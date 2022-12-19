Bucks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,566,005 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $8,206,216 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

