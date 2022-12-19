Hornets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $17,564,608 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $8,425,828 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?