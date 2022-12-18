Warriors 97, Raptors 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (14-16) play against the Toronto Raptors (16-16) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022
Golden State Warriors 97, Toronto Raptors 78 (Q3 01:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kevin Durant scored 26 of his game-high 39 pts in the third quarter.
The 26 pts are the most points Durant has scored in any quarter in his NBA career (regular season or playoffs).
Previous high: 25 points – fourth quarter – 10/26/18 with Golden State at New York.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Poole with a high floater off the glass, score the field goal & one. He’s up to 34 points tonight. His career high is 38. – 7:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
If Ben Simmons did what Draymond just did, you guys wouldn’t stop talking about it for three weeks. – 7:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ 10-point halftime lead has ballooned to 17 two minutes into the second quarter. They’re heating up from 3 again. – 7:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the Warriors stay relevant without Steph Curry?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine discuss the 2x MVP’s injury pic.twitter.com/XHDoPM3GoB – 7:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Most career points scored in a first half for JP 👌
25 points for No. 3 pic.twitter.com/ch6v8YRSCB – 7:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors made 11 free throws in the first half vs. the Raptors
They made 11 free throws all last game in their loss to the Sixers – 7:16 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors didn’t go crazy chucking 3s in the second quarter, instead took the 2s the Raptors were giving – 7:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay’s 𝕂orner.
📺: @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/YqeZteMxrU – 7:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
25 points in the first half for Jordan Poole 💦 pic.twitter.com/n3ZOeRHgAy – 7:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 68-54 vs. the Raptors at halftime
Jordan Poole
18 minutes
25 points
8-for-12 from the field
3-for-6 from deep
6-for-6 on free throws – 7:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 68, Raptors 54
-Draymond has 15 points
-Wiseman: zero minutes
-Jordan Poole is sizzling. His 25 points might be inviting the Nick Nurse special in 2nd half: The ‘janky’ defense – 7:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole had 10 points entering the second quarter. He finished the first half with 25 on 8/12 shooting.
Warriors lead Toronto 68-54 at the break. They’re shooting 54.8% from the field and have 18 assists on 23 made field goals. Just six turnovers. – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hard to count the ways this one’s gone south on the Raptors but they’re down 14 at the hall to Golden State entirely on merit
Should probably be 20 or 22 – 7:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps trail 68-54 at the half, and it’s probably been worse than that. Poole has 25. – 7:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole erupts in the second quarter for 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting. He has 25 points and four assists in the first half. Draymond Green has 15 points, four assists and two rebounds.
The Warriors take a 68-54 lead into the break. – 7:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
We’ll see how much of it stands for tomorrow, but OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Gary Trent Jr. all missed tonight’s game between Toronto and Golden State.
Raptors will visit the Sixers tomorrow night for the first time since the 2022 playoffs. – 7:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
After a tough start, that 3 from Klay is exactly what he needed – 7:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The pass.
The execution.
The speed.
📺: @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/nNXakDTWZw – 7:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs 🤝 shot clock buzzer
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zvr0mdkTiF – 6:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
That was a five-shot Raptors possession without a point
They never cease to amaze – 6:54 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Y’all know we had to bring our man Julian back for another game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ykbDqrGQAO – 6:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque starting to like these hockey-style mass subs. Five the other night in Toronto, four now. – 6:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
36-26 Warriors over Raptors after 1Q. Toronto had no answer for Dubs defensively, even without Wiggins and Steph. Warriors have 11 assists on 13 FGM while shooting 63% from floor. Raptors started hot but now shooting 40% from floor. – 6:44 PM
Justin Champagnie @JusChampagnie
Social media kills me y’all make up whatever now a days😂😂 – 6:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 36-26 vs. the Raptors after the first quarter
Draymond: 13 points, 5-for-6 from the field, 3-for-4 on threes
Poole: 10 points: 3-for-4 from the field, 2-for-3 on threes (only miss was at the buzzer)
Warriors went 8-for-14 from deep and 13-for-21 from the field – 6:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 36-26 vs. the Raptors after the first quarter
Draymond: 13 points, 5-for-6 from the field, 3-for-4 on threes
Poole: 10 points: 3-for-4 from the field, 2-for-3 on threes (only miss was at the buzzer)
Warriors went 8-for-15 from deep and 13-for-22 from the field – 6:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 36-26 vs. the Raptors after the first quarter
Draymond: 13 points, 5-for-6 from the field, 3-for-4 on threes
Poole: 10 points: 3-for-4 from the field, 2-for-3 on threes (only miss was at the buzzer)
Warriors went 8-for-14 from deep and 13-for-21 from the field – 6:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors make eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and Draymond Green was responsible for three of them. They’re shooting 61.9% from the field while limiting Toronto to 40% shooting. Up 36-26.
