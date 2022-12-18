Pistons telling teams they want to keep Bojan Bogdanovic but teams still going after him

The messaging from the Pistons to date is that they want to have a trusty vet like Bojan Bogdanovic on the roster next season to help a fully healed Cade Cunningham (who’s out for the rest of this season) and the rest of Detroit’s young core mount a playoff push. The reality, though, is that with Bogdanović playing so well, interested teams are sure to remain interested and likely to keep ringing the Pistons’ phone and testing their resolve.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 5:35 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 6:41 PM
James Edwards on what it would take to trade for Bojan Bogdanovic: Everybody has a price. My guess is the Pistons don’t want to necessarily trade him, but if there’s an offer like an unprotected first and maybe a young player, or multiple firsts, I think that would maybe entice them to do so. Or maybe an unprotected first and a good veteran who’s under contract for a little bit longer. I think Detroit looks around at the odds of them getting someone who can score the ball like Bogdanovic for the price they have him, and they didn’t sign him to an extension to trade him. They wanted to get him in here and be a part of this. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2022
Los Angeles’ primary trade efforts at this juncture have centered around a much smaller outgoing package of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a protected future first, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Lakers approached Detroit with that proposal in hopes of prying away Bojan Bogdanovic. The pick in question, however, was heavily protected, sources said, and the Pistons seem keen to hold out for a more tangible draft asset to part with Bogdanovic. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
While the team’s front office has been downplaying that it will move Bogdanović, well-placed sources say the Pistons will patiently wait for an offer with a suitable first-round pick. Teams believed to be interested include the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, among others. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
