Facundo Campazzo moves to Serbia

Jose Calderon former Spanish player also talked about EuroLeague players in the NBA, admitting that the US teams look to European basketball more and more. “We already know it’s not the same to score 15 points in the Euroleague and in the NBA. We are aware of the level there. If you have succeeded in the EuroLeague, you will have a chance in the NBA.” “Then it depends on the role, the physicality, the rhythm… NBA is not easy. Some players like Gaby Deck or Facundo Campazzo may not fit here for different reasons, but they can have amazing careers in Europe,” continued Calderon. -via BasketNews / December 11, 2022