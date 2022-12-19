Jazz 44, Cavaliers 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (17-15) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-11) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Utah Jazz 44, Cleveland Cavaliers 59 (Q2 00:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the only one with an extra pep in his step. Lauri Markkanen has game-high 22 for the Jazz. – 8:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen has come to play at least. He’s got 22 points on only 8 shots in his revenge game. – 8:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lauri Markkanen has been really good for the Jazz tonight. He’s up to 20 points on just seven shots. The issue for Utah is no one else has been good. – 8:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen making sure this isn’t a 30 blowout by halftime…
But still not great from the Jazz – 8:04 PM
Lauri Markkanen making sure this isn’t a 30 blowout by halftime…
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I kinda wanna just watch Jarrett Allen and Walker Kessler try to dunk on each other for 48 minutes. – 8:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jarrett Allen is legit one of the best centers in the league. He is such a two way monster – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
👌 with ❤️
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ZOxemz8YQo – 7:59 PM
👌 with ❤️
David Locke @DLocke09
Cleveland is the #2 defense in the NBA and the Jazz are 3 of 15 shooting and 0 for 7 from three in the 2nd quarter. Cleveland is really physical and multiple players on every drive. – 7:57 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
I’m honestly a bit surprised more players don’t utilize the reverse dunk like Walker Kessler. It’s crazy effective. – 7:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
That reverse dunk is such a useful part of Walker Kessler’s finishing repertoire… don’t think he finishes that around Jarrett Allen another way – 7:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Cleveland can come close to ending this game by halftime if the Jazz don’t start to put some good minutes together – 7:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are having enough trouble shooting and defending that they can’t afford for NAW to miss two layups in the same half. Cavs shooting 64% overall, 5-9 from 3, and they lead Utah 40-28, 7:56 left 2Q. – 7:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland, who has taken a lot of hits to the face this season, joked the other day about needing a mask or goggles or something to protect him. (He told me multiple times he couldn’t stand the feel when he tested them after the opening-night eye injury) – 7:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz trail Cleveland 40-28 with 7:56 remaining in the first half – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland just took another hard hit to the face, this time from Utah’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They are saying the contact was incidental. No flagrant. But an offensive foul on Garland for pushing off first. Garland remains in the game. – 7:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
darius garland was just charged with an offensive foul after he was smacked in the face – 7:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland gets hit in the face again and is called for an offensive foul on it. – 7:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lauri Markkanen has already attempted 10 free throws. There’s still 9:40 left in the second quarter. – 7:42 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 29-21 lead over the Jazz. Cavs shot 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the field and 4 of 7 (57.1%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, 1 assist and 1 rebound. Darius Garland has 8 points and 4 assists. – 7:38 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 29-21 lead over the Jazz. Cavs shot 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the field and 4 of 7 (57.1%) from 3.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Cavs 29, Jazz 21. Utah just 38.1% FGs, 3-12 on 3s. Markkanen 2-5 FTs. Cleveland is 57.9% FGs, 4-7 from 3. Mitchell 11p for the Cavs, Markkanen 7p for the Jazz. – 7:37 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 29, Jazz 21. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points, Jarrett Allen 6 points, 6 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen has 7 points for Utah. – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Jazz 29-21 after the first quarter. Eastern Conference Player of the Week Donovan Mitchell got off to a good start with 11 points and Darius Garland has eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting. Former Cavalier Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz with seven points. – 7:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 29-21 after 1Q. Bucks and Cavs are really good defensive teams, and the Jazz’s top-5 offense hasn’t been able to operate well against either so far. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Ex-#Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen was shocked by his trade. He bought a house in Westlake, which he still owns. He was laying down roots. Ready to call the city home. Then his life changed
“We expected to be here a while. But I’m not really mad at them”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 7:35 PM
Ex-#Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen was shocked by his trade. He bought a house in Westlake, which he still owns. He was laying down roots. Ready to call the city home. Then his life changed
“We expected to be here a while. But I’m not really mad at them”
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
FRO IT DOWN, 3️⃣1️⃣.
