Nets 109, Pistons 104: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (18-12) play against the Detroit Pistons (23-23) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 109, Detroit Pistons 104 (Q4 07:40)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD had 26 points in the third quarter vs. Detroit — the most in any quarter of his career 😮 pic.twitter.com/bBzsg8RLd4 – 7:55 PM
KD had 26 points in the third quarter vs. Detroit — the most in any quarter of his career 😮 pic.twitter.com/bBzsg8RLd4 – 7:55 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Highest-scoring quarters for a Net in the play-by-play tracking era (since 1996-97):
29 points – Joe Johnson – 3Q – 12/16/13 vs. PHI
27 points – D’Angelo Russell – 4Q – 3/19/19 at SAC
26 points – KD – 3Q – tonight at DET
26 points – Caris LeVert – 4Q – 3/3/20 at BOS – 7:54 PM
Highest-scoring quarters for a Net in the play-by-play tracking era (since 1996-97):
29 points – Joe Johnson – 3Q – 12/16/13 vs. PHI
27 points – D’Angelo Russell – 4Q – 3/19/19 at SAC
26 points – KD – 3Q – tonight at DET
26 points – Caris LeVert – 4Q – 3/3/20 at BOS – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant’s 26 points in the 3rd quarter are the most he has scored in a quarter in his NBA career.
KD has 39 on 13/21 shooting. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Durant's 26 points in the 3rd quarter are the most he has scored in a quarter in his NBA career.

KD has 39 on 13/21 shooting. – 7:54 PM
KD has 39 on 13/21 shooting. – 7:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
KD has 39 points. Kyrie has 30. Pistons are experiencing what the rest of the NBA has been dealing with the last few weeks – 7:54 PM
KD has 39 points. Kyrie has 30. Pistons are experiencing what the rest of the NBA has been dealing with the last few weeks – 7:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Part 1⃣ of 6⃣ starting soon…
📍 – Denver, CO
🆚 – @Denver Nuggets
⏰ – 8PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/xRlPBfDPGZ – 7:53 PM
Part 1⃣ of 6⃣ starting soon…
📍 – Denver, CO
🆚 – @Denver Nuggets
⏰ – 8PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/xRlPBfDPGZ – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
KD is about to check out. Can the Pistons win the few Kyrie-only minutes? – 7:53 PM
KD is about to check out. Can the Pistons win the few Kyrie-only minutes? – 7:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Durant made three three-points in the final 49.9 seconds of the third quarter. – 7:53 PM
Durant made three three-points in the final 49.9 seconds of the third quarter. – 7:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q3📊
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 19 PTS / 4 REB / 1 STL / 7-10 FG
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 18 PTS / 3 AST / 5-8 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
🔹@SaddiqBey: 10 PTS / 4-5 FG pic.twitter.com/pBHrzkTUmB – 7:52 PM
📊Q3📊
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 19 PTS / 4 REB / 1 STL / 7-10 FG
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 18 PTS / 3 AST / 5-8 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
🔹@SaddiqBey: 10 PTS / 4-5 FG pic.twitter.com/pBHrzkTUmB – 7:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets trailed 87-75 with 3 ½ minutes left. KD had 20 in a 23-9 run. He hit three 3-pointers in :57. – 7:52 PM
The #Nets trailed 87-75 with 3 ½ minutes left. KD had 20 in a 23-9 run. He hit three 3-pointers in :57. – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Quietly, Kevin Knox has been the hustle-play guy. He gets a lot of timely steals and rebounds for Detroit.
A big steal right there that leads to an and-1 and a Pistons lead. – 7:52 PM
Quietly, Kevin Knox has been the hustle-play guy. He gets a lot of timely steals and rebounds for Detroit.
A big steal right there that leads to an and-1 and a Pistons lead. – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant’s 26 points in the 3rd quarter are the most points he has scored in a quarter in his NBA career.
KD has 39 points on 13/21 shooting. – 7:51 PM
Kevin Durant's 26 points in the 3rd quarter are the most points he has scored in a quarter in his NBA career.

KD has 39 points on 13/21 shooting. – 7:51 PM
KD has 39 points on 13/21 shooting. – 7:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kevin Durant scored 26 of his game-high 39 pts in the third quarter.
The 26 pts are the most points Durant has scored in any quarter in his NBA career (regular season or playoffs).
Previous high: 25 points – fourth quarter – 10/26/18 with Golden State at New York.
