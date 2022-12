John Collins expected to play on Monday

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte: Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out . John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 15, 2022

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 18, 2022

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to return to the lineup vs. the Orlando Magic tonight, sources tell ESPN. Collins has missed eight consecutive games with a sprained left ankle. – 1:21 PM

