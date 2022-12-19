Kristaps Porzingis: 'It's tough, it's tough, it's tough'

“I felt like they were not at our level,” a visibly agitated Kristaps Porzingis said, trying to find his words and gesturing after the game. “We just lost the game. Obviously LeBron did his thing and played well, but – some mental mistakes from us. I don’t know what to say. It’s tough, it’s tough, it’s tough. But yeah. We’re going to get out of it. “If [Kuzma’s three-pointer] went in, it would have been a completely different movie. Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re going to have to find a way out, to dig our way out of this.”
Source: Washington Post
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James had Kristaps Porzingis matched up on him on the perimeter and declined a screen. Wizards able to get a switch to Will Barton, but it doesn’t matter.
James drains the 3 and looked away to the crowd knowing it was going in as soon as he shot it. – 11:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wizards 88, Lakers 87
Austin Reaves exited with an ankle injury, which is of utmost importance for LA right now. LeBron James has 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Lonnie Walker IV has 19 points. Kristaps Porzingis got hot toward the end of the quarter. – 11:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
13-0 run for the Wizards make it Wiz 88, Lakers 87 heading into the fourth quarter.
Beal: 23p
Porzingis 19p
Kuzma: 17p – 11:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3Q: Wizards 88, Lakers 87
Beal: 23 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 17 pts., 13 rebs., 2 assts., 1 block
Porzingis: 19 pts., 10 rebs., 5 assts.
LeBron: 20 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 8/31, Lakers 7/18 – 11:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James with three shoulder flex shrugs on behalf of Thomas Bryant with an and-1 dunk on Kristaps Porzingis – 10:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis missed all 5 of his shots (all 3s) to start Wizards-Lakers before a bucket in the paint. – 10:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Clippers 102, Wizards 93
Porzingis: 19 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Avdija: 11 pts., 10 rebs., 5 assts.
Leonard: pts., rebs., assts.
Wall: 9 pts., 3 rebs., 6 assts.
3-pointers: Clippers 12/29, Wizards 9/25 – 6:30 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. Clippers did a good job locking up the Wiz’s stars.
Porzingis: 19p 7r
Kuzma: 17p 6r
Barton: 14p
Leonard: 31p (season high)
Kennard: 20p – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took all game for Terance Mann to adjust to Porzingis rim protection.
It results in a 3-point play out of the timeout. – 6:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is Kawhi Leonard’s first afternoon game since Game 7 vs Mavericks… Kristaps Porzingis was there for that too – 6:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis said after the first Wizards-Clippers matchup last week that LAC has always been one of the more physical teams defending him and that is certainly on display this afternoon with Ty Lue playing small ball. – 6:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Clippers 57-50 at the half. Key stat: Wizards have a 36-14 edge in points in the paint.
This after they gave up 98 PITP last game without Kristaps Porzingis. Turns out he makes a difference. – 5:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kristaps Porzingis has been outstanding at the rim in this game. Clippers offense has been a complete failure inside the arc.
Wizards on a 7-0 run with points either scored or assisted by… Corey Kispert.
That 2nd quarter again. Wizards up 52-37 with 3:53 left in first half. – 4:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wiz lead the Clippers 28-20. Kuzma has 8, Porzingis has 6. Wall has 6 for LA. – 4:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA transition defense can be better.
After Wall found Diabaté for a dunk, Wizards scored their next two baskets in 5 seconds each.
Porzingis missed his first shot over Diabaté, but hit the next three.
Wizards on 6-0 run and lead 15-10 with 7:02 left in first quarter. – 4:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips and Wiz starters:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Moussa Diabate
Kawhi Leonard
John Wall
WAS
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Monte Morris – 3:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wizards are starting Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis.
Clippers starting John Wall, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Moussa Diabaté.
The only Clippers who haven’t started this year: Covington, Boston, Preston. – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Moussa Diabaté today instead of Moses Brown is their effort to discourage Kristaps Porzingis from getting comfortable outside of the paint.
Also, Wizards are preparing for Clippers to spend much of the game switching. Should mean RoCo off bench. – 2:41 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Wizards’ Bradley Beal is out for todays game, which is good news for the Clippers. Bad news is Porzingis is healthy and so is Kuzma. – 2:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards at Clippers injury report
– Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) is available
– Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) remains questionable
Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness and bone bruise) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) both remain out, but progressing – 7:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tomorrow against the Clippers after missing one game with low back tightness, Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Bradley Beal was a full practice participant but his availability tomorrow is tbd. – 4:15 PM
Washington: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against LA Clippers. Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / December 16, 2022
Josh Robbins: Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Washington’s game Wednesday because of lower-back tightness, is expected to be available to play tomorrow against the Clippers, Wes Unseld Jr. said. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / December 16, 2022
Harrison Wind: Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are both out tonight vs. Nuggets. Monte Morris will be available. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 14, 2022
