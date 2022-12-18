Magic 8, Celtics 8: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (10-20) play against the Boston Celtics (8-8) at TD Garden
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022
Orlando Magic 8, Boston Celtics 8 (Q1 06:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Fans are still hyped over Rob Williams checking into the game in his first weekend back this season. – 3:19 PM
Fans are still hyped over Rob Williams checking into the game in his first weekend back this season. – 3:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here comes Robert Williams to another big ovation. That might just become a nightly thing as he plays off the bench. – 3:19 PM
Here comes Robert Williams to another big ovation. That might just become a nightly thing as he plays off the bench. – 3:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jaylen Brown with back-to-back fouls on Franz Wagner early in the 1Q.
Away-from-the-play foul, so Franz gets (and makes) FT.
Jaylen’s staying in the game. – 3:17 PM
Jaylen Brown with back-to-back fouls on Franz Wagner early in the 1Q.
Away-from-the-play foul, so Franz gets (and makes) FT.
Jaylen’s staying in the game. – 3:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Jaylen Brown.
He didn’t agree with either call, but that’s the last thing Boston needed. – 3:17 PM
Two fouls on Jaylen Brown.
He didn’t agree with either call, but that’s the last thing Boston needed. – 3:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Moe Wagner already frustrating the #Celtics again wrapping up Jaylen on what was probably an illegal “seal” to free Franz downhill. Brown motioned toward the official after. – 3:15 PM
Moe Wagner already frustrating the #Celtics again wrapping up Jaylen on what was probably an illegal “seal” to free Franz downhill. Brown motioned toward the official after. – 3:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
lob spelled backward is bol
@Markelle Fultz + @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/0NcF712JyN – 3:13 PM
lob spelled backward is bol
@Markelle Fultz + @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/0NcF712JyN – 3:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle-Bol PnR, with Markelle assisting Bol on the roll for the first points of Magic-Celtics. – 3:11 PM
Markelle-Bol PnR, with Markelle assisting Bol on the roll for the first points of Magic-Celtics. – 3:11 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
On @RocketsWatch — we’re watching Paolo Banchero and the Magic take on Jaylen Brown and the Celtics live (tipoff in a couple minutes)… and will talk some #Rockets as well.
https://t.co/lz09Vr11O1 pic.twitter.com/vi69DoLHbk – 3:02 PM
On @RocketsWatch — we’re watching Paolo Banchero and the Magic take on Jaylen Brown and the Celtics live (tipoff in a couple minutes)… and will talk some #Rockets as well.
https://t.co/lz09Vr11O1 pic.twitter.com/vi69DoLHbk – 3:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford isn’t worried about the Celtics’ offensive slump: “Keep shooting away, we got some really good looks last game.”
⚡️@betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm @RocketMoneyApp
https://t.co/0aAYoGSz5T pic.twitter.com/2zD9HkWEeB – 2:49 PM
Horford isn’t worried about the Celtics’ offensive slump: “Keep shooting away, we got some really good looks last game.”