(Nets PR) – 7:51 PM
Kevin Durant scored 26 of his game-high 39 pts in the third quarter.
The 26 pts are the most points Durant has scored in any quarter in his NBA career (regular season or playoffs).
Previous high: 25 points – fourth quarter – 10/26/18 with Golden State at New York.
(Nets PR) – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant scores 26 points in the 3rd quarter alone to gun the Nets back from down 19 to take a 98-96 lead over the Pistons entering the fourth quarter.
Durant is 13/21 from the field and ended the third with back-to-back-to-back pullup 3s. – 7:50 PM
Kevin Durant scores 26 points in the 3rd quarter alone to gun the Nets back from down 19 to take a 98-96 lead over the Pistons entering the fourth quarter.
Durant is 13/21 from the field and ended the third with back-to-back-to-back pullup 3s. – 7:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That 26 point third quarter is the highest scoring quarter of Durant’s career — via @BKN_NETSPR. – 7:50 PM
That 26 point third quarter is the highest scoring quarter of Durant's career — via @BKN_NETSPR. – 7:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Durant just scored the easiest 26 points in a quarter that could’ve been 30 without blinking. My goodness, man – 7:49 PM
Durant just scored the easiest 26 points in a quarter that could've been 30 without blinking. My goodness, man – 7:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Thats the highest scoring quarter of Kevin Durant’s career. #Nets – 7:49 PM
Thats the highest scoring quarter of Kevin Durant's career. #Nets – 7:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is a not human.
26 points in the 3rd quarter and three-straight triples to end the frame.
Nets lead the Pistons by 2 heading into the 4th. – 7:49 PM
Kevin Durant is a not human.
26 points in the 3rd quarter and three-straight triples to end the frame.
Nets lead the Pistons by 2 heading into the 4th. – 7:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kevin Durant just wrapped a 26 point 3rd quarter.
His teammates went nuts on the bench after he knocked down that last triple.
Durant has 39 for the game. The Nets have erased a 19 point deficit. Nets lead 98-96 heading to the 4th. – 7:49 PM
Kevin Durant just wrapped a 26 point 3rd quarter.
His teammates went nuts on the bench after he knocked down that last triple.
Durant has 39 for the game. The Nets have erased a 19 point deficit. Nets lead 98-96 heading to the 4th. – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant with a 26-point third quarter to send the Nets up into the fourth quarter in Detroit. They’re on a 10-0 run and he’s up to 39 points. Hard to not see him get to 50. – 7:49 PM
Kevin Durant with a 26-point third quarter to send the Nets up into the fourth quarter in Detroit. They're on a 10-0 run and he's up to 39 points. Hard to not see him get to 50. – 7:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
A KD explosion in the third. Kevin Durant scores 26 in the third quarter. Nets now lead 98-96. – 7:48 PM
A KD explosion in the third. Kevin Durant scores 26 in the third quarter. Nets now lead 98-96. – 7:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kevin Durant is unreal. Three 3-pointers in that last 49 seconds to give the Nets a 98-96 lead going into the fourth quarter. – 7:48 PM
Kevin Durant is unreal. Three 3-pointers in that last 49 seconds to give the Nets a 98-96 lead going into the fourth quarter. – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
If you didn’t know, KD is a killer. Hit two 3’s at the end of the 3rd to give the Nets a 98-96 lead. Pistons led by 19 at one point.
Durant has 39 points, and scored 26 in the 3rd. This has quickly become a very different game – 7:48 PM
If you didn’t know, KD is a killer. Hit two 3’s at the end of the 3rd to give the Nets a 98-96 lead. Pistons led by 19 at one point.
Durant has 39 points, and scored 26 in the 3rd. This has quickly become a very different game – 7:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD has 26 in the third quarter alone. He’s got 39 and the #Nets lead 98-96. – 7:48 PM
KD has 26 in the third quarter alone. He's got 39 and the #Nets lead 98-96. – 7:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kevin Durant has risen.
Nets lead by two going into the fourth. He’s got 39. – 7:48 PM
Kevin Durant has risen.
