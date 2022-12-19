Devin Booker out against Lakers due to groin soreness

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker (groin soreness) OUT. #Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker was sitting when media walked in after shootaround, but I was told he got up shots earlier. #Suns – 1:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gonna be a fun battle between Booker and Jokić for Player of the Week honors in the West:
Booker: 2-0 record, 36.0 ppg 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, +16
Jokić: 2-1 record, 36.0 ppg, 17.3 rpg, 8.7 apg, +34 – 1:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin soreness) questionable Monday vs. #Lakers after 58-point night, Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable, Cam Johnson (knee) progressing https://t.co/xPh0mGUIt8 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/7B8bpdGzwn – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Lakers
Devin Booker (groin soreness) Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE.
Jock Landale (concussion protocol), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Duane Washington Jr. (hip) OUT – 7:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Injury report for Suns vs. Lakers tomorrow:
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) – Questionable
Devin Booker (groin soreness) – Questionable
Jock Landale (concussion protocol) – Out
Cam Payne (right foot sprain) – Out
Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) – Out – 7:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Comeback win over Pelicans shows how Devin Booker is carrying Suns like never before – https://t.co/ECVnIkFYDU via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/199owmf4Ld – 7:02 PM
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (groin soreness) has been added to the Suns’ injury report and is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) is questionable as well. Jock Landale (concussion protocols) was also added and is out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Devin Booker last night: ✅ 58 PTS ✅ 6 REB ✅ 5 AST He’s the seventh player in NBA history to record multiple 55p/5r/5a games: 10 – Wilt Chamberlain 4 – Rick Barry 4 – James Harden 3 – Elgin Baylor 3 – LeBron James 3 – Damian Lillard 2 – Booker -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 18, 2022
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker is now the first player in franchise history with at least two 50-point games in two different seasons, per @Stathead Tom Chambers was the only other Suns player who had two in one season (1989-90). -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2022
