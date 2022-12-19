Bucks 14, Pelicans 10: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (11-11) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 14, New Orleans Pelicans 10 (Q1 06:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are the first subs off the bench for the #Bucks – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zion Williamson had to work to get around Jrue Holiday – who is strong enough to pin him to the baseline. And then, Williamson had to try and squeeze up a reverse around Brook Lopez. It was his 1st shot.
Not every team can throw those kind of defenders at him.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Jrue Holiday guarding Zion Williamson, that gives Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez the opportunities to sit in help position — and they’re ready to pounce on every possession.
Most formidable looking 3-man wall of Z’s career. – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two quick fouls on Herbert Jones, and he heads to the bench for New Orleans. – 8:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue gets the first bucket of the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/JgZbdveZsy – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Zion Williamson draw fouls on one another in the opening minutes of this one – #Pelicans lead 8-6 in the early going. – 8:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans just showed a new opening video before player introductions and it naturally featured Brandon Ingram a ton.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Big applause for Jrue Holiday in a return to New Orleans. Multiple members of arena staff said they were happy for him to win a championship with the #Bucks this morning during shootaround. – 8:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jrue Holiday gets a loud cheer when introduced as a starter for the Bucks – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As for the on the court element, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said it was fair to consider Middleton “day-to-day” with his right knee soreness. There is hope he can play on this road trip. – 7:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rookie MarJon Beauchamp starting for the #Bucks tonight in New Orleans. He’s alongside Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Brook Lopez. – 7:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 29-21 after 1Q. Bucks and Cavs are really good defensive teams, and the Jazz’s top-5 offense hasn’t been able to operate well against either so far. – 7:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I don’t know how this one will end up but Zion vs Giannis is just awesome – 7:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Bucks have historically been one of the tougher teams for Zion.
One of just two teams where he’s shooting below .525 against for his career.
Went 5/19 in his first game vs. Bucks but then 7/13 (.538) and 15/26 (.577) in his next two.
All 3 below his career average (.605). – 7:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On Jock Landale, Monty Williams said Landale took a hit in the #Pelicans game and he has a history of concussions going back to #Spurs. – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams took some plan for Devin Booker (groin soreness), saying he played too many minutes against #Pelicans. #Suns – 7:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hall of Fame respect 🫡
@treymurphy | @Finisher_11 pic.twitter.com/RAEyWRjHTj – 7:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Crispy night in the Crescent City 🥶
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/F5OZJHq2pL – 7:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This is a big trip for Khris Middleton & his foundation. He partnered w/ The People’s Fundraiser & the #Pelicans @CJ McCollum
to provide Khrismas presents for Milwaukee-based families impacted by the criminal justice system. (1/3) – 7:04 PM
This is a big trip for Khris Middleton & his foundation. He partnered w/ The People’s Fundraiser & the #Pelicans @CJ McCollum
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks started 2022 off with a 136-113 win over the Pelicans behind Giannis’ triple-double.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/x7NqrhIdTW – 7:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s just no place on the court that this guy does not do damage”
🏀 Eddie Johnson on Devin Booker’s 58 point game against the Pelicans over the weekend #WeAreTheValley
@Eddie Johnson | @TermineRadio pic.twitter.com/6rl2XZiyuM – 6:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
One of Willie Green’s encouraging recent messages to #Pelicans players: “We’re not even fully healthy, and you guys are one of the best teams in the league. But we have to be consistent and have a standard every time we step on the floor.” – 6:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Toronto’s defense has ranked DEAD LAST in the NBA since O.G. Anunoby suffered his hip injury. The Raptors WILL get him back tonight vs. the 76ers. He remains second in DPOY odds at +450 on @BodogCA, trailing only Brook Lopez – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game vs the Bucks – 6:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
Boston Celtics @celtics
Don’t miss your chance to win a pregame meet and greet with Jayson Tatum and two tickets to our Christmas Day battle against Milwaukee 🎄☘️
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You only have until tip off to earn your chance in winning a Jaxson Hayes signed ball! Go to the app now 📲
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/pzK08uVUcH – 5:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Get ready for tonight’s #Pelicans-Bucks showdown by listening to Monday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans: https://t.co/oqIi8DMDbC pic.twitter.com/ftTSjhHCZ0 – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s a block party this week!!
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/BcZYINtUDb – 5:47 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
We’re back at Smoothie King tonight which means we got another gameworn jersey to be auctioned off!!
Anyone interested in a Trey Murphy signed jersey 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/tzTNpqz2en – 5:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans host the No. 1 team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, tonight at a sold-out @SmoothieKingCtr!
@ErinESummers with a preview
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/7hIKfgVDeD – 4:27 PM
The #Pelicans host the No. 1 team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, tonight at a sold-out @SmoothieKingCtr!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ViNF4wCzo4 – 4:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, the @Milwaukee Bucks Swen Nater had 30 points and a franchise-record 33 rebounds.
He’s one of four players since the ABA-NBA merger to record multiple 30-rebound games:
5 – Dennis Rodman
3 – Nater
2 – Moses Malone
2 – Kevin Willis
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Defensive issues lead to 24 point blown lead
🏀 Adjustments for the coaching staff to make–scheme and rotations
🏀 Why does Point Zion go away?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/OBl76zArMq – 3:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“It honestly couldn’t have been a better fit”
@ZoraStephenson sat down with Joe Ingles to talk about his return to the court.
Watch full 🎥 https://t.co/g01g2sCWeC pic.twitter.com/dWKWstYNhE – 3:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Zion with 16 points last night filling in for the injured KAT/Gobert pic.twitter.com/IpAxIzLdGz – 2:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tomorrow #NBAAllStar voting begins!! 🗳
Make sure you have your @NBA ID created so you can get voting!!
Set up your NBA ID today:
https://t.co/ubb6L6f2U6 pic.twitter.com/NKV16phvPK – 2:01 PM
