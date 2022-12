Blazers 17, Thunder 11: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:🏀 Lu Dort’s hot shooting vs Memphis🏀 Isaiah Joe continues to thrive in repeatable ways🏀 J-Will and J-Dub impress in different ways🏀 Tre Mann to the Blue#ThunderUp:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now questionable to play tonight vs the Blazers.SGA was listed as out earlier today so he’s at least trending the right way. – 3:33 PM

After previously being listed as out, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game in OKC. – 3:45 PM

Damian Lillard, who is in OKC tonight and looking to become Portland’s all time leading scorer, was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander upgraded to questionable if he plays this could be a fantastic matchup to watch. – 3:54 PM

The homestand continues for the Thunder, as it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers. OKC will look to key in on its offensive efficiency, as well as establish the tone on the defensive end early on.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/96Q0oHC5kP

Mark Daigneault described Kenrich Williams as having a lot of soul and liked what he saw from him last game – 6:27 PM

Mark Daigneault on Damian Lillard “what’s most impressive is the respect he has, authentic, integrity, from his peers.” Said “the guys in the league just respect him as a real dude, that’s a real winner, with real toughness.” – 6:30 PM

Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann and Jaylin Williams will be back from the Blue after the NBA G-League showcase in Vegas. – 6:31 PM

Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann and Jaylin Williams will be recalled from the Blue after the G League Winter Showcase ends on Dec. 22 – 6:31 PM

Mark Daigneault said Damian Lillard is going to work tonight and will earn his points when guarded by Lu Dort – 6:33 PM

Tre Mann is expected to be back with the Thunder after the G League showcase, Mark Daigneault said.So it’s sounding like a Dec. 27 return, when the Thunder hosts the Spurs. – 6:33 PM

Dame signing for OKC fans on what could be a historic night for him. 21 points away from being the Blazers all time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/UXI0mvJvD5

Cool storyline in OKC tonight: Damian Lillard needs 21 points to pass Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in Blazers history.Dame is gonna have to earn it the hard way: he’s shot 40.4% from the field and 30% from 3 in his career when guarded by Lu Dort. pic.twitter.com/Dc7bcqkgK1

Jusuf Nurkic is out for the Blazers at OKC but Chauncey Billups said Jerami Grant will play. #RipCity

Damian Lillard is 21 points away from passing Clyde Drexler for leading scorer in Trail Blazers historyWhen asked about that feat, Mark Daigneault was very complimentary of Lillard and the respect he has around the league: pic.twitter.com/Y52yN1D9IA

Thunder starters vs. Blazers:– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander– Lu Dort– Aaron Wiggins– Jalen Williams– Aleksej PokusevskiThe Thunder is 5-0 when Wiggins starts. This is his first start since Nov. 16. – 7:18 PM

The Thunder starters tonight in Portland:Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderLu DortAaron WigginsJalen WilliamsAleksej PokusevskiThe Thunder are unbeaten with Aaron Wiggins in the starting lineup that is put to the test tonight against Portland. – 7:19 PM

Let’s ride, folks. Blazers vs Thunder on deck. Dame 21 points away from history, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns, the horn stand heats up, fun week on deck. pic.twitter.com/mi9uKrxXpI

As the arena just announced, do not forget to vote for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to make the NBA All-Star game with voting opening tomorrow. It is that time of year again. – 7:37 PM

Isaiah Joe led the team out of the tunnel, they grow up so fast. – 7:46 PM

It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler becoming the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity

It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time scoring leader. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity

Shoutout to the Thunder for using the best Christmas Movie of all time, Christmas Vacation, as the safety message video tonight. – 7:58 PM

It’s seems like a historic night. Damian Lillard wants 21 points to pass the great Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. That’s big and speaks for itself about Lillard’s work ethic and commitment to the Blazers and the game as well. #RipCity

Big thing that stood out from MarJon’s strong performance on Saturday: decisiveness. Last time he had a big game (OKC) he struggled thereafter, so now it’s about showing more consistency on both ends. pic.twitter.com/tJ83XUUlPq

Wow, what a perfect action for OKC to start, they win the tip, SGA goes to J-Dub, who goes to Poku, and Poku finds J-Dub on the give and go for an and-one. OKC up three to start. – 8:11 PM

Damian Lillard needs 21 points tonight at OKC to surpass Clyde Drexler and become the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Let’s count it down. – 8:11 PM

Lu Dort, of course, getting the Damian Lillard assignment as he needs 21 points to become the all-time leading scorer for Portland. – 8:12 PM

Lillard with a step-back 3. His first points of the game. He is now 18 away from Drexler. – 8:13 PM

Mark Daigneault yelled out a set, then called a quick timeout after the Thunder didn’t get into it fast enough. – 8:14 PM

As Scoot Brooks was shown on the screen, the Paycom Crowd gave him a large ovation as well. Brooks is an assistant coach for Portland now. – 8:16 PM

Blazers assistant coach Scott Brooks gets shown on the big screen and gets applauded by the fans – 8:17 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.