⚡️@betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm @RocketMoneyApp
https://t.co/0aAYoGSz5T pic.twitter.com/2zD9HkWEeB – 2:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams will come off the bench for the second straight game today. – 2:35 PM
Rob Williams will come off the bench for the second straight game today. – 2:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford spoke pregame about his elbow on Mo Wagner from Friday night, resulting in an ejection and a $25,000 fine from the NBA masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:34 PM
Al Horford spoke pregame about his elbow on Mo Wagner from Friday night, resulting in an ejection and a $25,000 fine from the NBA masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams will start in place of Jayson Tatum. #Celtics #magic – 2:34 PM
Grant Williams will start in place of Jayson Tatum. #Celtics #magic – 2:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 2:33 PM
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 2:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 18, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, G. Williams, Horford
Orlando – Markell Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/IOXX6wfvRX – 2:33 PM
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 18, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, G. Williams, Horford
Orlando – Markell Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/IOXX6wfvRX – 2:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner and Bol Bol going through their pregame warmups ahead of Magic-Celtics: pic.twitter.com/Ird1ACmXS2 – 2:28 PM
Moe Wagner and Bol Bol going through their pregame warmups ahead of Magic-Celtics: pic.twitter.com/Ird1ACmXS2 – 2:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford reacted to his ejection/fine for swinging his arm at Wagner today: “Just getting the ball in-bounds, felt like I was being kneed, kind of shoved in an excessive fashion and I also thought that his arm was trying to hit me too, so I kind of swung with my arm back at him..” – 2:26 PM
Horford reacted to his ejection/fine for swinging his arm at Wagner today: “Just getting the ball in-bounds, felt like I was being kneed, kind of shoved in an excessive fashion and I also thought that his arm was trying to hit me too, so I kind of swung with my arm back at him..” – 2:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero said Eddie House’s comments made the team’s group chat, and while it’s never great to hear someone talk about your team that way, they’re not really concerned about what others think and just focused on getting better day by day. – 2:20 PM
Paolo Banchero said Eddie House’s comments made the team’s group chat, and while it’s never great to hear someone talk about your team that way, they’re not really concerned about what others think and just focused on getting better day by day. – 2:20 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Horford on his ejection Friday for elbowing Mo Wagner: “Just getting the ball inbounds, I felt like I was being kneed, kind of shoved, in an excessive fashion. I also thought his arm was trying to hit me, too. So I just kind of swung back with my arm, back at him.” – 2:17 PM
Horford on his ejection Friday for elbowing Mo Wagner: “Just getting the ball inbounds, I felt like I was being kneed, kind of shoved, in an excessive fashion. I also thought his arm was trying to hit me, too. So I just kind of swung back with my arm, back at him.” – 2:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet just called himself a modern day Van Gogh. No context necessary. – 2:06 PM
Luke Kornet just called himself a modern day Van Gogh. No context necessary. – 2:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
same five let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/4XJmu5YfCd – 1:56 PM
same five let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/4XJmu5YfCd – 1:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on what goes into gameplanning for these “baseball-style” series.
Orlando-Boston tips off in about 1.5 hours here at TD Garden.
Magic, on a five-game win streak, won the Friday matchup 117-109. pic.twitter.com/s7Tqtbswsc – 1:43 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on what goes into gameplanning for these “baseball-style” series.
Orlando-Boston tips off in about 1.5 hours here at TD Garden.
Magic, on a five-game win streak, won the Friday matchup 117-109. pic.twitter.com/s7Tqtbswsc – 1:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – @BostonSportsBSJ: Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet were in Maine one year ago. They’ve keyed the #celtics’ depth early this season. Is some organizational synergy forming?
Jarell Christian weighs in: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/16/nba… – 1:36 PM
ICYMI – @BostonSportsBSJ: Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet were in Maine one year ago. They’ve keyed the #celtics’ depth early this season. Is some organizational synergy forming?
Jarell Christian weighs in: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/16/nba… – 1:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams got through his first game back, feeling well. Mazzulla said he’ll use Williams in a similar role today. – 1:30 PM
Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams got through his first game back, feeling well. Mazzulla said he’ll use Williams in a similar role today. – 1:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams came out of the last game feeling good and he will be used in a similar way today – 1:26 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams came out of the last game feeling good and he will be used in a similar way today – 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla just finished watching the #WorldCup final and said, “For a game to go down like that and to watch two superstars … I thought it was just cool to see the passion and the execution. It was fun.” – 1:20 PM
Joe Mazzulla just finished watching the #WorldCup final and said, “For a game to go down like that and to watch two superstars … I thought it was just cool to see the passion and the execution. It was fun.” – 1:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says it’s just a “personal thing” regarding Jayson Tatum, who’s out for today’s game. Didn’t go into detail beyond that. – 1:19 PM
Joe Mazzulla says it’s just a “personal thing” regarding Jayson Tatum, who’s out for today’s game. Didn’t go into detail beyond that. – 1:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
R.J. Hampton re-joined the @Orlando Magic on their road trip. The Magic tip off action against the Celtics at 3 pm ET today. pic.twitter.com/1gG4NG2QlL – 1:13 PM
R.J. Hampton re-joined the @Orlando Magic on their road trip. The Magic tip off action against the Celtics at 3 pm ET today. pic.twitter.com/1gG4NG2QlL – 1:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Can’t believe there’s a Celtics game in 2 hours I need a nap after that – 1:03 PM
Can’t believe there’s a Celtics game in 2 hours I need a nap after that – 1:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m not a doctor. I can’t explain injuries. It’s hard not to think about the 29 straight minutes Anthony Davis played at the end of the Boston game when wondering about the injury he suffered against Denver. Whether it’s related to the injury or not, the Lakers over-relied on him – 12:35 PM
I’m not a doctor. I can’t explain injuries. It’s hard not to think about the 29 straight minutes Anthony Davis played at the end of the Boston game when wondering about the injury he suffered against Denver. Whether it’s related to the injury or not, the Lakers over-relied on him – 12:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Happy Hanukkah to all our fans celebrating 🕎 pic.twitter.com/fLLu5Xtea7 – 12:00 PM
Happy Hanukkah to all our fans celebrating 🕎 pic.twitter.com/fLLu5Xtea7 – 12:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s the play that got Horford ejected Friday night. The NBA just announced a $25k fine as well. pic.twitter.com/MxTrN7cJUN – 11:33 AM
Here’s the play that got Horford ejected Friday night. The NBA just announced a $25k fine as well. pic.twitter.com/MxTrN7cJUN – 11:33 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford will not be suspended for hitting Mo Wagner in the balls, just fined $25k. – 11:33 AM
Al Horford will not be suspended for hitting Mo Wagner in the balls, just fined $25k. – 11:33 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #NBA announced Celtics center Al Horford had been fined $25,000 for excessive contact on Magic center Mo Wagner. pic.twitter.com/Epr78tPqNT – 11:32 AM
The #NBA announced Celtics center Al Horford had been fined $25,000 for excessive contact on Magic center Mo Wagner. pic.twitter.com/Epr78tPqNT – 11:32 AM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
game #31. a sunday matinee.
🆚: @Boston Celtics
📍: Boston, MA
🕒: 3 PM
📺: @BallySportsFL • @BallyMagic
📻: @1045thebeat pic.twitter.com/QEJDr1jNQ0 – 11:14 AM
game #31. a sunday matinee.
🆚: @Boston Celtics
📍: Boston, MA
🕒: 3 PM
📺: @BallySportsFL • @BallyMagic
📻: @1045thebeat pic.twitter.com/QEJDr1jNQ0 – 11:14 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Magic Stun Celtics as Losing Continues w/ @Khobi Price @DomeTheory | Use code CLNS50 at @Betonline_ag for 50% back on 1st deposit twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:55 AM
Magic Stun Celtics as Losing Continues w/ @Khobi Price @DomeTheory | Use code CLNS50 at @Betonline_ag for 50% back on 1st deposit twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:55 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Two former Sixers are thriving from deep this season. Al Horford is third in the league in three-point percentage while Isaiah Joe is fifth. pic.twitter.com/JCBeA7xFTj – 9:35 AM
Two former Sixers are thriving from deep this season. Al Horford is third in the league in three-point percentage while Isaiah Joe is fifth. pic.twitter.com/JCBeA7xFTj – 9:35 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“He brings a little bit of everything, honestly.”
Throughout Moe Wagner’s career, he’s become synonymous with two things: energy and irritating opposing players.
But he’s brought more than that to the Magic.
For @orlandosports: https://t.co/bWMJA53jZz
pic.twitter.com/9mWiEoodZM – 9:23 AM
“He brings a little bit of everything, honestly.”
Throughout Moe Wagner’s career, he’s become synonymous with two things: energy and irritating opposing players.
But he’s brought more than that to the Magic.
For @orlandosports: https://t.co/bWMJA53jZz
pic.twitter.com/9mWiEoodZM – 9:23 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs. @Orlando Magic
⏰ 3:00 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: @BakeryYafa
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/ByHdBOFtuj – 9:00 AM
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs. @Orlando Magic
⏰ 3:00 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: @BakeryYafa
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/ByHdBOFtuj – 9:00 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.