Austin Reaves on MVP chants: 'I definitely hear it'

Mark Medina: Austin Reaves on the MVP chants: “I definitely hear it. Obviously, the first thing that goes through my mind is ‘Don’t miss.’ You’d look like a loser if you miss. Obviously I’m not MVP. But to have their support and for them to show love the way they show love is special for me.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves said he intends to play through the ankle soreness tomorrow, but surely the medical staff will see how it responds overnight (Lakers fly to PHX tonight).
He said his parents taught him at an early age that if you can play through something, that’s what you do. – 12:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lonnie Walker IV fell down during an offensive possession (off-ball) and was limping after that. He’s coming off.
Austin Reaves has missed time this game with an ankle injury. – 11:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves is back to the bench once again, and available to return. Looked as if he’d replace Lonnie Walker IV, who was slow to get up after a collision on the perimeter, but there’s a time out with Washington back in front after a 5-0 run. – 11:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves went to the back and got re-taped, and returns to the court after turning his ankle in the 3rd Q.
LAL trail 95-90 at the 10:27 mark of the 4th Q. – 11:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves just returned from the locker room tunnel to the Lakers’ bench. – 11:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wizards 88, Lakers 87
Austin Reaves exited with an ankle injury, which is of utmost importance for LA right now. LeBron James has 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Lonnie Walker IV has 19 points. Kristaps Porzingis got hot toward the end of the quarter. – 11:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Man, Austin Reaves rolled that ankle badly. Hopefully, it looked worse than the actual damage. AK – 11:08 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Austin Reaves rolled his right ankle and limped back to Lakers locker room – 11:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves appeared to have rolled his ankle, and he limped directly off the floor and into the locker room. Reaves had 8 points, 3 boards and 2 assists in his 25 minutes.
LAL are already down Davis and Beverley tonight. – 11:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves just came up limping and asked out of the game. Patrick Beverley helped him to the back, along with a member of the Lakers’ training staff. – 11:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves appeared to injure his ankle on that last possession and hobbled directly off the floor to the Lakers’ locker room. He was in a lot of pain. – 11:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets on Friday, Austin Reaves sounded sheepish about the M-V-P chants he received at the free-throw line. But Lakers fans continue to use their voice – 10:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 30, Wizards 29
LeBron James and Austin Reaves lead LA with 6 points each. The Lakers are shooting 48.1% and 57.1% on 3s. Darvin Ham used a nine-man rotation with no Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley. – 10:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves, in a starting role tonight, is 2 for 2 from 3 already, and up to 39.1% from 3 on the season, up from 31.7% as a rookie.
Shot’s looking very smooth. – 9:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schröder
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are starting LeBron James, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant against the Wizards. – 9:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:01 PM
Michael Corvo: “Bron’s been very criticized his whole career for making the right basketball play late in games … You know when you’re playing with him he’s gonna make the right basketball play. And that’s what you want your leader to do.” -via Twitter / December 12, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron on Austin Reaves, whom he found for a corner 3 in the final minute that sealed the win at Detroit: “I trust him. I love what he brings to the table both offensively and defensively.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 11, 2022
Kyle Goon: Austin Reaves on the final missed free throws by him and AD: “If we could script it and have that opportunity …. you would throw both of us at the line again in a heartbeat. But it sucks to miss. I’m sure my mom will be frustrated at me for missing a free throw.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 10, 2022