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/feQStYWEdl – 7:33 PM
FRO IT DOWN, 3️⃣1️⃣.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It’s Mitchell’s fourth career player of the week award and first for any Cavaliers player this season 👏 cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 7:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to give him a hug’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/19/don… – 7:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
One of #Cavs coaches predicted Donovan Mitchell would go for 50 tonight when we were talking before the game. Mitchell already has 11 just six minutes into the first quarter. – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Don’t mean to get too carried away, too early, but you MAY want to head over to League Pass. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points in six minutes against the Jazz, who expected to him to try and go for 50 tonight. – 7:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell is taking the 5th most off the bounce 3s in the NBA. He is making 45% off the bounce. Only Steph Curry and Desmond Bane are better – 7:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell revenge game in effect — he’s 4-5 FGs, 3-4 from 3, 11p already as the Cavs lead the Jazz 19-11, 6:001 left 1Q. Utah shooting 3-10. – 7:21 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Good thing Donovan Mitchell isn’t fired up to meet his old team. He has 11 of the Cavs’ first 19 points. He’s 3-4 from behind the arc. – 7:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell off to a hot start against his old squad. He’s already hit three 3-pointers. #Cavs lead 19-10 with 6:01 left in the first quarter. – 7:20 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell has 11 points in the first 6 minutes. He’s 4/5 and 3/4 from three.
Cavs lead 19-10. – 7:20 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 11 points in the first 6 minutes. He’s 4/5 and 3/4 from three.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has an early 11 points in the first 6 minutes of the first quarter. He’s hit three 3s as well. – 7:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell splashes his third three of the quarter and the Cavaliers take a 19-10 lead over the Jazz. Will Hardy calls timeout – 7:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell has 11 points in the game’s first 6 minutes. He’s really good! – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s what you call a SPIDA BITE. 🕷️
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/201OFICWKr – 7:18 PM
That’s what you call a SPIDA BITE. 🕷️
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Walker Kessler guarding Isaac Okoro early as Jazz try to keep him closer to the paint – 7:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Big ovation pregame for former #Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen, who made quite a mark on the team and city in his one year here. – 7:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Every intro video should come with a dose of lasers. Well done, Cleveland, well done. pic.twitter.com/7CseIUt4Yu – 7:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A nice ovation from fans here in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as Lauri Markkanen was announced in Utah’s starting lineup. – 7:07 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen gets a pretty nice cheer as he’s introduced.
Mike Conley (Ohio State) also gets a small smattering of applause. – 7:06 PM
Lauri Markkanen gets a pretty nice cheer as he’s introduced.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Nice ovation for Lauri Markkanen as he was announced with the rest of Utah’s starters. – 7:06 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
BIG one tonight in Cleveland 👀
Who’s watching?! #LetEmKnow – 7:03 PM
BIG one tonight in Cleveland 👀
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike 🏴☠️ JC 🏴☠️ Lauri 🏴☠️ Vando 🏴☠️ Walker
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/ftSdxNoIRH – 7:00 PM
Mike 🏴☠️ JC 🏴☠️ Lauri 🏴☠️ Vando 🏴☠️ Walker
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Jazz: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Utah Jazz. – 6:44 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Got to catch up briefly with Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and the wonderful Antonio Lang. Feel so fortunate to have these remarkable men pass through my life and to have gotten to spend time with them. All Star level people – 6:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri meets up with some Finnish fans in Cleveland 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/Dysfr6x8Xa – 6:25 PM
Lauri meets up with some Finnish fans in Cleveland 🇫🇮
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Friendly faces everywhere at warm-ups.✨ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xH6FF3nbng – 6:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell catching up with Jordan Clarkson pregame. pic.twitter.com/9P2q34cGb7 – 6:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri meets up with some Finnish fans in Cleveland 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/iD46lVDJdz – 6:22 PM
Lauri meets up with some Finnish fans in Cleveland 🇫🇮
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was pretty happy to reunite with old teammates and coaches, including Jordan Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/dEETuW33N8 – 6:18 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell catching up with Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/i93RClptCh – 6:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are once again starting Isaac Okoro in place of injured Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) tonight against the Utah Jazz, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 5:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for some reindeer games. 🦌✨ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XqZOGIOjN5 – 5:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff: “He allowed us to play innovative basketball.” He doesn’t want it to be lost how important he was to last year’s turn around in Cleveland. – 5:28 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
JB Bickerstaff on Donovan Mitchell’s 1st game against the Jazz: “We understand what Donovan meant to Utah, the team and the community there. … All Donovan has to be is himself tonight.” – 5:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen was shocked by the offseason trade to Utah that was difficult to process at first but has no hard feelings
“We expected to be here a while. Thought we found a home”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 5:14 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen was shocked by the offseason trade to Utah that was difficult to process at first but has no hard feelings
“We expected to be here a while. Thought we found a home”
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell … your Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/5wupCOwVu2 – 3:48 PM
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell … your Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat guard Tyler Herro was among the nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:42 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
You know what, reading through the comments on social media and elsewhere about Donovan Mitchell, reading what fans are saying about him, it’s honestly just really sad.