Green leads all scorers with 13 points. Jordan Poole has 10 points and three assists. – 6:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors put together another strong first quarter. They lead 36-26 after one.
Golden State made eight 3s and shot 65% overall. Draymond Green’s 13 points are the most he’s scored in any quarter this season. – 6:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors allowed Brooklyn to shoot 60% (including 18-for-20 at the rim) on Friday. So, their D couldn’t get much worse, right? Well… The Steph/Wiggins-less Warriors just scored 36 1st-quarter points on 13-for-20 shooting and 8-for-13 from 3. Raps are lucky to be within 10. – 6:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps trail 36-26 after 1. They got a bit unlucky with some difficult Warriors shots made, but it’s already 8-3 in 3PM for Golden State. – 6:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors make eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and Draymond Green was responsible for three of them. They’re shooting 65% from the field while limiting Toronto to 40% shooting. Up 36-26.
Green leads all scorers with 13 points. Jordan Poole has 10 points and three assists. – 6:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have 8 baskets
Warriors have 8 three-pointers
Dubs by 10 at the end of 1 – 6:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond in 1Q:
13 PTS
3 3P
More threes in the first quarter than he’s had in his last 5 games combined. pic.twitter.com/kOWIqcaD4C – 6:40 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Clean up on Aisle 2️⃣5️⃣ @Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/7DoZwnntL3 – 6:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JaMychal Green has reached 400 career three pointers (& counting). ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hzQQN1VeaZ – 6:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The question now will be whether they can score when the 3s cool off. Should be able take advantage of the Raptors now having to press up at the line. – 6:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond passes Al Attles for 6th most games played in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/xHgogYmmFH – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Warriors are shooting 79 per cent from the field; I venture to guess if that keeps up, it’l be hard for Toronto to win – 6:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole just hit the Warriors’ sixth 3-pointer of the first quarter in seven tries. – 6:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With Draymond on the floor, the 14-16 Warriors are scoring more efficiently than the league’s best offensive team (Boston) & allowing fewer points than the league’s best defensive team (Cleveland). So, yeah, he’s pretty good. Not sure if he’s 13 pts on 5 shots in 6 mins good tho. – 6:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Warriors lead Raptors 22-20 midway through 1Q. Dubs shooting 80% from floor and Draymond has 13. Raptors *only* shooting 63.5 per cent. Teams are combined 7-of-9 from three. – 6:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Toronto Raptors with a non-COVID illness. Tyrese Maxey will miss his 14th game with fractured left foot. – 6:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
With today’s game, Draymond (711) passes Al Attles (711) for 6th most games played in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/BXreWuLtrm – 6:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Warriors by 2 at first timeout. Not a whole lot of missing going on out there – 6:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green has 13 points in five minutes on 5/5 shooting. Warriors up 22-20 with 5:59 left in the opening frame. Timeout on the floor. – 6:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Coming into tonight, Draymond Green had made three first-quarter 3-pointers all season long
He started 3-for-3 from deep in the first 3 minutes – 6:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Warriors don’t have Steph, and the Raptors are the Raptors, so naturally the 2 teams have combined to hit their first 7 3-point attempts. – 6:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
You can’t replace Steph Curry, but you get the sense that Jordan Poole is at least willing to try. – 6:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
3 for 3 for 2️⃣3️⃣ (& counting) at the start.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/VMH9ildcgR – 6:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This is the first time Draymond Green has made three 3-pointers in a game since the 2020-21 season when he did so on May 8, 2021 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder – 6:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors are 119-24 when Draymond Green makes two 3s. They’re 48-6 when he makes three. – 6:14 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Draymond Green hitting three threes in a row might be even weirder than today’s soccer game, which was plenty weird. – 6:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Only the Raptors’ D can make Draymond Green look like Steph Curry. – 6:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Naturally, the Warriors have started with three straight Draymond Green 3s. – 6:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pascal Siakam and Draymond Green trade 3s to get things started north of the border. They’re both 2/2 from distance. – 6:12 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins due to his adductor injury on Friday against the Sixers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/inj… – 6:00 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics offensive rating last 5 games: 101.0. Ranks dead last in the NBA and 3.6 points worse than 29th ranked team (Rockets).
Celtics went from a historic offensive pace to just plain offensive since Golden State game. – 5:59 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics offensive rating last 5 games: 101.0. Ranks dead last in the NBA and 3.6 worst than 29th ranked team (Rockets).
