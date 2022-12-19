Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert: We didn't see eye to eye

What’s the reality of your relationship with Rudy and where is it now? Donovan Mitchell: Honestly, basketball just didn’t work. We live in such a world where it has to be really negative. Basketball just didn’t work. We didn’t see eye to eye. We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways. It didn’t work. But as far as him and I go as people, I don’t hate him, and he doesn’t hate me. I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends, but we’re not at the point where it’s like, I can’t stand him. [When I see him], I’m going to give him a hug and be happy to see him. And I wish him the best. There’s no hatred. There’s no ill will towards any of that. Basketball just didn’t work out. It happens. Our [relationship] just happened to be a little more out there than anybody else’s. But honestly, it really started with COVID.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
From today’s paper, I talked with Rudy Gobert in LA recently about how he sets screens for different and the process that’s behind that. Used that for my notebook off yesterday’s game: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 11:58 AM
Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Davis are the only two players with 30 or more steals and blocks this season. McDaniels discussed the Rudy Gobert trade, team expectations, striving to be an All-Star and All-Defensive player, and more.
Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Davis are the only two players with 30 or more steals and blocks this season. McDaniels discussed the Rudy Gobert trade, team expectations, striving to be an All-Star and All-Defensive player, and more.
Donovan Mitchell will face his old #Jazz squad for the first time tonight in Cleveland. With @andscape, the new #Cavaliers star looks back at the memorable, the forgettable and his legacy from his five seasons in Utah and why major changes were made. bit.ly/3jfYHzm #nba – 11:53 AM
Donovan Mitchell has said he’s “having fun again” playing with the Cavs, and that he’s “thankful” to the Mavs because he’s glad to be in Cleveland now. Ahead of his first matchup with the Utah Jazz, a few of his former teammates addressed his comments. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:05 AM
Of players with at least 120 3 point above the break 3 point attempts (54 players) Donovan Mitchell is shooting the best percentage at 43.5%. Steph is next at 43%. Donovan has taken 5th most in the NBA pic.twitter.com/ZcsZLWbtOm – 12:07 AM
No Towns, Gobert, Prince or McLaughlin and the Wolves still hang 150 on the Bulls.
No Towns, Gobert, Prince or McLaughlin and the Wolves still hang 150 on the Bulls.
Naz Reid starts in Rudy Gobert’s place again tonight and has the Wolves first 10 points.
In a bit of a surprise, Luka Garza, not Nate Knight, getting the backup 5 minutes here in the 1st quarter.
Naz Reid starts in Rudy Gobert’s place again tonight and has the Wolves first 10 points.
In a bit of a surprise, Luka Garza, not Nate Knight, getting the backup 5 minutes here in the 1st quarter.
Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight, Chris Finch said. D’Angelo Russell is a game-time decision tonight.
Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight, Chris Finch said. D’Angelo Russell is a game-time decision tonight.
TWolves banged up … no Gobert headlines it. Officially put on bum team alert! Losing streak ends tonight. Print it! – 5:19 PM
So the bench player can just punt the ball to waste time?? 😂😂😂 – 12:33 PM
Former #Cavs legend JR Smith was back in Cleveland Saturday. He got a rousing ovation. He celebrated made 3s. He angrily protested a late-game call against Donovan Mitchell. I caught up w/ JR briefly. He sees some 2016 title team qualities in this group
Former #Cavs legend JR Smith was back in Cleveland Saturday. He got a rousing ovation. He celebrated made 3s. He angrily protested a late-game call against Donovan Mitchell. I caught up w/ JR briefly. He sees some 2016 title team qualities in this group
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Isaac Okoro tonight on the defensive end: “Isaac set the tone all game. Isaac Okoro really, really was like the catalyst.” – 11:44 PM
Wow. #Cavs hold on in that last possession to beat the Mavs 100-99 in OT. It was NOT a pretty game, but they pulled this one off.
Donovan Mitchell: 25 pts, 3 assists, 4 rebounds
Darius Garland: 18 pts, 12 assists
Evan Mobley: 17 pts, 8 rebounds
Wow. #Cavs hold on in that last possession to beat the Mavs 100-99 in OT. It was NOT a pretty game, but they pulled this one off.