Nets lead by two going into the fourth. He’s got 39. – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nets cut the deficit to two with a 3 from Country Day alumnus Edmond Sumner. Pistons have been outscored 33-18 in the 3rd – 7:45 PM
Nets cut the deficit to two with a 3 from Country Day alumnus Edmond Sumner. Pistons have been outscored 33-18 in the 3rd – 7:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons led by as many as 19 points, but that lead has been trimmed to two with 1:19 left here in the third quarter. – 7:45 PM
The Pistons led by as many as 19 points, but that lead has been trimmed to two with 1:19 left here in the third quarter. – 7:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
KD is getting to the line. Detroit hasn’t hit a 3 since the first quarter. – 7:44 PM
KD is getting to the line. Detroit hasn't hit a 3 since the first quarter. – 7:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD is looking for his shot every time he comes down the floor right now. He has looked more aggressive in the 3rd quarter. KD and Kyrie have combined for 45 of the Nets’ 77 points.
Bench scoring: Pistons 31, Nets 14. – 7:40 PM
KD is looking for his shot every time he comes down the floor right now. He has looked more aggressive in the 3rd quarter. KD and Kyrie have combined for 45 of the Nets' 77 points.

Bench scoring: Pistons 31, Nets 14. – 7:40 PM
Bench scoring: Pistons 31, Nets 14. – 7:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 89, Nets 79 with 2:23 left in the 3rd. Detroit’s lead by as many as 19, still hanging on. Only real knock on the offense tonight is the 4-17 mark from 3 – 7:39 PM
Pistons 89, Nets 79 with 2:23 left in the 3rd. Detroit's lead by as many as 19, still hanging on. Only real knock on the offense tonight is the 4-17 mark from 3 – 7:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-32.
Reid leads the way with 10 points, his 2nd career 10+ point first quarter (12/3/21 at Brooklyn). – 7:38 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-32.
Reid leads the way with 10 points, his 2nd career 10+ point first quarter (12/3/21 at Brooklyn). – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting in the Mile High City.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9KGTTHHbLv – 7:30 PM
Starting in the Mile High City.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/9KGTTHHbLv – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nets are going to score but Detroit just can’t go cold. Having a 13-point lead helps. Brooklyn has offered very little resistance so far defensively. – 7:23 PM
Nets are going to score but Detroit just can't go cold. Having a 13-point lead helps. Brooklyn has offered very little resistance so far defensively. – 7:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton has looked to be struggling on defense. But it’s noticeable to see first Kevin Durant imploring him, and now Ben Simmons discussing tactics. They flat-out need him. #Nets – 7:23 PM
Nic Claxton has looked to be struggling on defense. But it's noticeable to see first Kevin Durant imploring him, and now Ben Simmons discussing tactics. They flat-out need him. #Nets – 7:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at DEN
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/KofDt7NfRg – 7:21 PM
INJURY REPORT at DEN
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/KofDt7NfRg – 7:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kyrie Irving just picked up his fourth foul less than 40 seconds into the third quarter. – 7:20 PM
Kyrie Irving just picked up his fourth foul less than 40 seconds into the third quarter. – 7:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q2📊
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 16 PTS / 6-8 FG
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 2 AST / 3-5 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
🔹@SaddiqBey: 10 PTS / 4-5 FG pic.twitter.com/3d4AhAx4BA – 7:15 PM
📊Q2📊
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 16 PTS / 6-8 FG
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 2 AST / 3-5 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
🔹@SaddiqBey: 10 PTS / 4-5 FG pic.twitter.com/3d4AhAx4BA – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Will Detroit give up 28 points in the first six minutes of the 3Q again? – 7:15 PM
Will Detroit give up 28 points in the first six minutes of the 3Q again? – 7:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Halftime: Pistons 71, Nets 54
Nets have a series of careless offensive possessions leading to easy transition baskets for Detroit. TJ Warren comes up with an apparent knee injury on final play of Q2. Nets winning streak in jeopardy but BKN makes adjustments at halftime. – 7:06 PM
Halftime: Pistons 71, Nets 54
Nets have a series of careless offensive possessions leading to easy transition baskets for Detroit. TJ Warren comes up with an apparent knee injury on final play of Q2. Nets winning streak in jeopardy but BKN makes adjustments at halftime. – 7:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So that was one of the worst defensive halves of the season for Brooklyn. Looked like a layup line for the Pistons.
Nets trail 71-54 at the half. – 7:06 PM
So that was one of the worst defensive halves of the season for Brooklyn. Looked like a layup line for the Pistons.

