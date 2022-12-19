LeBron James sidelined for Monday's game due to ankle soreness

Brad Turner: Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) are out tonight at Phoenix. Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) is questionable.
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle) are both out tonight for the Lakers in Phoenix. – 5:06 PM
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle) are both out tonight for the Lakers in Phoenix. – 5:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Suns-#Lakers IR:
OUT: LeBron James (ankle) Anthony Davis (foot) Austin Reaves (ankle) Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) Devin Booker (groin) Jock Landale (concussion protocol) Cameron Payne (foot) Duane Washington Jr. (hip).
?: Patrick Beverley (calf) Deandre Ayton (ankle). pic.twitter.com/SoFBMcVJ5A – 4:42 PM
Latest #Suns-#Lakers IR:
OUT: LeBron James (ankle) Anthony Davis (foot) Austin Reaves (ankle) Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) Devin Booker (groin) Jock Landale (concussion protocol) Cameron Payne (foot) Duane Washington Jr. (hip).
?: Patrick Beverley (calf) Deandre Ayton (ankle). pic.twitter.com/SoFBMcVJ5A – 4:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) OUT for #Suns–#Lakers tonight at Footprint Center. – 4:21 PM
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) OUT for #Suns–#Lakers tonight at Footprint Center. – 4:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron played on Christmas in the NBA two years before this photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/cJpjA5N2ns – 4:12 PM
LeBron played on Christmas in the NBA two years before this photo was taken. pic.twitter.com/cJpjA5N2ns – 4:12 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
One of the Lakers’ core issues over the last year and a half is that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook can’t share the floor for long stretches at a time. In the Weekly Reset, the thing I’ll be watching over the next few weeks is their rapport: ocregister.com/2022/12/19/%f0… – 3:56 PM
One of the Lakers’ core issues over the last year and a half is that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook can’t share the floor for long stretches at a time. In the Weekly Reset, the thing I’ll be watching over the next few weeks is their rapport: ocregister.com/2022/12/19/%f0… – 3:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If you gave LeBron truth serum & asked him who his favorite teammate is, I bet he’d say Austin Reaves. Dude just makes the right play. Last night when Washington was sending two to LeBron, Reaves extended the play by slipping & settling into floater territory. Simple & effective. pic.twitter.com/on4iYryfop – 3:43 PM
If you gave LeBron truth serum & asked him who his favorite teammate is, I bet he’d say Austin Reaves. Dude just makes the right play. Last night when Washington was sending two to LeBron, Reaves extended the play by slipping & settling into floater territory. Simple & effective. pic.twitter.com/on4iYryfop – 3:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week, which ultimately went to Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/xqPtUk5BHh – 3:33 PM
LeBron James was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week, which ultimately went to Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/xqPtUk5BHh – 3:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis (foot), LeBron (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) are out at Phoenix tonight.
Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) is questionable after missing last night’s game, while Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder sprain) is off the injury report and available. – 3:17 PM
Davis (foot), LeBron (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) are out at Phoenix tonight.
Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) is questionable after missing last night’s game, while Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder sprain) is off the injury report and available. – 3:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) are out tonight at Phoenix. Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) is questionable. – 3:17 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) are out tonight at Phoenix. Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) is questionable. – 3:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
No LeBron, no Austin Reaves tonight in Phoenix. Pat Bev is questionable. Wenyen Gabriel is off the report. pic.twitter.com/uIpXU3MLm3 – 3:17 PM
No LeBron, no Austin Reaves tonight in Phoenix. Pat Bev is questionable. Wenyen Gabriel is off the report. pic.twitter.com/uIpXU3MLm3 – 3:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James and Austin Reaves are OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns: pic.twitter.com/G7z2LyRNsS – 3:16 PM
LeBron James and Austin Reaves are OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns: pic.twitter.com/G7z2LyRNsS – 3:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ APG and 2+ 3P per game in a season since 2000:
Harden (4x)
Nash (2x)
Westbrook
LeBron
And now, Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/7O2oiDrR4b – 1:20 PM
Players with 10+ APG and 2+ 3P per game in a season since 2000:
Harden (4x)
Nash (2x)
Westbrook
LeBron
And now, Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/7O2oiDrR4b – 1:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After playing MVP-caliber basketball this season, Anthony Davis has suffered an injury that will sideline him a significant amount of time. Darvin Ham and LeBron James feel for him.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 12:56 PM
After playing MVP-caliber basketball this season, Anthony Davis has suffered an injury that will sideline him a significant amount of time. Darvin Ham and LeBron James feel for him.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in their 20th season:
