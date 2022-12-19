Facundo Campazzo moves to Serbia

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Crvena Zvezda made the biggest signing in Serbian basketball history today by signing Facundo Campazzo.
However, the Argentinian guard will not be able to help the club in the EuroLeague yet 🤨
basketnews.com/news-182662-fa… – 9:51 AM
Crvena Zvezda made the biggest signing in Serbian basketball history today by signing Facundo Campazzo.
However, the Argentinian guard will not be able to help the club in the EuroLeague yet 🤨
basketnews.com/news-182662-fa… – 9:51 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
OFFICIAL: Facundo Campazzo signs a deal with Crvena Zvezda. pic.twitter.com/0WdIH3lmtA – 8:42 AM
OFFICIAL: Facundo Campazzo signs a deal with Crvena Zvezda. pic.twitter.com/0WdIH3lmtA – 8:42 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The new ⭐️ duo of Crvena Zvezda is ready to make some noise in #EuroLeague 🇦🇷
Facundo Campazzo 👊 Luca Vildoza pic.twitter.com/XopCcpsigU – 8:03 AM
The new ⭐️ duo of Crvena Zvezda is ready to make some noise in #EuroLeague 🇦🇷
Facundo Campazzo 👊 Luca Vildoza pic.twitter.com/XopCcpsigU – 8:03 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
And it’s official! Facundo Campazzo returns to Europe, joining Red Star Belgrade. He will teaming up with Luca Vildoza.
Facu spent the last 2,5 years in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. #kkcz #Euroleague pic.twitter.com/VXlQte4WeS – 7:57 AM
And it’s official! Facundo Campazzo returns to Europe, joining Red Star Belgrade. He will teaming up with Luca Vildoza.
Facu spent the last 2,5 years in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. #kkcz #Euroleague pic.twitter.com/VXlQte4WeS – 7:57 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo is officially a member of Crvena Zvezda 💣🔥
Rate this signing out of 10 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ISoh7sLAqR – 7:52 AM
Facundo Campazzo is officially a member of Crvena Zvezda 💣🔥
Rate this signing out of 10 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ISoh7sLAqR – 7:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo is officially a member of Crvena Zvezda 💣🔥
Rate this signing out of 10 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yh7rtJBB23 – 7:49 AM
Facundo Campazzo is officially a member of Crvena Zvezda 💣🔥
Rate this signing out of 10 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yh7rtJBB23 – 7:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Does Facundo Campazzo make Crvena Zvezda a playoffs team? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cAsGDrNrXD – 7:23 AM
Does Facundo Campazzo make Crvena Zvezda a playoffs team? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cAsGDrNrXD – 7:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luca Vildoza evaluated possible Facundo Campazzo’s arrival in Belgrade and Zvezda’s chances to fight for the EuroLeague playoffs 💪
He also shared how difficult it was to concentrate on the ABA League game after Argentina’s win in FIFA World Cup:
basketnews.com/news-182646-vi… – 5:32 AM
Luca Vildoza evaluated possible Facundo Campazzo’s arrival in Belgrade and Zvezda’s chances to fight for the EuroLeague playoffs 💪
He also shared how difficult it was to concentrate on the ABA League game after Argentina’s win in FIFA World Cup:
basketnews.com/news-182646-vi… – 5:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dusko Ivanovic revealed that he held a conversation with Facundo Campazzo 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/mdtfPVPmOv – 4:48 AM
Dusko Ivanovic revealed that he held a conversation with Facundo Campazzo 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/mdtfPVPmOv – 4:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dusko Ivanovic revealed that he held a conversation with Facundo Campazzo
Crvena Zvezda head coach also told when we could expect to see the Argentinian guard in Belgrade 👀
basketnews.com/news-182644-du… – 4:08 AM
Dusko Ivanovic revealed that he held a conversation with Facundo Campazzo
Crvena Zvezda head coach also told when we could expect to see the Argentinian guard in Belgrade 👀
basketnews.com/news-182644-du… – 4:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who’s your favourite ever Argentinian baller? 🇦🇷
⭐️ Manu Ginobili
⭐️ Luis Scola
⭐️ Carlos Delfino
⭐️ Andres Nocioni
⭐️ Pablo Prigioni
⭐️ Nico Laprovittola
⭐️ Facundo Campazzo
⭐️ Gabriel Deck
⭐️ Luca Vildoza
❓ OTHER – 1:29 PM
Who’s your favourite ever Argentinian baller? 🇦🇷
⭐️ Manu Ginobili
⭐️ Luis Scola
⭐️ Carlos Delfino
⭐️ Andres Nocioni
⭐️ Pablo Prigioni
⭐️ Nico Laprovittola
⭐️ Facundo Campazzo
⭐️ Gabriel Deck
⭐️ Luca Vildoza
❓ OTHER – 1:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who’s your favourite ever Argentinian baller? 🇦🇷
⭐️ Manu Ginobili
⭐️ Luis Scola
⭐️ Carlos Delfino
⭐️ Andres Nocioni
⭐️ Pablo Prigioni
⭐️ Nico Laprovittola
⭐️ Facundo Campazzo
⭐️ Gabriel Deck
⭐️ Luca Vildoza
❓ OTHER pic.twitter.com/SqjaD1akKD – 1:26 PM
Who’s your favourite ever Argentinian baller? 🇦🇷
⭐️ Manu Ginobili
⭐️ Luis Scola
⭐️ Carlos Delfino
⭐️ Andres Nocioni
⭐️ Pablo Prigioni
⭐️ Nico Laprovittola
⭐️ Facundo Campazzo
⭐️ Gabriel Deck
⭐️ Luca Vildoza
❓ OTHER pic.twitter.com/SqjaD1akKD – 1:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I hope all the remaining Facundo Campazzo followers on here are going absolutely nuts! Never seen more loyal fans than all of you Argentinians. – 1:02 PM
I hope all the remaining Facundo Campazzo followers on here are going absolutely nuts! Never seen more loyal fans than all of you Argentinians. – 1:02 PM
More on this storyline
As Facundo Campazzo’s arrival at Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade seems imminent, Red Star president Nebojsa Covic has commented on the current situation. “Nothing is finished yet,” he stressed during the interview with Sputnik Portal. “We are working on it, when it is finished, one way or another, you will have information. We are not far, but not close either.” “Another thing, I saw some announcements about 6.9-7.0 million euros. Those figures they mention, I don’t know what kind of imagination it is,” the top executive added. -via BasketNews / December 17, 2022
Facundo Campazzo is returning to Europe and at this point, it’s almost certain that he will sign the offer made to him by Crvena Zvezda. Real Madrid can still match the contract offer made to him, the deadline expires tomorrow night, but so far there’s not any indication that the Spanish club will match. On the contrary, Real Madrid was reluctant from the first moment to match a 1,8M+2,5M euros offer, which will make Campazzo once again one of the highest-paid players in their roster with Madrid having to spend in the second year of the contract almost double the money to cover also the taxes. -via EuroHoops.net / December 14, 2022
Jose Calderon former Spanish player also talked about EuroLeague players in the NBA, admitting that the US teams look to European basketball more and more. “We already know it’s not the same to score 15 points in the Euroleague and in the NBA. We are aware of the level there. If you have succeeded in the EuroLeague, you will have a chance in the NBA.” “Then it depends on the role, the physicality, the rhythm… NBA is not easy. Some players like Gaby Deck or Facundo Campazzo may not fit here for different reasons, but they can have amazing careers in Europe,” continued Calderon. -via BasketNews / December 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.