Nets trail 71-54 at the half. – 7:06 PM
Nets trail 71-54 at the half. – 7:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 71, Nets 54
Ivey: 16 points
Bogey: 11 points
Bey/Bagley: 10p each
theathletic.com/4011711/2022/1… – 7:04 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 71, Nets 54
Ivey: 16 points
Bogey: 11 points
Bey/Bagley: 10p each
theathletic.com/4011711/2022/1… – 7:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 71, Pistons 54. Detroit has been in control the entire way, shooting 58.7% overall and 13-16 at the line.
Ivey: 16 points
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Bagley: 10 points
Bey: 10 points – 7:04 PM
Halftime: Pistons 71, Pistons 54. Detroit has been in control the entire way, shooting 58.7% overall and 13-16 at the line.
Ivey: 16 points
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Bagley: 10 points
Bey: 10 points – 7:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 71, #Nets 54.
Ivey: 16 pts, 2 rebs
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 asts
Bagley: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 10 pts – 7:04 PM
Halftime: #Pistons 71, #Nets 54.
Ivey: 16 pts, 2 rebs
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 asts
Bagley: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 10 pts – 7:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Pistons are just playing a lot harder than the Nets. Hasn’t been an issue for Brooklyn recently — but it is tonight. The defensive effort hasn’t been there all night. The young Detroit group is hungrier and they are playing tougher. – 7:03 PM
The Pistons are just playing a lot harder than the Nets. Hasn't been an issue for Brooklyn recently — but it is tonight. The defensive effort hasn't been there all night. The young Detroit group is hungrier and they are playing tougher. – 7:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey has had a great half but he just did that thing were he tried to get cute again in transition and got the ball stolen. An easy two points for Detroit turns into an easy two for the nets. – 7:03 PM
Ivey has had a great half but he just did that thing were he tried to get cute again in transition and got the ball stolen. An easy two points for Detroit turns into an easy two for the nets. – 7:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jaden Ivey is having himself a game. 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Two fierce dunks. The Pistons have a 71-52 lead over the Nets. – 7:02 PM
Jaden Ivey is having himself a game. 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Two fierce dunks. The Pistons have a 71-52 lead over the Nets. – 7:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I know KD and Kyrie are on the floor and Pistons fans will want me to shut up, but Detroit has like 10 dunks on Brooklyn, five steals and there’s just no rhyme or reason to anything the Nets are doing right now. – 7:02 PM
I know KD and Kyrie are on the floor and Pistons fans will want me to shut up, but Detroit has like 10 dunks on Brooklyn, five steals and there's just no rhyme or reason to anything the Nets are doing right now. – 7:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian placed that pass to Duren perfectly. Then Ivey gets a transition dunk. Pistons are leading the Nets 67-50. – 7:01 PM
Killian placed that pass to Duren perfectly. Then Ivey gets a transition dunk. Pistons are leading the Nets 67-50. – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very disappointing effort from the Nets so far.
Not much urgency on either end of the floor. – 6:59 PM
Very disappointing effort from the Nets so far.
Not much urgency on either end of the floor. – 6:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead the #Nets 61-48 with 2:33 left until the half. – 6:58 PM
The #Pistons lead the #Nets 61-48 with 2:33 left until the half. – 6:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Nets have won 9 of 10 but it still feels like they have a significant personnel issue keeping them from getting to the Boston/Milwaukee party. And this is a team with Kevin Durant in prime – 6:57 PM
The Nets have won 9 of 10 but it still feels like they have a significant personnel issue keeping them from getting to the Boston/Milwaukee party. And this is a team with Kevin Durant in prime – 6:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq (10 points, 4-5 shooting) and Bagley (10 points, 4-5) are feasting off the bench. Good showing by Detroit’s second unit – 6:54 PM
Saddiq (10 points, 4-5 shooting) and Bagley (10 points, 4-5) are feasting off the bench. Good showing by Detroit's second unit – 6:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley and Bey continue to have a good your-turn-my-turn going with this second unit. CoJo doing a great job of orchestrating it all so that there’s structure.
Bey has 11 points in 10 minutes, Bagley has 8. – 6:53 PM
Bagley and Bey continue to have a good your-turn-my-turn going with this second unit. CoJo doing a great job of orchestrating it all so that there's structure.

Bey has 11 points in 10 minutes, Bagley has 8. – 6:53 PM
Bey has 11 points in 10 minutes, Bagley has 8. – 6:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bucket-getter.
#Pistons | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/9mTdYNDhh6 – 6:52 PM
Bucket-getter.
