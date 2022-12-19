Lauri Markkanen bought a house in Cleveland before trade to Jazz

Days before the start of training camp, Lauri Markkanen finalized the paperwork on a new house and moved in, choosing the city of Westlake — about a 25-minute drive from both Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the team’s Independence practice facility. A place with a well-regarded school system — critical for the family-oriented Markkanen who has two kids. In mid-April, following Cleveland’s play-in losses to Brooklyn and Atlanta, Markkanen had the finishing touches put on a spacious, state-of-the-art weightroom and gym inside his home. That was supposed to be his training ground — before, during and after the season. But he never got much chance to use it.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Former #Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen was well aware of the harsh business side of basketball. But he was still shocked by his offseason trade. He had just bought a house. He was laying down roots. Ready to call Cleveland home. And then his life changed.
The Jazz lose this 123-97 in a game they were beaten soundly for 48 minutes. The Bucks were great. They were also without arguably their two best players. Utah falls to 17-15 on the season. On to Cleveland and Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton's return
The Utah Jazz have played Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler together for 122 possessions this year and are +13.1 per 100 possessions.
The offense is in the 86th percentile
The defense is in the 97th percentile
Markkanen and his family were uprooted because of this summer’s stunning blockbuster trade that brought three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland and sent Markkanen to Utah. The deal, which has rocketed the Cavs into contention and sent Markkanen down an unexpected path, was completed less than a year after moving into that Westlake mansion. “You never know what’s going to happen in the NBA, but we expected to be here a while,” Markkanen told cleveland.com near the end of Monday morning’s shootaround at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “It was kind of a shock.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 19, 2022
Markkanen had just been traded to Utah, along with 2022 No. 14 pick Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three first-rounders and a pair of future pick swaps for Mitchell — a deal that never would’ve crossed the finish line without Markkanen’s inclusion. Utah wanted him. He was viewed as its trade centerpiece. “I had no idea. But is what it is,” Markkanen said when reflecting on the blockbuster. “It was tough at first because we really enjoyed our time here. Had a really fun year last season so it was tough at first. But then settled in and see the opportunity with Utah. Understanding the business, I know there’s always a chance. It’s not like I had any anger.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 19, 2022
“My biggest focus is this mini playoff series we have against Dallas,” Mitchell said with a slight grin. “I saw a little bit of (Utah’s) game last night. (Jordan) Clarkson’s playing phenomenally. Obviously, Lauri Markennan, Lauri’s been this good but now I think he’s getting the opportunity to really flourish, and that’s great to see. We’re from the same draft class, I’ve known him for a little bit. A lot of guys look really good over there. I got some friends and staff on the team so it’d be great to see them all and, you know, play against them for the first time.” The Jazz are 17-14 and in seventh in the West, which no one saw coming after they traded Mitchell for Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and draft picks, and dealt Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. Like Mitchell, Markkanen is enjoying a career year on his new team, but his reunion with the Cavs won’t be nearly as emotional – he was only in Cleveland for one season. -via The Athletic / December 17, 2022
