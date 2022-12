Pistons telling teams they want to keep Bojan Bogdanovic but teams still going after him

James Edwards on what it would take to trade for Bojan Bogdanovic: Everybody has a price. My guess is the Pistons don’t want to necessarily trade him, but if there’s an offer like an unprotected first and maybe a young player, or multiple firsts, I think that would maybe entice them to do so. Or maybe an unprotected first and a good veteran who’s under contract for a little bit longer. I think Detroit looks around at the odds of them getting someone who can score the ball like Bogdanovic for the price they have him, and they didn’t sign him to an extension to trade him. They wanted to get him in here and be a part of this. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2022