#Pistons | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/9mTdYNDhh6 – 6:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kyrie has scored 11 of his 13 points here in the second quarter. Still, the Pistons lead 53-44. – 6:52 PM
Kyrie has scored 11 of his 13 points here in the second quarter. Still, the Pistons lead 53-44. – 6:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley is bullying whoever the Nets put on him in the post. – 6:51 PM
Bagley is bullying whoever the Nets put on him in the post. – 6:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 47, Nets 39 with 7:04 to play until halftime. Brooklyn’s hitting shots now, both teams are shooting 50% from the floor. – 6:48 PM
Pistons 47, Nets 39 with 7:04 to play until halftime. Brooklyn's hitting shots now, both teams are shooting 50% from the floor. – 6:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nets have started to make 3s so it’s now a 8-point Piston lead. – 6:48 PM
Nets have started to make 3s so it's now
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors allowed Brooklyn to shoot 60% (including 18-for-20 at the rim) on Friday. So, their D couldn’t get much worse, right? Well… The Steph/Wiggins-less Warriors just scored 36 1st-quarter points on 13-for-20 shooting and 8-for-13 from 3. Raps are lucky to be within 10. – 6:42 PM
The Raptors allowed Brooklyn to shoot 60% (including 18-for-20 at the rim) on Friday. So, their D couldn’t get much worse, right? Well… The Steph/Wiggins-less Warriors just scored 36 1st-quarter points on 13-for-20 shooting and 8-for-13 from 3. Raps are lucky to be within 10. – 6:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie just picked up his third foul. He just looked over at the bench to give Vaughn a thumbs up that he was ok to stay in the game. There’s still 10:30 left in the 2nd quarter. – 6:42 PM
Kyrie just picked up his third foul. He just looked over at the bench to give Vaughn a thumbs up that he was ok to stay in the game. There’s still 10:30 left in the 2nd quarter. – 6:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kyrie just picked up his 3rd foul at the 10:42 mark of the second quarter. He’s staying in. – 6:41 PM
Kyrie just picked up his 3rd foul at the 10:42 mark of the second quarter. He’s staying in. – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kyrie just picked up his third foul with 10:42 left in the 2Q. – 6:41 PM
Kyrie just picked up his third foul with 10:42 left in the 2Q. – 6:41 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
sweet, sweet dime from @Edmond Sumner pic.twitter.com/ECO9W8PCqb – 6:40 PM
sweet, sweet dime from @Edmond Sumner pic.twitter.com/ECO9W8PCqb – 6:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 2 AST / 3-4 FG
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 8 PTS / 3-5 FG pic.twitter.com/aAxGEsYmOF – 6:39 PM
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS / 2 AST / 3-4 FG
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 8 PTS / 3-5 FG pic.twitter.com/aAxGEsYmOF – 6:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 35, Nets 21
Bogey: 11 points
Ivey: 8 points
Two courtside fans just got ejected for saying something (many things) to Markieff Morris. – 6:38 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 35, Nets 21
Bogey: 11 points
Ivey: 8 points
Two courtside fans just got ejected for saying something (many things) to Markieff Morris. – 6:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 35, Nets 21. Very good start against the hottest team in the East. Detroit shot 11-23 overall, 4-11 from 3 and 9-11 at the line. Nets shot just 9-22 overall, 0-4 from 3 and 3-3 at the line.
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Ivey: 8 points
Duren: 6 rebounds – 6:37 PM
End of 1: Pistons 35, Nets 21. Very good start against the hottest team in the East. Detroit shot 11-23 overall, 4-11 from 3 and 9-11 at the line. Nets shot just 9-22 overall, 0-4 from 3 and 3-3 at the line.
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Ivey: 8 points
Duren: 6 rebounds – 6:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 35, #Nets 21.
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 asts
Ivey: 8 pts, 1 reb
Stewart: 5 pts, 2 rebs – 6:37 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 35, #Nets 21.
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 2 asts
Ivey: 8 pts, 1 reb
Stewart: 5 pts, 2 rebs – 6:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD had a long conversation with ref Jenna Schroeder after that last foul call — he couldn’t believe there was a whistle — then clapped his hands in frustration and got T’d up. He’s still talking to her about the call(s) a couple minutes later. – 6:37 PM
KD had a long conversation with ref Jenna Schroeder after that last foul call — he couldn’t believe there was a whistle — then clapped his hands in frustration and got T’d up. He’s still talking to her about the call(s) a couple minutes later. – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ defensive plan is working so far. Nets not named Durant are 6-of-16 on 2s. Brooklyn has yet to hit a 3.