It’s sad that it was so draining on him to just speak up for things like equity and justice and his experience – 3:41 PM
You know what, reading through the comments on social media and elsewhere about Donovan Mitchell, reading what fans are saying about him, it’s honestly just really sad.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“There was a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining,” former #Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, now with the Cavs, told @andscape. Much more from Mitchell here: bit.ly/3jfYHzm – 3:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro among nominees for NBA East Player of Week that went to Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “Maybe the bigger story, too, is how Lauri Markkanen has turned into this All-Star… I didn’t see [this happening]. But what a great trade!” – @MaxBretosSports
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 3:37 PM
🎧 | “Maybe the bigger story, too, is how Lauri Markkanen has turned into this All-Star… I didn’t see [this happening]. But what a great trade!” – @MaxBretosSports
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Almost as an aside, Donovan Mitchell was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week. He’s in the middle of much more important battles right now, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4010416/2022/1… – 3:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career. – 3:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Donovan Mitchell has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 12-18). – 3:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 9 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 12-18). pic.twitter.com/3t9FbmOn6y – 3:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell are the NBA Western Conference and Eastern Conference players of the week. pic.twitter.com/khqFh6DgYj – 3:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/d3tIK97tIw – 3:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the season. – 3:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
5th in the NBA in three-pointers made. (106) 👌
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:01 PM
5th in the NBA in three-pointers made. (106) 👌
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Former #Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen was well aware of the harsh business side of basketball. But he was still shocked by his offseason trade. He had just bought a house. He was laying down roots. Ready to call Cleveland home. And then his life changed.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 2:31 PM
Former #Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen was well aware of the harsh business side of basketball. But he was still shocked by his offseason trade. He had just bought a house. He was laying down roots. Ready to call Cleveland home. And then his life changed.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell looks back on his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a win for all parties involved https://t.co/5weXH5gVwM pic.twitter.com/TuR3y0gItK – 2:20 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I guess you can be mad at Donovan Mitchell for telling his truth, if you must. If that is somehow comforting for you, you have that right. But perhaps save that energy and instead refocus it on being mad at the circumstances that made that his truth. – 2:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Skyhawks will play the Cleveland Charge in the first round of the G League Showcase Cup tonight at 10 ET.
The game will be on ESPNU tonight.
Winner of the single elimination tournament gets $100k! – 1:29 PM
The Skyhawks will play the Cleveland Charge in the first round of the G League Showcase Cup tonight at 10 ET.
The game will be on ESPNU tonight.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets last 6 games of 2022 are all against playoff opponents:
12/20 v MEM
12/23 v POR
12/25 v PHX
12/27 @ SAC
12/28 @ SAC
12/30 v MIA
The 7 games after:
1/1 v BOS
1/2 @ MIN
1/5 v LAC
1/6 v CLE
1/9 v LAL
1/11 v PHX
1/13 @ LAC
12 of 13 vs .500 or better teams. – 1:27 PM
The Nuggets last 6 games of 2022 are all against playoff opponents:
12/20 v MEM
12/23 v POR
12/25 v PHX
12/27 @ SAC
12/28 @ SAC
12/30 v MIA
The 7 games after:
1/1 v BOS
1/2 @ MIN
1/5 v LAC
1/6 v CLE
1/9 v LAL
1/11 v PHX
1/13 @ LAC
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Monday mornings in the office.
@wizestapp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3qXNkmKcNn – 1:18 PM
Monday mornings in the office.
@wizestapp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3qXNkmKcNn – 1:18 PM
