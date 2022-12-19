John Collins expected to play on Monday

Main Rumors

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle. – 1:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both here at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/s02bUPhL4R11:13 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray and John Collins are here at practice. pic.twitter.com/LuJBK6sLns12:15 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins at Hawks practice today. pic.twitter.com/sjfTku3gLT12:14 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
More on this storyline

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is questionable.  Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 18, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte: Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 15, 2022
Another team to keep an eye on as a Collins destination is Indiana. Sources said the Pacers have told inquiring teams they’re searching for a power forward to join their rebuild that features a blooming backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Indiana has also suggested to opposing front offices that the Pacers are open to contract extension conversations with Turner. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022

