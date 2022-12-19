Anthony Davis injury is 'more concerning' than a sprain?

While initial reports said that Davis is going to be out for around a month, this later changed to describing the extent of his absence as “indefinite.” Now, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned on his The Hoop Collective podcast that the eight-time All-Star big man’s injury is “more concerning” than a sprain and he will miss “an extended period” of time. “He’s not gonna be out a game or two, he’s gonna be out an extended period. Hopefully, it’s an injury he can get some treatment on and get it healed. It’s not good, it’s not a sprained ankle, it’s not a sprained foot. From what I understand, it’s something more concerning than that.”
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
A Go Spurs Go chant has broken out inside Toyota Center after Keita Bates-Diop forces a turnover ad then drains at three at the other end to put San Antonio up 16-6. Rockets are playing bad offense and worse defense – 8:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA segments; News with @Danny Leroux. Join us in time for our first 3-man pod with @John Hollinger on Wednesday. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot) and Devin Booker (groin) out for #Suns-#Lakers game https://t.co/PaaMdgcvVy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/oa66lvVVge – 5:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Suns-#Lakers IR:
OUT: LeBron James (ankle) Anthony Davis (foot) Austin Reaves (ankle) Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) Devin Booker (groin) Jock Landale (concussion protocol) Cameron Payne (foot) Duane Washington Jr. (hip).
?: Patrick Beverley (calf) Deandre Ayton (ankle). pic.twitter.com/SoFBMcVJ5A – 4:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) OUT for #Suns–#Lakers tonight at Footprint Center. – 4:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles with @clintonyates from 1-3:15pm PT. Talking Lakers, Anthony Davis, trades, Justin Turner, Rams, NFL, Elon Musk’s Twitter, Titanic, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:21 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
What did Darvin Ham do to Anthony Davis? Are the Knicks for real? Why does David Thorpe hate soccer now? The TrueHoop podcast with @David Thorpe and @jshector https://t.co/6fRadoOTMp pic.twitter.com/jCmniDcfL3 – 3:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After playing MVP-caliber basketball this season, Anthony Davis has suffered an injury that will sideline him a significant amount of time. Darvin Ham and LeBron James feel for him.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ win over the Wizards, how the Lakers will try to get by without Anthony Davis, and why it’s okay to admit AD is injury-prone. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ win over the Wizards, how the Lakers will try to get by without Anthony Davis, and why it’s okay to admit AD is injury-prone. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Well, well, @dylanohernandez goes all in with this piece in @latimessports on: Hernández: Anthony Davis injury shouldn’t deter Lakers front office: Trade those draft picks now latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:42 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: Lakers defeat Wizards in a thriller; Anthony Davis likely to miss significant time latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:41 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Monday’s Starting Five w/ @anderskelto
-Argentina-France World Cup classic
-Messi’s legacy
-Wild NFC weekend
-Wild AFC weekend
-Anthony Davis down. Again.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tune into a fresh week of Run It Back on @FanDuelTV (Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. ET) – today with the latest on the Lakers and Anthony Davis, Warriors and Stephen Curry and much more across the NBA: https://t.co/2wCA7qh7zj pic.twitter.com/rIMAHXRvCH – 9:30 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST w/ @MG_Schindler!
-Are NBA fans more engaged than ever pre-Christmas? Why?
-AD out for a month. What should the Lakers do?
-KD/Nets! Why Durant is a legit MVP candidate
-Keyonte George deep dive!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport
Lakers Front Office Face Grim Options After Anthony Davis Injury
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said team’s competitiveness partly stems from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley encouraging younger teammates to play through mistakes. – 1:30 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Thomas Bryant on his final play and stepping up without Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/5Z5tHgnh45 – 12:12 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said there’s no update yet on Anthony Davis after seeing more doctors on Sunday evening – 12:04 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s thematically apropos that the Lakers would beat the Wizards on a dunk off a busted play. They’re gonna have to be resourceful as hell and more a little lucky to avoid a total collapse during this period without Anthony Davis. AK – 12:01 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
LeBron James has 15 points and 6 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points. The Lakers are shooting 55.1%. Nineteen of their 27 field goals have come in the paint. They’ve maintained their play from Friday’s win after AD exited. – 10:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is back and Anthony Davis is out, yet the Wizards are having some trouble taking advantage. They trail the Lakers by 14 points at halftime. – 10:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 30, Wizards 29
LeBron James and Austin Reaves lead LA with 6 points each. The Lakers are shooting 48.1% and 57.1% on 3s. Darvin Ham used a nine-man rotation with no Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley. – 10:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updated story on Anthony Davis’ injury with some insight from Darvin Ham: ocregister.com/2022/12/18/lak… – 9:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Juan Toscano-Anderson all sitting on the Lakers’ bench in street clothes – 9:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on AD:”He told me a great story about his daughter cheering him up. It’s not the injury history. It’s the level he was playing at recently & the entire season ..When you’re playing at that type of level, it’s hard to face a situation where you may miss multiple games.” – 8:47 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Anthony Davis is expected to be seen by doctors at tonight’s game, per Darvin Ham. Pat Beverly is out – 8:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Technically, the Lakers have no timetable on Anthony Davis’ return. But Lakers coach Darvin Ham told AD to get ready with being a defacto assistant coach on the sidelines. – 7:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is still being evaluated. He’ll have his foot looked at again by doctors tonight. – 7:51 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said AD still being evaluated and that some doctors will see the Lakers center tonight about his foot injury – 7:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham says AD is still being evaluated and there’s no clear cut diagnosis yet. – 7:48 PM
