Bucks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,566,005 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $8,206,216 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
@BasketNews_com
@BasketNews_com
OFFICIAL: Kostas Antetokounmpo is a new player of Fenerbahce ✍️
He arrives in Istanbul after an uneventful stint at Chicago Bulls:
basketnews.com/news-182642-ko… – 3:14 AM