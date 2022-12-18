Knicks vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 18, 2022

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The New York Knicks are spending $9,009,842 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $6,529,091 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: 1050 AM

