Hornets vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $17,564,608 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $9,581,986 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@HarrisonWind
Peyton Watson’s first defensive possession of the game last night: pic.twitter.com/4R6uNBoewO – 2:33 AM