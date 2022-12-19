Hornets 66, Kings 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) play against the Sacramento Kings (12-12) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 66, Sacramento Kings 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail Hornets, 66-63
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 14 PTS, 16 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 11 PTS
👑 @Harrison Barnes 10 PTS pic.twitter.com/dROICmBGkU – 11:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
DON’T JUMP WITH HB 🗣
@Harrison Barnes | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/gysuLvjI6G – 11:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets set season highs for any half with 28 field goals made and 46 points in the paint in the first half.
#LetsFly – 11:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half in Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists for Sac. Kelly Oubre Jr. with 17 for Charlotte. – 11:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s how you end a half!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/w441VbZRSY – 11:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas Sabonis in the first half ⤵️
👑 14 PTS
👑 16 REB
👑 5 AST
👑 6-9 FG
👑 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/t3VZbF6ZNn – 11:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with 16 boards in the first half sets the new Sacramento Kings franchise record for most rebounds in a half by a player. – 11:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis finished H1 vs. CHA with 14 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, setting the franchise record for rebounds in a half.
He passes DeMarcus Cousins (15, 3/13/15 at PHI), Scot Pollard (15, 11/29/01) and LaSalle Thompson (15, 1/8/86 at IND). – 11:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis is on pace for another 20-point, 20-rebound game tonight. He counts 14 points, 16 rebounds against the Hornets in the 1st half. Outstanding presence. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
LaMelo Ball played less than 8 minutes and yet the Kings still trail the Hornets 66-63 at half. – 11:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Hornets 66-63 at the half. Domantas Sabonis has dominated with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists. Fox has 11 points, but Kings defense needs work. – 11:10 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just your typical 14 point, 16 rebound, 5 assist first half for Domantas Sabonis. – 11:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime: Kings 63, Hornets 66
Domantas Sabonis 14 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
De’Aaron Fox 11 points, 4-9 FG
Harrison Barnes 10 points, 2 rebounds
Kelly Oubre jr 17 points, 8-of-16 for the Hornets.
The Kings shot 7-for-17 from deep in the 1st half. – 11:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis may get 20 boards by halftime. Has 15 with 2:35 remaining in the 2nd quarter. – 11:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Christmas is in 6 days and the Kings are doing punk rock night. That’s a choice. – 11:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes headed towards the locker room or the stationary bike briefly after checking out his right leg. He’s quickly subbing back in – 11:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis notches his 21st double-double this season with the Kings. 12 points, 13 rebounds and counts. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes to the locker room, was checking out the back of his right knee or hamstring area following his steal and drive to the hoop – 11:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his eighth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 21st of the season. Nikola Jokic is second with 20 followed by Anthony Davis (18), Tyrese Haliburton (18), Bobby Portis (17) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (16). – 11:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sabonis now has a first-half double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. – 11:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Harrison Barnes came up limping after taking some contact inside. He just came out of the game to get checked out by the medical staff. – 11:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis is taking the ball up the floor more than the guards at this point. – 10:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Harrison Barnes stepped up in the 2nd quarter and the Kings look like a whole different team #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The @Nick Richards pass 🤌
The @Kelly Oubre dunk 😘
@drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LVVVLNb5Oz – 10:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Aggressive Harrison Barnes has arrived. Three straight drive to the basket. He’s got a hoop and four free throw attempts for his trouble. – 10:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the rook connects on his second triple of the night 💪
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/2IHjzZqBVz – 10:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Death, taxes and Domantas Sabonis runs the pace for the Sacramento Kings. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 12 minutes of action vs. the Hornets. – 10:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis already has 7 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists with 7 minutes left in the 2Q. – 10:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Domantas Sabonis is doing a little bit of everything. He has 7 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists with 7:32 left in the second quarter. – 10:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Neemy swats the shot and then get the bucket on the next possession 🇵🇹
@nemi1599 | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/9eytgHvf8W – 10:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis can show off some speed in transition, but he’s never faster than when he runs to celebrate with a teammate that just scored off his assist. – 10:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta posted 2 points, 4 rebounds and a block in 5 minutes in his first stint. Took him a minute to get involved, but started swatting at the ball and setting big screens. – 10:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Neemias Queta is playing with a lot of energy. Making the right decisions. – 10:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets poured in 39 points in the first quarter tonight at Sacramento, their most in any opening frame this season.
#LetsFly – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nick Richards already has 11 points and 7 rebounds, including 4 offensive boards. – 10:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Hornets lead the Kings in Sacramento 39-30 after 1. Kings held a 7 point lead at one point. Nick Richards with 11pts & 7 boards of Charlotte’s bench. De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis lead Sac with 7 points. – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Hornets 37, Kings 30
The Hornets outshot the Kings 55.2% to 40.7% in the first quarter. Gotta be better than that at both ends of the floor. Domantas Sabonis already has seven points, nine rebounds and three assists. – 10:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings lack of defense really sucked the energy out of this G1C crowd. – 10:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Not a great first quarter for the Kings. They trail the Hornets 39-30 heading to the second. 7 points each for Sabonis and Fox. Really poor defensive effort overall. – 10:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kinda a weird energy with that first quarter. Kings got off to a superb start for 2 minutes and then the other 10 was just blah.
