Knicks 54, Pacers 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (16-13) play against the Indiana Pacers (15-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022
New York Knicks 54, Indiana Pacers 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
take a look at our @PointsBetUSA Numbers at the Half. pic.twitter.com/ocrCeDRjf1 – 6:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton splits the defenders and finishes the 3-point play.💪 pic.twitter.com/CG4EbphLqi – 6:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has been fantastic tonight as the defensive anchor. – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks seem like they are angry at the Pacers – Barrett, Randle and Robinson all have let’s say, expressive, dunks. – 6:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin in isolation is dangerous.
he throws it down through contact.😤 pic.twitter.com/Gi86RpfvqJ – 6:05 PM
Bennedict Mathurin in isolation is dangerous.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pull up, swish.
welcome back, Chris Duarte. pic.twitter.com/cpufW7zL2Y – 5:51 PM
pull up, swish.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Myles Turner pulled up as the Mandalorian for Star Wars night in Indiana 😂 pic.twitter.com/7ys5dy64Qa – 5:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers badly needed that bucket +1 from Jalen Smith. Then Chris Duarte made a jumper.
That ended a 15-3 run by the Knicks.
Pacers’ 2Q lineups have been all reserves. – 5:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 29-28 after one – gave up 2 offensive rebounds which is as many as they did the entire game in Chicago Friday. – 5:40 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Julius getting em all to fall ♨️
📊 4-5 FG in the first… pic.twitter.com/dkNXtySbyp – 5:39 PM
Julius getting em all to fall ♨️
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield grabs the steal and feeds Andrew Nembhard for the lay in. pic.twitter.com/KTrDIjDQir – 5:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
beats the shot clock!🔥
Aaron Nesmith with the tough bucket. pic.twitter.com/rsGwH7JqGW – 5:32 PM
beats the shot clock!🔥
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson — not Jalen Smith — is the first big off the bench, replacing Myles Turner with 4mins left in the 1Q. – 5:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield drops the three.
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/nPQuqhGTWV pic.twitter.com/LwO6aCP6Zx – 5:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lose 95-92 to the Magic for their fourth loss in the past five games. Boston falls to 22-9. The C’s take on the Pacers on Wednesday. Rough shooting and the C’s couldn’t execute down the stretch. – 5:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest win streaks in the NBA:
6 — Magic
6 — Knicks pic.twitter.com/M6aBlVLTvP – 5:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
QG steals it and JB seals it to get things rollin’ pic.twitter.com/QVlyIfCvod – 5:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”
Tyrese Haliburton is rockin’ the Home Alone holiday kicks tonight.❄️ pic.twitter.com/CmkI5cc0Ga – 5:13 PM
“Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
HIM.🔥
Bennedict Mathurin received his Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award before the game tonight.🏆 pic.twitter.com/eidoogCEMe – 5:12 PM
HIM.🔥
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bennedict Mathurin presented his Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month hardware by team president Kevin Pritchard before tip-off vs the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/OjIh8Z8nkA – 5:05 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin honored pre game for winning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in October/November: pic.twitter.com/yi6W2CO4bm – 5:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) is active for the first time since early November.👏
@Chris Duarte | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/yLCxSnliYG – 4:50 PM
Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) is active for the first time since early November.👏
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against New York:
Chris Duarte – Available (left ankle sprain)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/BiPysZ9Xu9 – 4:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton is ready to roll for game night. pic.twitter.com/JnxsnfcLuE – 4:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
meet your favorites from the Empire and Rebellion at @GainbridgeFH for Star Wars Night. pic.twitter.com/RRZUbsTmAt – 4:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Special “Home Alone” shoes for Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/3Fjysa3aI4 – 4:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
sunday buckets with the big man.
Myles Turner getting loose before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/IZfDc2mEIp – 3:50 PM
sunday buckets with the big man.
Tony East @TEastNBA
The owners of the longest winning streak in the NBA? The New York Knicks. They’re in Indy tonight to take on the Pacers. RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson getting loose. Pacers-Knicks at 5: pic.twitter.com/ppIOh3zqzM – 3:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Asked Thibodeau if he watched the World Cup — “No, I’m worried about the Pacers.” He did not smile. – 3:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game, per Coach Carlisle.
“He’ll be active tonight, and I do expect him to play.” – 3:26 PM
Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) will be available for tonight’s game, per Coach Carlisle.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Chris Duarte will return tonight vs the Knicks. It’ll be his first NBA action since Nov. 4. – 3:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner comes fitted for Star Wars Night.🔥
The Mandalorian this year. Darth Vader last year. pic.twitter.com/BVo281KbgC – 3:17 PM
Myles Turner comes fitted for Star Wars Night.🔥
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Game Day Sneakers 🔥
What kicks do you hoop in? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WOqVfRgGNS – 2:50 PM
Game Day Sneakers 🔥
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this is the way.✨
Myles Turner arrived in style for Star Wars Night. pic.twitter.com/1oBYd207OA – 2:13 PM
this is the way.✨
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Hubert Davis Brings Out North Carolina’s Toughness at Madison Square Garden – The New York Times
From @billywitz nytimes.com/2022/12/18/spo… – 2:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK reinserted Mitchell Robinson & Quentin Grimes as starters on 11/21. Since then, NYK starting 5 has NBA’s top plus/minus (+65) for 5-man units. “The Knicks have put themselves in position to really ascend.”
– @joelabelson & @eburgone join The Putback: https://t.co/zVkWEpij92 pic.twitter.com/HpokIiKjlN – 1:58 PM
NYK reinserted Mitchell Robinson & Quentin Grimes as starters on 11/21. Since then, NYK starting 5 has NBA’s top plus/minus (+65) for 5-man units. “The Knicks have put themselves in position to really ascend.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Hubert Davis Brings Out North Carolina’s Toughness in Win Over U.C.L.A. – The New York Times
@UNC_Basketball nytimes.com/2022/12/18/spo… – 1:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a clash with the Knicks is coming in today’s primetime matchup.😤
@Prime47Indy | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/QfkHrnvmK9 – 11:35 AM
a clash with the Knicks is coming in today’s primetime matchup.😤
