John Collins expected to play on Monday

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle. – 1:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both here at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/s02bUPhL4R – 11:13 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both here at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/WaPlC2rWZO – 11:02 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins and Dejounte Murray are both at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/1IRk3JCN4v – 11:00 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray and John Collins are here at practice. pic.twitter.com/LuJBK6sLns – 12:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins at Hawks practice today. pic.twitter.com/sjfTku3gLT – 12:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins (wearing all black) getting rebounds during pre-2H warm up. pic.twitter.com/CuQficn2xn – 8:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 18, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte: Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 15, 2022
Another team to keep an eye on as a Collins destination is Indiana. Sources said the Pacers have told inquiring teams they’re searching for a power forward to join their rebuild that features a blooming backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Indiana has also suggested to opposing front offices that the Pacers are open to contract extension conversations with Turner. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