Oh, and they allowed the Hornets to score 39 points. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with his first 10 mins of action in this opening quarter: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. – 10:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta checks in for the Kings late in the first quarter. – 10:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Ball. Kings are feeding Murray in the post when he gets the switch onto Ball. – 10:26 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
LaMelo Ball has 6 assists with 5:42 seconds left in the 1st quarter. – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings went from sharp to sloppy really quickly for no reason on offense. – 10:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell at the scorer’s table ready to check in for the Kings. – 10:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s @Kelly Oubre‘s rock now!
#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/nO1RdfWwMY – 10:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sabonis continues to set the tone for the Kings. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists already. #BeamTeam – 10:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings are home 🙌👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/7dpSSA0CNS – 10:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
This two-man game between Huerter and Sabonis 🔥
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/WOjdRmC1bK – 10:17 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings start the game a perfect 4/4 from the field with a couple threes. 11 points in under 3 minutes.
The boys look happy to be home. – 10:15 PM
Kings start the game a perfect 4/4 from the field with a couple threes. 11 points in under 3 minutes.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings give up an easy look in the lane to a cutting Gordon Hayward. Time out Mike Brown. 11-6 Kings lead. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mason Plumlee picks up his second foul in the first minute. – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with 1-of-2 at the line. 1-0. – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Hornets have lost eight straight, are playing on the second night of a bad back-to-back and have a 7-23 record. But…their starting lineup is pretty scary. – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/pDnuWLnUsL – 10:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He can finish with the best of ‘em, and he can make passes with the best of ‘em.”
Coach Brown breaks down how Malik Monk’s playmaking abilities have progressed throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/BerUk1nrFH – 10:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keon Ellis (G League) and Chima Moneke (G League) are inactive for Kings vs. Hornets tonight. Neemias Queta remains active and available. – 10:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WAKE UP Y’ALL!
📍 – Sacramento, CA
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
⏰ – 10PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/jyC2uAa673 – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
There’s no quit in this squad 😤 pic.twitter.com/jB65xnQjs4 – 9:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups for Kings-Hornets: pic.twitter.com/5lnKjuIv1D – 9:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five on the floor tonight!
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/AfTe4YOUsg – 9:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at SAC
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Hzh9s5wLHG – 9:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back home for the holidays❄️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/GsfbAtzvvr – 9:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Hornets PR – UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in SAC. – 9:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hornets guard Terry Rozier (hip) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 9:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 6 O’clock Gimlet 🍸
6 O’clock Gin Drink Time pic.twitter.com/nGc6dtWLTt – 9:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kevin Huerter getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Hornets game. pic.twitter.com/nOKQVVBOH8 – 8:52 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kings coach Mike Brown on keeping Keegan Murray as a starter even after struggles:
“He’s our guy, and he’s going to stay there. He’s going to continue to learn on the job and get better, but he’s been good for us as of late, and hopefully, he’ll be like that for a while.” – 8:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Davion Mitchell is out early working with Doug Christie as he prepares to return vs. the Hornets tonight after missing a game due to illness. pic.twitter.com/SyU6SqYh1U – 8:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. pic.twitter.com/N2fErCdfZR – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA segments; News with @Danny Leroux. Join us in time for our first 3-man pod with @John Hollinger on Wednesday. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:49 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Tickets for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game up for grabs on Instagram at kayte_christensen
Don’t miss out. See the #BeamTeam in their first game back @Golden1Center – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Swarm the streets of Buzz City wearing your Jordans tomorrow: to work, school, and the #JumpmanInvitational! 👟
🎟️ https://t.co/ix6FFOOjVg pic.twitter.com/HbLJbuYDZe – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“If you got a chance to be a blessing to somebody, you should do it.”
Last week, @Terry Rozier hosted his annual #MerryTerryChristmas to support non-profits that help families, single-mothers, and children in need in our community!
@terryrozierfdn | #SwarmToServe x @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/OngIHr8VZU – 5:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Back at home tonight…
Will you be there? pic.twitter.com/cVtLinIIUX – 5:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pregame reading: Check out my story on the upcoming schedule for the Sacramento Kings and why this stretch could be so critical to their playoff hopes. How many games over .500 do you think they’ll be after playing 15 of 19 at home?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:18 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Charlotte Hornets injury update for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings:
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
Terry Rozier (R Hip Contusion) doubtful – 4:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at SAC 12/19
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
Rozier (R Hip Contusion) doubtful – 4:00 PM