Pistons have 12 points from beyond the arc. – 6:36 PM
Pistons’ defensive plan is working so far. Nets not named Durant are 6-of-16 on 2s. Brooklyn has yet to hit a 3.
Pistons have 12 points from beyond the arc. – 6:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD hit with a T by Jenna Schroeder. Not really that vocal, but that clap must’ve got on her last nerve. – 6:36 PM
KD hit with a T by Jenna Schroeder. Not really that vocal, but that clap must’ve got on her last nerve. – 6:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD hit with a T by Jenna Schroeder. That clap must’ve got in her last nerve. – 6:35 PM
KD hit with a T by Jenna Schroeder. That clap must’ve got in her last nerve. – 6:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Durant just picked up a tech for arguing that last foul with the ref. – 6:35 PM
Durant just picked up a tech for arguing that last foul with the ref. – 6:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sumner, a Detroit native, just did a sick behind-the-back pass while falling. – 6:34 PM
Sumner, a Detroit native, just did a sick behind-the-back pass while falling. – 6:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons legend Isiah Thomas gets a warm welcome from the fans here inside Little Caesars Arena. pic.twitter.com/SiAeXbjZFk – 6:33 PM
#Pistons legend Isiah Thomas gets a warm welcome from the fans here inside Little Caesars Arena. pic.twitter.com/SiAeXbjZFk – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jaden Ivey all over Yuta Watanabe. Of course got T’d up for the stare too.
https://t.co/RiLgckgYK0 pic.twitter.com/4Rm61hVOAD – 6:31 PM
Jaden Ivey all over Yuta Watanabe. Of course got T’d up for the stare too.
https://t.co/RiLgckgYK0 pic.twitter.com/4Rm61hVOAD – 6:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 28, Nets 17 with 2:15 left in the 1Q.
Bogey has 11, Ivey 8.
The Bash Brothers (Stew and Duren) have a combined five points and 8 rebounds. – 6:30 PM
Pistons 28, Nets 17 with 2:15 left in the 1Q.
Bogey has 11, Ivey 8.
The Bash Brothers (Stew and Duren) have a combined five points and 8 rebounds. – 6:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jaden Ivey just put Yuta on a poster.
Isiah Thomas, sitting courtside, got up out of his seat to celebrate that one. There was some ferocity behind that dunk. – 6:29 PM
Jaden Ivey just put Yuta on a poster.
Isiah Thomas, sitting courtside, got up out of his seat to celebrate that one. There was some ferocity behind that dunk. – 6:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Oh my. Jaden Ivey just caught his first poster dunk of the season. – 6:28 PM
Oh my. Jaden Ivey just caught his first poster dunk of the season. – 6:28 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
And just like that…
@Kevin Durant is now 16th on the all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/3IsVuCR3W0 – 6:28 PM
And just like that…
@Kevin Durant is now 16th on the all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/3IsVuCR3W0 – 6:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Jacque Vaughn about the #Pistons being a trap game. Brooklyn comes out and falls behind 23-8. #Nets – 6:26 PM
Asked Jacque Vaughn about the #Pistons being a trap game. Brooklyn comes out and falls behind 23-8. #Nets – 6:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey is going to the line for a chance to put the Pistons up 16 over the Nets.
You read that correctly. – 6:24 PM
Ivey is going to the line for a chance to put the Pistons up 16 over the Nets.
You read that correctly. – 6:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are doubling Durant in the spot and forcing anyone else to make shots. Has worked so far. – 6:23 PM
Pistons are doubling Durant in the spot and forcing anyone else to make shots. Has worked so far. – 6:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Pistons have gotten out to a hot start and lead the Nets, 14-4, in the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic revenge game in full effect. Bogi has 7 points early. Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. #NetsWorld – 6:18 PM
The Pistons have gotten out to a hot start and lead the Nets, 14-4, in the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic revenge game in full effect. Bogi has 7 points early. Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. #NetsWorld – 6:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are clicking early, opening up a 14-4 lead on the #Nets to start the game. – 6:17 PM
The #Pistons are clicking early, opening up a 14-4 lead on the #Nets to start the game. – 6:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 14, Nets 4 at the 7:46 mark. Very encouraging start for Detroit, on both ends. Bogey has 7 points, and Killian has 4 – 6:17 PM
Pistons 14, Nets 4 at the 7:46 mark. Very encouraging start for Detroit, on both ends. Bogey has 7 points, and Killian has 4 – 6:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are giving the Nets buckets. Beef Stew and Bogey with back-to-back 3s.
