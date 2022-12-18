Warriors vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Golden State Warriors are spending $13,812,435 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $11,375,435 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 18, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@RicBucher
NBA Front Office Confidential: Should Warriors move off young pieces? foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 3:27 AM