Dejounte Murray returns after missing 5 games

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson joins Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray, Onyeka Okongwu and AJ Griffin to open 2Q. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks starters vs. the Magic
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins – 7:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray (ankle) makes his return tonight against the Orlando Magic. – 6:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta Hawks star DeJounte Murray (ankle) makes his return tonight against the Orlando Magic. – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/dlgsYokyue – 6:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said both Dejounte Murray and John Collins will warm up and are game time decisions. – 5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says John Collins and Dejounte Murray will warm up and see if they can go. – 5:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both here at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/s02bUPhL4R – 11:13 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both here at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/WaPlC2rWZO – 11:02 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/1IRk3JCN4v – 11:00 AM
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 18, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte: Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 15, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Memphis: Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Trae Young (low back tightness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 12, 2022
