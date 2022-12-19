Bucks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,566,005 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $8,206,216 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Kostas Antetokounmpo signs with Fenerbahce ✍️🇹🇷

Happy with this, Fenerbahce fans? 3:30 AM Kostas Antetokounmpo signs with Fenerbahce ✍️🇹🇷Happy with this, Fenerbahce fans? pic.twitter.com/JfatHhK5fp

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Kostas Antetokounmpo signs with Fenerbahce ✍️🇹🇷

Happy with the signing, Fenerbahce fans? 3:30 AM Kostas Antetokounmpo signs with Fenerbahce ✍️🇹🇷Happy with the signing, Fenerbahce fans? pic.twitter.com/5I4hBhGzP1