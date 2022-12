Knicks 54, Pacers 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

NYK reinserted Mitchell Robinson & Quentin Grimes as starters on 11/21. Since then, NYK starting 5 has NBA’s top plus/minus (+65) for 5-man units. “The Knicks have put themselves in position to really ascend.”– @joelabelson & @eburgone join The Putback: https://t.co/zVkWEpij92

Pacers guard Chris Duarte will return tonight vs the Knicks. It’ll be his first NBA action since Nov. 4. – 3:21 PM

Chris Duarte is back with the Pacers and Rick Carlisle says he will be active tonight. He’s expected to play. Likely a smaller minutes load than normal. – 3:21 PM

Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game, per Coach Carlisle.“He’ll be active tonight, and I do expect him to play.” – 3:26 PM

Asked Thibodeau if he watched the World Cup — “No, I’m worried about the Pacers.” He did not smile. – 3:39 PM

The owners of the longest winning streak in the NBA? The New York Knicks. They’re in Indy tonight to take on the Pacers. RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson getting loose. Pacers-Knicks at 5: pic.twitter.com/ppIOh3zqzM

Chris Duarte is officially active for the Pacers tonight.Aaron Nesmith is starting with Jalen Smith coming off the bench. – 4:34 PM

Injury Report for tonight’s game against New York:Chris Duarte – Available (left ankle sprain)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/BiPysZ9Xu9

Bennedict Mathurin presented his Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month hardware by team president Kevin Pritchard before tip-off vs the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/OjIh8Z8nkA

RJ Barrett just missed a 3. Per my recollection, that is the first time that has ever happened against the Pacers. – 5:13 PM

Celtics lose 95-92 to the Magic for their fourth loss in the past five games. Boston falls to 22-9. The C’s take on the Pacers on Wednesday. Rough shooting and the C’s couldn’t execute down the stretch. – 5:20 PM

Isaiah Jackson — not Jalen Smith — is the first big off the bench, replacing Myles Turner with 4mins left in the 1Q. – 5:25 PM

24-19 Pacers early. Pacers offense looking connected so far, as they are shooting well and have just 1 turnover. Haliburton and Hield combined have 13 points. – 5:28 PM

Chris Duarte checks in for the first time since November 4 with 2:26 to go in the first quarter. Nice cheer from the crowd. – 5:31 PM

Julius Randle is really feeling himself in these first quarters lately. – 5:36 PM

Knicks lead the Pacers 29-28 after one quarter. New York attacked the rim often and had 12 points in the paint + attempted 9 free throws. Pacers were balanced, but could use a bit more on defense. – 5:39 PM

Knicks up 29-28 after one – gave up 2 offensive rebounds which is as many as they did the entire game in Chicago Friday. – 5:40 PM

Pacers badly needed that bucket +1 from Jalen Smith. Then Chris Duarte made a jumper.That ended a 15-3 run by the Knicks.Pacers’ 2Q lineups have been all reserves. – 5:47 PM

Really impressive burst there from Mathurin to drive right by Mitchell Robinson to the basket for a dunk and-1. Pacers needed that. – 6:00 PM

Aaron Nesmith exits the game with 3 fouls and did not look painless as he walked off the court. He stays on the bench though. Just had a very good stretch to keep the Pacers in it. – 6:05 PM

Mathurin makes at least five plays a game where you have to remind yourself he’s a rookie – 6:06 PM

Knicks seem like they are angry at the Pacers – Barrett, Randle and Robinson all have let’s say, expressive, dunks. – 6:08 PM

Halftime here in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Knicks lead the Pacers 54-53. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers with 10 points.Knicks already have 30 points in the paint and 11 FTA. They’re attacking the basket hard. – 6:11 PM

