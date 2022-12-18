Lonzo Ball 'progressing towards running' but still no timetable for when he'll be able to run

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan spoke to Lonzo Ball yesterday and said “he’s progressing towards (running).” No timetable on when he’ll be cleared to try running. And then “significant ramp-up” period for conditioning, which obviously would have to feature him staying pain-free.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
While discussing the status of Lonzo Ball, Billy Donovan delved into the human element of Ball missing so much time.
“He loves to play.”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan spoke to Lonzo Ball yesterday and said “he’s progressing towards (running).” No timetable on when he’ll be cleared to try running. And then “significant ramp-up” period for conditioning, which obviously would have to feature him staying pain-free. – 5:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Latest on Lonzo Ball – per Billy Donovan – feels like he is progressing. Still experiencing pain in the left knee. – 5:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked a TON of trade rumors including the Lakers, John Collins, Jae Crowder, Knicks and Hawks. We also talked injuries to Steph, Lonzo, Kleber and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! So close to 21K!
youtu.be/Rx8Cco7g_N4 – 7:27 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣New POD
📋 MAILBAG, PART 2
Beal/Wizards (3:01)
Pacers (8:47)
Fringe contenders (10:20)
Caleb Martin (16:15)
Pelicans (21:34)
Suns (31:43)
Lonzo (37:20)
Raptors (51:01)
🎧 https://t.co/j6s1YxDAZs
🍎 https://t.co/SmGFKhUmM5
✳️ https://t.co/Pm7mYlxn2c
📺 https://t.co/2jYrjNr6sn pic.twitter.com/w5d2DxDwKq – 6:36 PM
Woj: “There are no guarantees, I’m told, that [Lonzo Ball] plays at all this season. He’s rehabbing that knee now, he still has some pain in it.” #BullsNation -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / December 14, 2022
Rich Paul: In some cases, that’s going to be playing with other clients, whether it’s DeJounte [Murray] and Trae [Young], or when we had Darius Garland and Collin playing together in Cleveland, or Zach Levine and Lonzo Ball, when Lonzo’s healthy, in Chicago. But when that type of stuff happens, I think that’s the…I’m trying to use the right word here. I don’t want to say stupidity. I would say it’s the lack of education as it pertains to the sport and the business of the sport. -via GQ.com / December 12, 2022
Michael Scotto: Many NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league are closely monitoring the Bulls since they’ve underwhelmed so far and Lonzo Ball’s health is a major question mark. There’s a lot of interest in DeMar DeRozan across the league. Nikola Vucevic is a name I believe that’ll pop up in trade rumors. His value since coming to Chicago has gone down comparatively to when Chicago made that blockbuster trade to get him. Some teams will have interest in Zach LaVine as well. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
