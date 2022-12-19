Deandre Ayton returns against Lakers

Gerald Bourguet: Deandre Ayton is available for tonight’s game, per Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Suns-#Lakers IR:
OUT: LeBron James (ankle) Anthony Davis (foot) Austin Reaves (ankle) Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) Devin Booker (groin) Jock Landale (concussion protocol) Cameron Payne (foot) Duane Washington Jr. (hip).
?: Patrick Beverley (calf) Deandre Ayton (ankle). pic.twitter.com/SoFBMcVJ5A – 4:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton is getting up shots at shootaround. He’s listed as questionable but having him part of morning shootaround is a good sign he’ll play. #Suns – 12:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin soreness) questionable Monday vs. #Lakers after 58-point night, Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable, Cam Johnson (knee) progressing https://t.co/xPh0mGUIt8 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/7B8bpdGzwn – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Lakers
Devin Booker (groin soreness) Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE.
Jock Landale (concussion protocol), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Duane Washington Jr. (hip) OUT – 7:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Injury report for Suns vs. Lakers tomorrow:
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) – Questionable
Devin Booker (groin soreness) – Questionable
Jock Landale (concussion protocol) – Out
Cam Payne (right foot sprain) – Out
Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) – Out – 7:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans 63 #Suns 46 Half
PHX: Booker 22 (8-of-13 FGs), Bridges 10. Team : 6-of-23 from 3. 16 paint points.
NOLA: McCollum 24 (10-of-13 FGs). Valanciunas 10. Team: 7-of-15 on 3s. 24 paint points.
Williamson 6 points, 4 assists
DNP: Ayton (ankle), Payne (foot), Ingram (toe). – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Cameron Payne (foot) is a little further behind than Deandre Ayton (ankle) in terrms of returning from injury. #Suns – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said Deandre Ayton is still day-to-day for the time being, just not quite ready for tonight. As for Cam Payne, he said he might be a bit behind DA in terms of his timeline for a return to action – 7:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’m just cackling at Nikola Jokic shooting 70% on 2s.
Jokic is 205-293! He has the highest percentage on 2s in the league of players with 200+ 2pt attempts.
1. Jokic (70%)
2. Gobert (66.2%)
3. Sabonis (64.7%)
4. Ayton (63.4%)
5. Capela (63.3%)
That is just insane. – 9:38 PM
