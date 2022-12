LeBron James sidelined for Monday's game due to ankle soreness

“In high school, I was one of the few guys that would ice after the game. My rookie year I was icing after the game, as well. But, as I got older and older and older, I started to figure out other ways that I could beat Father Time by putting in more time on my game and on my craft. But mostly on my body and my mind. I feel like if my mind can stay as fresh as it possibly can through a grueling up-and-down NBA season — which it is — then my body is going to be able to try and perform at the highest level. “So, I’ve always wanted to maximize even the most out of my career and squeeze the most juice I can out of my career. I’m having a good race with Father Time right now, as you can see from some of the commercials … I feel like I’m winning.” -via Clutch Points / December 19, 2022