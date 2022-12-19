Blazers 17, Thunder 11: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-18) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 17, Oklahoma City Thunder 11 (Q1 06:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jerami taking this game personally after GQ named SGA the NBA’s most stylish player – 8:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Blazers assistant coach Scott Brooks gets shown on the big screen and gets applauded by the fans – 8:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First triple of the game 🎯
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/m9HoyLjb1u – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As Scoot Brooks was shown on the screen, the Paycom Crowd gave him a large ovation as well. Brooks is an assistant coach for Portland now. – 8:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault yelled out a set, then called a quick timeout after the Thunder didn’t get into it fast enough. – 8:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard with a step-back 3. His first points of the game. He is now 18 away from Drexler. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jerami Grant with a quick six points, safe to say he feels at home. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort, of course, getting the Damian Lillard assignment as he needs 21 points to become the all-time leading scorer for Portland. – 8:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard needs 21 points tonight at OKC to surpass Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Let’s count it down. – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow, what a perfect action for OKC to start, they win the tip, SGA goes to J-Dub, who goes to Poku, and Poku finds J-Dub on the give and go for an and-one. OKC up three to start. – 8:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jerami Grant receives a nice round of applause during starting lineup intros – 8:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jerami Grant got a nice ovation in the starting lineup from the Paycom Center crowd. – 8:05 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Big thing that stood out from MarJon’s strong performance on Saturday: decisiveness. Last time he had a big game (OKC) he struggled thereafter, so now it’s about showing more consistency on both ends. pic.twitter.com/tJ83XUUlPq – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s 5️⃣
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/U1it5U3pMC – 8:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity – 7:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shoutout to the Thunder for using the best Christmas Movie of all time, Christmas Vacation, as the safety message video tonight. – 7:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity – 7:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler becoming the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have a plan with Tre Mann’s G-League assignment:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/12/19/okc… – 7:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe led the team out of the tunnel, they grow up so fast. – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As the arena just announced, do not forget to vote for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to make the NBA All-Star game with voting opening tomorrow. It is that time of year again. – 7:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Let’s ride, folks. Blazers vs Thunder on deck. Dame 21 points away from history, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns, the horn stand heats up, fun week on deck. pic.twitter.com/mi9uKrxXpI – 7:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/quyMRO8h4Z – 7:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder starters tonight in Portland:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski
The Thunder are unbeaten with Aaron Wiggins in the starting lineup that is put to the test tonight against Portland. – 7:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs. Blazers
SGA
Dort
Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Poku
OKC going defense heavy vs Dame, Simons and Grant. – 7:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Blazers:
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– Lu Dort
– Aaron Wiggins
– Jalen Williams
– Aleksej Pokusevski
The Thunder is 5-0 when Wiggins starts. This is his first start since Nov. 16. – 7:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Almost that time ⌚️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/9sUtyWjNsg – 7:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Damian Lillard, who’s on the verge of Trail Blazers history: pic.twitter.com/C7079pazj9 – 7:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Damian Lillard is 21 points away from passing Clyde Drexler for leading scorer in Trail Blazers history
When asked about that feat, Mark Daigneault was very complimentary of Lillard and the respect he has around the league: pic.twitter.com/Y52yN1D9IA – 7:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant, who will play tonight at OKC, signing autographs. pic.twitter.com/P6cPWmng8U – 6:55 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jusuf Nurkic is out for the Blazers at OKC but Chauncey Billups said Jerami Grant will play. #RipCity – 6:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Cool storyline in OKC tonight: Damian Lillard needs 21 points to pass Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in Blazers history.
Dame is gonna have to earn it the hard way: he’s shot 40.4% from the field and 30% from 3 in his career when guarded by Lu Dort. pic.twitter.com/Dc7bcqkgK1 – 6:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA returns tonight after a one-game absence pic.twitter.com/aTMMMxwBbn – 6:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dame signing for OKC fans on what could be a historic night for him. 21 points away from being the Blazers all time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/UXI0mvJvD5 – 6:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Legend warning up back in Bricktown pic.twitter.com/pIS8SkA3Jo – 6:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann is expected to be back with the Thunder after the G League showcase, Mark Daigneault said.
So it’s sounding like a Dec. 27 return, when the Thunder hosts the Spurs. – 6:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Damian Lillard is going to work tonight and will earn his points when guarded by Lu Dort – 6:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann and Jaylin Williams will be recalled from the Blue after the G League Winter Showcase ends on Dec. 22 – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann and Jaylin Williams will be back from the Blue after the NBA G-League showcase in Vegas. – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Damian Lillard “what’s most impressive is the respect he has, authentic, integrity, from his peers.” Said “the guys in the league just respect him as a real dude, that’s a real winner, with real toughness.” – 6:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault described Kenrich Williams as having a lot of soul and liked what he saw from him last game – 6:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) is now listed as available for tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers – 5:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been upgraded to available. He’ll play tonight against the Blazers. – 5:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available to play tonight vs the Blazers. – 5:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Our one-on-one with Isaiah Joe on how he evolved into a 3-point specialist: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 4:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The homestand continues for the Thunder, as it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers. OKC will look to key in on its offensive efficiency, as well as establish the tone on the defensive end early on.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/96Q0oHC5kP – 4:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Damian Lillard, who is in OKC tonight and looking to become Portland’s all time leading scorer, was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander upgraded to questionable if he plays this could be a fantastic matchup to watch. – 3:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After previously being listed as out, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game in OKC. – 3:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now questionable to play tonight vs the Blazers.
SGA was listed as out earlier today so he’s at least trending the right way. – 3:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Lu Dort’s hot shooting vs Memphis
🏀 Isaiah Joe continues to thrive in repeatable ways
🏀 J-Will and J-Dub impress in different ways
🏀 Tre Mann to the Blue
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/3axnOFBzgC – 3:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (low back contusion) is now listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers – 3:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
GAMEDAY!
🆚 Portland Trail Blazers
📍 @PaycomCenter
🎟 https://t.co/sQQOSOzQxE
⏰ 7PM CT
📺 @BallySportsOK
📻 @sportsanimal
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wkTkN8Xf0F – 2:41 PM
Beto Duran @DuranSports
1st time in Portland.
Am I doing this right @Bill Oram ? pic.twitter.com/Gx0sPWkU26 – 2:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (lower back contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight. – 2:13 PM
