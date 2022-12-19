Eric Gordon more likely to be traded this season?

To the surprise of no one, the most asked about player on the Rockets roster from contenders is veteran wing Eric Gordon. Since the departure of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2020, along with Houston’s other veterans during their contending years, Gordon’s continued presence has been met with a mixture of emotions. The Rockets have turned down offers for Gordon at every possible juncture — the draft, offseason and trade deadline — but a resolution to this saga may finally be had this season. Team and league sources tell The Athletic the Rockets are more inclined to moving the 33-year-old than at any point over the past two seasons.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
As of Dec. 15, the NBA is officially open for business.
It’s early, but here’s what I’m hearing about the Houston Rockets and the trade market, including names like Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin and more.
Eric Gordon still both being on the Rockets and playing/starting will always throw me off. Spiritually it feels like he was bought out and signed with a contender three years ago but he’s still just trucking along. – 8:12 PM
The 2023 Collection. Chapter 01. @adidas Basketball #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/tYbXj9Dg28 – 8:28 PM
Eric Gordon was one of the early targets for New York, sources said, although clearly no deal came to fruition. The Rockets appear to be in little rush to move their veteran swingman for whom Houston has held a steadfast asking price of a first-round pick, sources said, for several straight transaction cycles. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
There have been preliminary talks with roughly a half dozen teams, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Gordon is expected to be among the top targets for contenders (such as the Suns, who played the Rockets on Tuesday) looking for help to get over the top. Gordon’s ability to catch-and-shoot with range, to defend at a variety of positions, and to defer to other stars all make him an easy fit for already well-positioned teams. -via Houston Chronicle / December 15, 2022
The Rockets would primarily want a first-round pick, but since they are likely to be dealing with teams considered contenders, they would seek a pick improved either by having it come in future seasons or via another team. As was the case during last season’s trade talks, the Rockets have two first-round picks in the next draft and are not eager to add a third, especially having chosen many players in the past two drafts. -via Houston Chronicle / December 15, 2022
