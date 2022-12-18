Paolo Banchero, Magic not concerned with Eddie House saying the Magic are 'still garbage'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 71-68 after three
Brown – 17/11
Smart – 13/4/5
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 36.4% FGs
Celtics – 9-34 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Banchero – 26 points
Bol – 11 points
M. Wagner – 9 points
Magic – 36.4% FGs
Magic – 7-19 3Ps
Magic – 10 TOs – 4:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Four fouls on Smart after his turnover and contest on Banchero in transition midway through the 3rd. – 4:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Franz hadn’t shot in a while, but he has to get Banchero the ball when he has a guard pinned on his back. – 4:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 50-41 at the half
Brown – 8 points
Smart – 8/4/4
White – 8 points
Brogdon – 7 points
Celtics – 27.9% FGs
Celtics – 5-24 3Ps
Celtics – 8 TOs
Banchero – 22 points
Bol – 9 points
M Wagner – 5 points
Anthony – 5 points
Magic – 37.5% FGs
Magic – 6-14 3Ps
Magic – 3 TOs – 4:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 50, Celtics 41.
Paolo Banchero: 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4 of 4 on 3s).
Bol Bol: 9 points, 6 rebounds
Impressive defensive performance by Orlando — part of the reason why Boston only shot 27.9% from the field (12-43) and 20.8% on 3s) (5-24). – 4:05 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Have yourself a half, @Paolo Banchero.
Paolo Banchero fired off 22 first-half points.
@Orlando Magic 50, Celtics 41 at halftime. – 4:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Banchero created something out of nothing there for Orlando. That’s part of why he’s already such a special player. – 4:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
22 for Paolo Banchero in the first half. No one else in the game has hit double digits. – 4:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Paolo Banchero had 24 3pt makes entering Sunday. He has four in the first half today against the #Celtics. #Magic – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Banchero has it going right now. Showing off his full scoring package. – 3:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Paolo Banchero has more 3s (4-4) than the Celtics do as a team (3-19). So that’s how today’s going for the C’s – 3:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 26-23 after one
Smart – 5/3/2
Brown – 4 points
White – 4 points
Celtics – 38.1% FGs
Celtics – 2-11 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Banchero – 11 points
M Wagner – 5 points
Anthony – 5 points
Magic – 41.7% FGs
Magic – 4-8 3Ps
Magic – 1 TO – 3:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Celtics 23.
Paolo Banchero: 11 points, 2 rebounds
Moe Wagner/Cole Anthony: 5 points each
Celtics only shooting 38.1% from the field, but feels like Boston has hit every necessary shot to keep Orlando from going on a significant run. – 3:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero posted a game-high 11 first-quarter points.
@Orlando Magic 26, @Celtics 23 after one. – 3:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero with back-to-back pull-up 2s. He’s up to 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 3:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Banchero just hit a 15-foot leaner with White and Rob in his face. 11 PTS in the 1st. – 3:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LoL. Smart made that minor bump from Banchero look like he got hit by a truck. – 3:23 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
On @RocketsWatch — we’re watching Paolo Banchero and the Magic take on Jaylen Brown and the Celtics live (tipoff in a couple minutes)… and will talk some #Rockets as well.
https://t.co/lz09Vr11O1 pic.twitter.com/vi69DoLHbk – 3:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 2:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 18, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, G. Williams, Horford
Orlando – Markell Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/IOXX6wfvRX – 2:33 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero said Eddie House’s comments made the team’s group chat, and while it’s never great to hear someone talk about your team that way, they’re not really concerned about what others think and just focused on getting better day by day. – 2:20 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: “When I play against good players or good teams they kind of have extra motivation to try to stop me or make it hard for me. That’s something Jayson told me right away.”
Chatted w/Paolo Banchero about how Jayson Tatum has taken on a mentorship role.
bostonglobe.com/2022/12/17/spo… – 5:03 PM
More on this storyline
ESPN Stats & Info: Paolo Banchero has 15 games with 20 points this season. The last two players to score 20+ points in 15 of their first 20 games of a career: Zion Williamson in 2019-20 Michael Jordan in 1984-85 -via Twitter / December 10, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, with Magic players Paolo Banchero, Caleb Houstan, Terrence Ross and Chuma Okeke along with Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw there to chaperone, 100 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida children from three different branches were taken on a holiday shopping spree at a local Walmart. Each child received $100 Walmart gift cards courtesy of Pepsi Stronger Together prior to going shopping. “It’s fun for everybody,” Ross said. “When they (the kids) see the Magic guys show up, it’s always a good time. They are always having fun, asking a whole bunch of questions. Any time you can do that, it’s always fun.” -via NBA.com / December 7, 2022
Orazio Cauchi: After a meeting with coach Gianmarco Pozzecco and general director Salvatore Trainotti, Paolo Banchero “once again expressed his openness to the Italian project, reserving the right to give confirmation during the sporting season”, the Italian basketball federation announced. -via Twitter @paxer89 / December 6, 2022
