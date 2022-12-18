Kyle Kuzma responds to Lakers rumors

After being on the trading block for pretty much his entire four-season career with the Lakers, L.A. has reportedly inquired about acquiring him from the Washington Wizards, as Bleacher Report first reported. “I think it just shows you the grass is not always greener,” Kuzma told FOX Sports. “It’s definitely a good thing because at the end of the day, that means I’ve been playing well, and I have value in this league, that a team would want to trade for me. It’s a blessing.”
Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com
Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. Clippers did a good job locking up the Wiz’s stars.
Porzingis: 19p 7r
Kuzma: 17p 6r
Barton: 14p
Leonard: 31p (season high)
Kennard: 20p – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were able to reset the game but not take the lead, and Wizards lead 75-72 through 3 quarters.
Wizards down to 45.3% FGs, so LA doing what they do defensively. Kuzma: 3/9 FGs since 1st quarter.
Clippers still at 36.9% FGs. Obviously need to, you know, score to come back – 5:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards lead 57-50 in LA at halftime.
The FG% differential should encourage the Clippers, who are down only single digits despite shooting 38.3% FGs, allowing 57.1% FGs, and getting outscored 36-14 in paint.
Kuzma: 10 points, 5/10 FGs, 5 rebounds, 1 block.
Leonard has 15. – 5:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 57, Clippers 50
Monté Morris: 12 pts., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 10 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Leonard: 15 pts., 2 rebs.
Wall: 6 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Wizards 57%, Clippers 38%
Paint points: Wizards 36, Clippers 14 – 5:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 57, Clippers 50
Morris: 12p
Kuzma: 10p 5r
Leonard: 15p
Wiz have a 36-14 edge in the paint but have given up 8 three’s. – 5:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards lead Clippers 28-20 at end of one quarter.
Kyle Kuzma off to another strong start: 8 points, 4/7 FGs, 3 rebounds, 1 block. That’s without finding the 3 yet.
Clippers struggling in paint again, missing 9 of 12 attempts. Your reminder that Clippers are last in paint PPG. – 4:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wiz lead the Clippers 28-20. Kuzma has 8, Porzingis has 6. Wall has 6 for LA. – 4:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips and Wiz starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Moussa Diabate
Kawhi Leonard
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Monte Morris – 3:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are starting Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis.
Clippers starting John Wall, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Moussa Diabaté.
The only Clippers who haven’t started this year: Covington, Boston, Preston. – 3:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma making fan’s day with autographs, bringing this first girl nearly to tears pic.twitter.com/aMvd91I6ff – 3:28 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Wizards’ Bradley Beal is out for todays game, which is good news for the Clippers. Bad news is Porzingis is healthy and so is Kuzma. – 2:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
In an exclusive w/ @FOXSports, Kyle Kuzma opened up about his time with the Lakers.
-He felt like he got the “short end of the stick” with the team
-He called the Lakers’ recent struggles “hard to watch”
-He commented on the team inquiring about him
foxsports.com/stories/nba/to… – 12:58 PM
More on this storyline
“It’s a double-edged sword, a double-edged sword, for sure,” Kuzma said. “I believe that it was some of the best things to ever happen to me, you know, getting drafted, being a Laker, having that platform. Having millions and millions of people globally know who you are, that’s a blessing. That’s part of being a Laker. Learning from LeBron, winning a championship — it’s all been great. “But at the same time, I always look back and wish I would’ve gotten the fairer end of the stick a little bit, just with my role and how much I sacrificed. It’s cool to sacrifice. That’s the only way you win championships, everybody has to sacrifice. But, just getting the fairer end of the stick, I feel like I never really got [that]. But everything happens for a reason. I’m here now [in Washington], and I’ve been able to expand my game and flourish.” -via FoxSports.com / December 18, 2022
In turn, the Wizards could explore the trade market for Kuzma to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing in return. That being said, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. hopes Kuzma will remain with the team. “I’d love to have him,” Unseld said. “A guy with his skill set and ability, he does a lot for us on both ends.” -via FoxSports.com / December 18, 2022
