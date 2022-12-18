Knicks 54, Pacers 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (16-13) play against the Indiana Pacers (15-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022

New York Knicks 54, Indiana Pacers 53 (Half)

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
take a look at our @PointsBetUSA Numbers at the Half. pic.twitter.com/ocrCeDRjf16:14 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Halftime here in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Knicks lead the Pacers 54-53. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers with 10 points.
Knicks already have 30 points in the paint and 11 FTA. They’re attacking the basket hard. – 6:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton splits the defenders and finishes the 3-point play.💪 pic.twitter.com/CG4EbphLqi6:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Pacers 54-53.
• Barrett 16 pts
• Randle 13-7-3
• Brunson 11 pts
• Robinson 6 & 8, 4 blks
• Mathurin 10 & 5 – 6:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has been fantastic tonight as the defensive anchor. – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks seem like they are angry at the Pacers – Barrett, Randle and Robinson all have let’s say, expressive, dunks. – 6:08 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mathurin makes at least five plays a game where you have to remind yourself he’s a rookie – 6:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Aaron Nesmith exits the game with 3 fouls and did not look painless as he walked off the court. He stays on the bench though. Just had a very good stretch to keep the Pacers in it. – 6:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin in isolation is dangerous.
he throws it down through contact.😤 pic.twitter.com/Gi86RpfvqJ6:05 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
MITCH cannot stop dunking ‼️ – 6:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Aaron Nesmith has taken a charge on back to back possessions. – 6:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Aaron Nesmith clearly watched some World Cup this. morning. – 6:01 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Really impressive burst there from Mathurin to drive right by Mitchell Robinson to the basket for a dunk and-1. Pacers needed that. – 6:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
TOO STRONG➕1️⃣ 😤 @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/JDDjkvWvRN5:57 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
That was just a put-’em-in-their-place play from Mitchell Robinson – 5:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ WITH AUTHORITY 🤧 – 5:53 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Wow. RJ Barrett with and dunk and a half on Jalen Smith. – 5:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pull up, swish.
welcome back, Chris Duarte. pic.twitter.com/cpufW7zL2Y5:51 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Myles Turner pulled up as the Mandalorian for Star Wars night in Indiana 😂 pic.twitter.com/7ys5dy64Qa5:50 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers badly needed that bucket +1 from Jalen Smith. Then Chris Duarte made a jumper.
That ended a 15-3 run by the Knicks.
Pacers’ 2Q lineups have been all reserves. – 5:47 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BOUNCE OFF THE CHARTS 🐰🐰🐰 pic.twitter.com/1Nxzdw6Pmi5:44 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
AIR JERICHO ✈️ – 5:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 29-28 after one – gave up 2 offensive rebounds which is as many as they did the entire game in Chicago Friday. – 5:40 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Julius getting em all to fall ♨️
📊 4-5 FG in the first… pic.twitter.com/dkNXtySbyp5:39 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Knicks lead the Pacers 29-28 after one quarter. New York attacked the rim often and had 12 points in the paint + attempted 9 free throws. Pacers were balanced, but could use a bit more on defense. – 5:39 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pacers 29-28.
• Randle 11 & 4
• Brunson 8 pts
• Hield 7 pts
• Haliburton 6 pts – 5:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield grabs the steal and feeds Andrew Nembhard for the lay in. pic.twitter.com/KTrDIjDQir5:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle is really feeling himself in these first quarters lately. – 5:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
beats the shot clock!🔥
Aaron Nesmith with the tough bucket. pic.twitter.com/rsGwH7JqGW5:32 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Chris Duarte checks in for the first time since November 4 with 2:26 to go in the first quarter. Nice cheer from the crowd. – 5:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
24-19 Pacers early. Pacers offense looking connected so far, as they are shooting well and have just 1 turnover. Haliburton and Hield combined have 13 points. – 5:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson — not Jalen Smith — is the first big off the bench, replacing Myles Turner with 4mins left in the 1Q. – 5:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield drops the three.
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/nPQuqhGTWV pic.twitter.com/LwO6aCP6Zx5:22 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QG steals it and JB seals it to get things rollin’ pic.twitter.com/QVlyIfCvod5:17 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”
Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ the Home Alone holiday kicks tonight.❄️ pic.twitter.com/CmkI5cc0Ga5:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
RJ Barrett just missed a 3. Per my recollection, that is the first time that has ever happened against the Pacers. – 5:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
HIM.🔥
Bennedict Mathurin received his Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award before the game tonight.🏆 pic.twitter.com/eidoogCEMe5:12 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin presented his Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month hardware by team president Kevin Pritchard before tip-off vs the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/OjIh8Z8nkA5:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin honored pre game for winning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in October/November: pic.twitter.com/yi6W2CO4bm5:05 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett is ready.
🔜tipoff. pic.twitter.com/u9lLJCIaPr4:59 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) is active for the first time since early November.👏
@Chris Duarte | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/yLCxSnliYG4:50 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against New York:
Chris Duarte – Available (left ankle sprain)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/BiPysZ9Xu94:43 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Chris Duarte is officially active for the Pacers tonight.
Aaron Nesmith is starting with Jalen Smith coming off the bench. – 4:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is ready to roll for game night. pic.twitter.com/JnxsnfcLuE4:24 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
meet your favorites from the Empire and Rebellion at @GainbridgeFH for Star Wars Night. pic.twitter.com/RRZUbsTmAt4:13 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Special “Home Alone” shoes for Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/3Fjysa3aI44:10 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
About an hour till game time. pic.twitter.com/mr1SGA0RWU3:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
sunday buckets with the big man.
Myles Turner getting loose before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/IZfDc2mEIp3:50 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
The owners of the longest winning streak in the NBA? The New York Knicks. They’re in Indy tonight to take on the Pacers. RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson getting loose. Pacers-Knicks at 5: pic.twitter.com/ppIOh3zqzM3:44 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Asked Thibodeau if he watched the World Cup — “No, I’m worried about the Pacers.” He did not smile. – 3:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game, per Coach Carlisle.
“He’ll be active tonight, and I do expect him to play.” – 3:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Chris Duarte is back with the Pacers and Rick Carlisle says he will be active tonight. He’s expected to play. Likely a smaller minutes load than normal. – 3:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Chris Duarte will return tonight vs the Knicks. It’ll be his first NBA action since Nov. 4. – 3:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner comes fitted for Star Wars Night.🔥
The Mandalorian this year. Darth Vader last year. pic.twitter.com/BVo281KbgC3:17 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Game Day Sneakers 🔥
What kicks do you hoop in? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WOqVfRgGNS2:50 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Messi’s the GOAT.”🐐 pic.twitter.com/3Oef8qruKT2:32 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this is the way.✨
Myles Turner arrived in style for Star Wars Night. pic.twitter.com/1oBYd207OA2:13 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a clash with the Knicks is coming in today’s primetime matchup.😤
@Prime47Indy | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/QfkHrnvmK911:35 AM