Donovan Mitchell: 25 pts, 3 assists, 4 rebounds
Darius Garland: 18 pts, 12 assists
Evan Mobley: 17 pts, 8 rebounds
FINAL: Bucks 123, Jazz 97. Sub-ideal losing to a Milwaukee team missing both Giannis and Middleton. Utah got worked on the boards (54-29), outshot from 3 (18-16), transition D was bad (14 turnovers—>22p), gave up 21 second-chance points. Donovan Mitchell/Cavs up on Monday. – 10:08 PM
#Cavs trail Dallas 87-81 with 6:03 left. Donovan Mitchell will have a pair of free throws after this timeout. Offense has been a struggle all night, but they’ve got time for a run here. – 9:57 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell once again willing them back into this game. He has 14 points, 6 of which have been in this third quarter. His last driving layup cut the deficit to 2. – 9:34 PM
#Cavs trail the Mavericks 29-27 after the first quarter. Dallas is 6-of-11 from beyond the arc thus far and Kemba Walker leads them with a game-high nine points. Donovan Mitchell has six points and Kevin Love has six points off the bench to lead the Cavs. – 8:35 PM
At the end of the first quarter, Mavs lead #Cavs 29-27. Cavs shot 11 of 25 (44%) from the field and 3 of 12 (25%) from 3.
At the end of the first quarter, Mavs lead #Cavs 29-27. Cavs shot 11 of 25 (44%) from the field and 3 of 12 (25%) from 3.
Top Pick and Roll Combos in the NBA with at least 90 picks
1. Donovan Mitchell/Jarrett Allen
2. Durant/Claxton
3. Doncic/ Hardaway
4. HOLIDAY/PORTIS
5. Lillard/Eubanks
Top Pick and Roll Combos in the NBA with at least 90 picks
1. Donovan Mitchell/Jarrett Allen
2. Durant/Claxton
3. Doncic/ Hardaway
4. HOLIDAY/PORTIS
5. Lillard/Eubanks
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Mavs is Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Mavs is Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
From @ByRyanLewis: #Cavs‘ Donovan Mitchell takes over yet again: ‘You don’t poke the bear, and they poked him’ beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:25 PM
KNICKS FANS, NO NEED TO READ THIS
For the rest…
KNICKS FANS, NO NEED TO READ THIS
For the rest…
Donovan Mitchell sank a technical free throw midway through the fourth quarter Friday and recorded his 9,000th career point, becoming the fourth-fastest active NBA player to reach 9,000 career points. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 11:32 AM
Donovan Mitchell has been the best guard in the East. Amazing timing — the All-Star Game is in Salt Lake, the Utah Jazz are coming up on the Cavs’ schedule, and he’s elevating Cleveland’s entire operation, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4010416/2022/1… – 10:22 AM
If Donovan Mitchell makes his next four free throws that would put him at 90% from the charity stripe for the season. He’s also currently shooting 50.6% from the floor and 43.6% from 3-point range. Just something worth watching. – 9:56 AM
This week, it’s the Dallas Mavericks and next, his first meeting with the Jazz. All-Star voting starts next week and yeah, THAT game is in Utah. So now is the right time for Donovan Mitchell to piece together a career year and ‘elevate’ the Cavs too theathletic.com/4010416/2022/1… – 9:33 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Bennedict Mathurin both grasped the basketball for 14 seconds before Mitchell won control Friday night. After that, he took control of the game for the #Cavs, too. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/dec/… – 8:16 AM
Donovan Mitchell found the spark the #Cavs needed tonight. His 18 points in the fourth quarter helped fuel their comeback to beat the Pacers 118-112.
“You don’t poke the bear, and they poked him, and he went on and did what he did.”
Donovan Mitchell found the spark the #Cavs needed tonight. His 18 points in the fourth quarter helped fuel their comeback to beat the Pacers 118-112.
“You don’t poke the bear, and they poked him, and he went on and did what he did.”
Every time the NBA MVP conversation is had this season, Donovan Mitchell’s name deserves to be mentioned in it. Friday night against the Pacers was another reason as to why. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/dec/… – 1:15 AM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the talk in the fourth quarter of tonight’s game.
“It ain’t nothing besides basketball. But, sometimes you gotta just – I don’t mean to be corny – let ‘em know,” and starts to laugh.
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the talk in the fourth quarter of tonight’s game.
“It ain’t nothing besides basketball. But, sometimes you gotta just – I don’t mean to be corny – let ‘em know,” and starts to laugh.
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the trash talk with Indiana and the face-to-face, chest-to-chest tie-up with rookie Bennedict Mathurin in the fourth quarter:
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the trash talk with Indiana and the face-to-face, chest-to-chest tie-up with rookie Bennedict Mathurin in the fourth quarter:
Donovan Mitchell with a big performance in the W 😤 pic.twitter.com/GDbExrDTwR – 10:28 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell did it again
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell did it again
What a fourth quarter for the #Cavs, as they rallied from behind to beat the Pacers 118-112. They outscored the Pacers 35-18 in the fourth quarter.
What a fourth quarter for the #Cavs, as they rallied from behind to beat the Pacers 118-112. They outscored the Pacers 35-18 in the fourth quarter.