Detroit lead 14-4.
Some words between Stew and Kyrie after the timeout. – 6:16 PM
Pistons are giving the Nets buckets. Beef Stew and Bogey with back-to-back 3s.
Detroit lead 14-4.
Some words between Stew and Kyrie after the timeout. – 6:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Chag Sameach! May your candles burn bright this season! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/CImenUyuD3 – 5:56 PM
Chag Sameach! May your candles burn bright this season! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/CImenUyuD3 – 5:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
As this evening marks the beginning of Hanukkah, Ryan Turell had the help of kids from four schools saying the traditional Hanukkah blessings and singing Ma’oz Tzur while lighting the first candle. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9Hej7PQDsd – 5:45 PM
As this evening marks the beginning of Hanukkah, Ryan Turell had the help of kids from four schools saying the traditional Hanukkah blessings and singing Ma’oz Tzur while lighting the first candle. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9Hej7PQDsd – 5:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 5:35 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 5:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight at Detroit:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:30 PM
Same starters for Nets tonight at Detroit:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Kicks of the game 👀🔥
@Kickstradomis | @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/w73QSYTU8p – 5:30 PM
Kicks of the game 👀🔥
@Kickstradomis | @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/w73QSYTU8p – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/NUkolfK4WF – 5:25 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/NUkolfK4WF – 5:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Dwane Casey had some high praise for KD pregame: He said he’s one of the smartest offensive players he’s seen and had a brain like a “computer.”
“The history book’s going to be great to him.” – 5:15 PM
Dwane Casey had some high praise for KD pregame: He said he’s one of the smartest offensive players he’s seen and had a brain like a “computer.”
“The history book’s going to be great to him.” – 5:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
In Detroit using the @Marc Berman memorial soft serve machine. pic.twitter.com/QFbYBJPV2J – 5:05 PM
In Detroit using the @Marc Berman memorial soft serve machine. pic.twitter.com/QFbYBJPV2J – 5:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Weekend work.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Tt3Dgvvn33 – 4:55 PM
Weekend work.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Tt3Dgvvn33 – 4:55 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bro you got to see this pass
@Moritz Wagner + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/ZNZeGpbKvC – 4:26 PM
bro you got to see this pass
@Moritz Wagner + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/ZNZeGpbKvC – 4:26 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Scenes from a buzzer-beater north of the border
📍 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA – 2:50 PM
Scenes from a buzzer-beater north of the border
📍 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA – 2:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton said he hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves following a 6-block performance against Toronto.
“I feel like I should be in the talk for Defensive Player of the Year.”
An extended look at Claxton’s defensive breakout and DPOY case: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nic-… – 1:41 PM
Nic Claxton said he hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves following a 6-block performance against Toronto.
“I feel like I should be in the talk for Defensive Player of the Year.”
An extended look at Claxton’s defensive breakout and DPOY case: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nic-… – 1:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jalen Duren turned 19 a month ago. Less than 30 games into his career, he’s a full-time starter and record-setting rebounder.
Went one-on-one with the NBA’s youngest player, who felt slighted that people underestimated him because of his age.
https://t.co/GL1QqgrPBC pic.twitter.com/ignYzUKGbd – 12:35 PM
Jalen Duren turned 19 a month ago. Less than 30 games into his career, he’s a full-time starter and record-setting rebounder.
Went one-on-one with the NBA’s youngest player, who felt slighted that people underestimated him because of his age.
https://t.co/GL1QqgrPBC pic.twitter.com/ignYzUKGbd – 12:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Wishing a happy Hanukkah to all of those celebrating in Nets World! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/Jermgvg8pt – 12:15 PM
Wishing a happy Hanukkah to all of those celebrating in Nets World! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/Jermgvg8pt – 12:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hanukkah Sameach! During this season of dedication, we wish for your days to overflow with health, love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/ZGrTGgVgAq – 12:00 PM
Hanukkah Sameach! During this season of dedication, we wish for your days to overflow with health, love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/ZGrTGgVgAq – 12:00 PM
