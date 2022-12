Lonzo Ball 'progressing towards running' but still no timetable for when he'll be able to run

Michael Scotto: Many NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league are closely monitoring the Bulls since they’ve underwhelmed so far and Lonzo Ball’s health is a major question mark. There’s a lot of interest in DeMar DeRozan across the league. Nikola Vucevic is a name I believe that’ll pop up in trade rumors. His value since coming to Chicago has gone down comparatively to when Chicago made that blockbuster trade to get him. Some teams will have interest in Zach LaVine as well. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022