Hornets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 19, 2022

By |

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $17,564,608 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $8,425,828 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 9.5-point favorites over the Hornets on Monday. – 2:49 AM