Celtics went from a historic offensive pace to just plain offensive since Golden State game. – 5:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Hernangomez, Siakam, Koloko, Barnes and VanVleet start for Raptors vs. Warriors, who are missing Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. – 5:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Here we go.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/jCINpI1oOK – 5:48 PM
Here we go.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Jon Snow, Drake and The North:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 5:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. John Snow, Drake and The North:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 5:44 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters in Toronto:
Donte DiVincenzo
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 5:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors will start VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam and Koloko against Poole, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Green, Looney in a game sure to match Argentina-France in intensity – 5:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Magic last 6 games:
— 2 wins against the Celtics
— 2 wins against the Raptors
— Win against the Hawks
— Win against the Clippers
Paolo is legit. pic.twitter.com/YO8zuJwkDe – 5:25 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Magic have won six games in a row 😳
Clippers, Raptors, Raptors, Hawks, Celtics, Celtics pic.twitter.com/FASLRWiMoJ – 5:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Magic last 6 games:
— 2 wins against the Celtics
— 2 wins against the Raptors
— Win against the Hakws
— Win against the Clippers
Paolo is legit. pic.twitter.com/v8CWXvBm9u – 5:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Tired: The Raptors lost two in a row to the Magic? Unacceptable
Wired: The Magic will never lose again. – 5:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Doxxing myself by announcing I’m on Warriors Pregame Live in ten mins. – 5:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are going with VanVleet, Barnes, Hernangomez, Siakam and Koloko to start vs Golden State. – 5:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Just a brutal 8 days for this team top to bottom going back to the Warriors game last weekend. Everyone’s struggling. – 5:18 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay’s instagram stories had a lot of fond memories from games in Toronto, his first time back since the 2019 Finals. It means something to him, and he’s looking for a bounce-back game after a tough one in Philly. – 4:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby getting in some pre-game work as he nears a return this week pic.twitter.com/c4AuDqAdsa – 4:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr calls Jonathan Kuminga a “defensive stopper putting him on the best player.” – 4:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both listed as probable for tonight in Toronto, are warming up. If they get through without issue, they’ll be good to go tonight, Kerr says. – 4:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are both likely to play for Warriors – 4:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are expected to play tonight, per Steve Kerr. – 4:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kerr said he expects Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to play vs the Raptors tonight. – 4:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to play today vs. the Raptors. Will know for sure after warmups – 4:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse expects O.G. Anunoby back at some point this week. His hip and hand issues are improving. – 4:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby is expected back this week at some point, says Nurse. – 4:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse expects O.G. Anunoby to be back this week, said his hip and hand injuries are improving. – 4:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is out vs Golden State today and the pre-game update from Nick Nurse isn’t encouraging. Nurse says Gary is dealing with a thigh problem in both legs. “It doesn’t look like it’s getting much better and I think they’re searching for more answers at this point.” – 4:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. is out vs. Warriore with thigh issues that don’t seem to be getting much better, according to Nick Nurse. – 4:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Masai Ujiri] has been great in his support of how we develop [players]”
@Toronto Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse on working with Masai Ujiri
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/Zdsfnmsipn – 4:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan & JaMychal
Are in the building. pic.twitter.com/9EFuHi3tSm – 4:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors got off to a strong start but faltered in the second half in Philadelphia. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Iguodala played his 1st 8 seasons in Philadelphia. His final trip to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Iggy opened up on his time and his growth in Philly playing with Allen Iverson and he gave love to the fan base. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/andre-ig… via @SixersWire – 3:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
What happened the last time we were in Toronto?
Wiggs celebrated coming home with the trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WZuwgRJkZm – 2:30 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s matchup presented by @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/OaVzzcMJrN – 1:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton said he hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves following a 6-block performance against Toronto.
“I feel like I should be in the talk for Defensive Player of the Year.”
An extended look at Claxton’s defensive breakout and DPOY case: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nic-… – 1:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Got a voicemail from a reader who says Kings coach Mike Brown had to use profanity to make his point to officials the other night in Toronto and “the city of Sacramento should pay that $25,000 fine and pat him on the back.” – 1:37 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I looked at how Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury affects the Warriors’ approach to the trade deadline: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacts to his shoulder injury as he tries to stay positive in a tough situation. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/16/war… – 1:00 PM
Aamir Simms @EarlShmitty_
Damn they got Michael Jordan Steph curry taking turns on these kicks 🤣🤣🤣 every other kicker – 12:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said Tobias Harris, who missed Friday’s win against the Warriors with back pain, was able to practice today. No noticeable progress on Maxey’s status, however. – 12:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday basketball
🏀 GSW at TOR
🕒 3:00 pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy
📝 https://t.co/7YZ4kwtEvT
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/1cJsV0nK5G – 12:00 PM
