Kristaps Porzingis: 'It's tough, it's tough, it's tough'

“I felt like they were not at our level,” a visibly agitated Kristaps Porzingis said, trying to find his words and gesturing after the game. “We just lost the game. Obviously LeBron did his thing and played well, but – some mental mistakes from us. I don’t know what to say. It’s tough, it’s tough, it’s tough. But yeah. We’re going to get out of it . “If [Kuzma’s three-pointer] went in, it would have been a completely different movie. Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re going to have to find a way out, to dig our way out of this.”Source: Washington Post