Donovan Mitchell and the Pacers scored the same number of fourth quarter points tonight: 18. – 9:52 PM
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
41 PTS
14-24 FG
8-15 3P
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
41 PTS
14-24 FG
8-15 3P
Donovan Mitchell is a real MVP candidate, and he showed why tonight. Put the #Cavs on his back in a come-from-behind 118-112 win over the Pacers. Mitchell finishes with 41 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Wow. – 9:51 PM
Pacers won each of the first three quarters, but were dominated in the 4th. Outscored 35-18.
Cavs win 118-112 behind a 41pts and eight 3s from Donovan Mitchell.
Mathurin scored 22. Haliburton with 17/14a.
Pacers won each of the first three quarters, but were dominated in the 4th. Outscored 35-18.
Cavs win 118-112 behind a 41pts and eight 3s from Donovan Mitchell.
Mathurin scored 22. Haliburton with 17/14a.
The M-V-P chants for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell are back once again as he stood at the FT line. He has 41 points tonight and willed the Cavs back into this game. He’s been on fire. – 9:48 PM
Donovan Mitchell with his third 40-point game as a member of the #Cavs. He’s up to 41 after making a pair of free throws. Cavs up 117-112 with 1:05 left. – 9:48 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 16 points so far in the fourth quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. – 9:44 PM
Donovan Mitchell with 33 points after that 3 to bring the Cavs within 2. He has 10 of the #Cavs 20 points in this quarter alone. 6:43 left in the game. – 9:33 PM
Donovan Mitchell knocks down an open 3-pointer in semi-transition and cuts Indiana’s lead down to just 105-103. Closest the #Cavs have been in the second half. Timeout, Pacers. 6:43 left in regulation. – 9:32 PM
#Cavs are down 12. Their defense is getting shredded by the Pacers and they’ve got no flow offensively right now. Donovan Mitchell is the only starter to reach double figures for the Cavs so far tonight. 74-62 Indiana with 8:57 left in 3Q. – 8:58 PM
Donovan Mitchell with 8pts in 2mins to start the second half. Already up to a game-high 21pts, including five 3s. – 8:56 PM
Donovan Mitchell has the first 8 points for the #Cavs in this third quarter. – 8:55 PM
#Cavs with a poor first half defensively here against the Pacers. They’re down 61-54 at the break. Bennedict Mathurin has 12 off the bench for the Pacers. Donovan Mitchell has 13 points on 12 shots for the Cavs. Neither Garland nor Mobley played more than 13 minutes. – 8:38 PM
At the half, Pacers lead the #Cavs 61-54.
Donovan Mitchell: 13 pts, 3 assists
At the half, Pacers lead the #Cavs 61-54.
Donovan Mitchell: 13 pts, 3 assists
#Cavs trailing the Pacers 31-29 after the first quarter. Evan Mobley was really aggressive in his six minutes tonight. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 10 points. Buddy Hield has eight for Indiana. – 8:05 PM
At the end of the first quarter, Pacers lead the #Cavs 31-29. Cavs shot 11 of 20 (55%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3. They have 7 assists on those 11 made shots.
At the end of the first quarter, Pacers lead the #Cavs 31-29. Cavs shot 11 of 20 (55%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3. They have 7 assists on those 11 made shots.
#Cavs will be sticking with their recent starting lineup once again tonight against Indiana, which shouldn’t be a surprise because they’re 5-1 since making the change.
#Cavs will be sticking with their recent starting lineup once again tonight against Indiana, which shouldn’t be a surprise because they’re 5-1 since making the change.
When did you know the end was near in Utah? Donovan Mitchell: Realistically when we lost [to Dallas]. You just felt it early. I didn’t think it would be this immediate. I didn’t think it would be everything. But I knew something was going to change this summer. I didn’t know what. And then with Quin leaving I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And then Rudy getting traded, it’s like ‘All right, let’s go.’ -via Andscape / December 19, 2022
Sarah Todd: Interesting tid bit from talking with Donovan Mitchell — Will Hardy was at Donovan’s house in Connecticut when Rudy Gobert was traded. -via Twitter @NBASarah / December 19, 2022
KC Johnson: Rudy Gobert is out and D’Angelo Russell is gametime decision for Timberwolves, per Chris Finch. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 18, 2022
Even with his impact on and off the court in Utah, the former Jazz star does not believe his No. 45 jersey deserves to be hanging in the rafters retired at Vivint Arena. “I don’t think I did enough,” Donovan Mitchell told Andscape. “I hold myself to a high standard. Now, other people may feel that it should. I’d be happy and forever grateful, honored and blessed for sure for that to happen. But I don’t think I’ve done enough in five years to have my jersey up there with Karl, John [Stockton], Pistol Pete and Darrell Griffith. I got a long way in my career to go to continue to be better.” -via Andscape / December 19, 2022