3.9 — Robert Parish
5.4 — Vince Carter
10.1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12.0 — Dirk Nowitzki
17.6 — Kobe Bryant
[gap]
27.0 — LeBron James
Bron is also averaging 8.5 RPG and 6.5 APG. pic.twitter.com/j0vYHumpRF – 10:38 AM
Most PPG in their 20th season:
3.9 — Robert Parish
5.4 — Vince Carter
10.1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
12.0 — Dirk Nowitzki
17.6 — Kobe Bryant
[gap]
27.0 — LeBron James
Bron is also averaging 8.5 RPG and 6.5 APG. pic.twitter.com/j0vYHumpRF – 10:38 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, Trae Young, other NBA players react to World Cup Final nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/19/leb… – 9:26 AM
LeBron, Trae Young, other NBA players react to World Cup Final nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/19/leb… – 9:26 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said team’s competitiveness partly stems from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley encouraging younger teammates to play through mistakes. – 1:30 AM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said team’s competitiveness partly stems from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley encouraging younger teammates to play through mistakes. – 1:30 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Lakers gut out a 119-117 win over WAS, with Thomas Bryant scoring the game-winning dunk with 7.4 seconds left. LeBron 33p 9a 7r; Bryant 16p 10r; Lonnie 21p; Schroder 12p 7a 6a; Reaves 12p; Russ 9p 9r 8a. LAL improves to 13-16. PHX tomorrow. – 1:12 AM
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Lakers gut out a 119-117 win over WAS, with Thomas Bryant scoring the game-winning dunk with 7.4 seconds left. LeBron 33p 9a 7r; Bryant 16p 10r; Lonnie 21p; Schroder 12p 7a 6a; Reaves 12p; Russ 9p 9r 8a. LAL improves to 13-16. PHX tomorrow. – 1:12 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on Anthony Davis’ spirits after his injury pic.twitter.com/Ht2MEgCaQm – 12:46 AM
LeBron James on Anthony Davis’ spirits after his injury pic.twitter.com/Ht2MEgCaQm – 12:46 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Just 33 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 0 TOs for LeBron tonight. At 37 yrs, 353 days he’s the oldest ever to do it.
The second oldest is LeBron James at 34 yrs, 322 days. – 12:37 AM
Just 33 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 0 TOs for LeBron tonight. At 37 yrs, 353 days he’s the oldest ever to do it.
The second oldest is LeBron James at 34 yrs, 322 days. – 12:37 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the final play involving LeBron James recovering a near turnover and connecting with Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/kqK48KDcjb – 12:04 AM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the final play involving LeBron James recovering a near turnover and connecting with Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/kqK48KDcjb – 12:04 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 119, Wizards 117
LeBron James feeds Thomas Bryant for the uncontested dunk off a broken play to secure the win. LA improves to 13-16. LeBron had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Lonnie Walker IV had 21. Thomas Bryant had 16.
Up next: at Phoenix tomorrow. – 11:53 PM
Final: Lakers 119, Wizards 117
LeBron James feeds Thomas Bryant for the uncontested dunk off a broken play to secure the win. LA improves to 13-16. LeBron had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Lonnie Walker IV had 21. Thomas Bryant had 16.
Up next: at Phoenix tomorrow. – 11:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers defeat Wizards 119-117 after Thomas Bryant dunk off pass from LeBron James and a Kyle Kuzma missed 3 – 11:53 PM
Lakers defeat Wizards 119-117 after Thomas Bryant dunk off pass from LeBron James and a Kyle Kuzma missed 3 – 11:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
33 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
Only Jokic and Luka have more 30/7/7 games this season. pic.twitter.com/698D0Z0iB0 – 11:52 PM
LeBron tonight:
33 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
Only Jokic and Luka have more 30/7/7 games this season. pic.twitter.com/698D0Z0iB0 – 11:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A near LeBron James turnover led to a wide open look for Thomas Bryant. Wow – 11:51 PM
A near LeBron James turnover led to a wide open look for Thomas Bryant. Wow – 11:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So … LeBron’s going to the basket this time or is he gonna settle for #StriveForGreatness @Nate Jones – 11:50 PM
So … LeBron’s going to the basket this time or is he gonna settle for #StriveForGreatness @Nate Jones – 11:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron navigates the stiff Wizards defense for the lead
https://t.co/RiLgckgYK0 pic.twitter.com/meZKxmH8Id – 11:47 PM
LeBron navigates the stiff Wizards defense for the lead
https://t.co/RiLgckgYK0 pic.twitter.com/meZKxmH8Id – 11:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James with the most wide-open dunk for a 117-115 lead with 27.3 seconds left. Kyle Kuzma got on Daniel Gafford for his slow rotation – 11:47 PM
LeBron James with the most wide-open dunk for a 117-115 lead with 27.3 seconds left. Kyle Kuzma got on Daniel Gafford for his slow rotation – 11:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James with the most wide-open dunk for a 117-115 lead with 27.3 seconds. Kyle Kuzma got on Daniel Gafford for his slow rotation – 11:47 PM
LeBron James with the most wide-open dunk for a 117-115 lead with 27.3 seconds. Kyle Kuzma got on Daniel Gafford for his slow rotation – 11:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Wizards botch their pick-and-roll coverage and LeBron James gets downhill with no one in his way for an emphatic dunk. Timeout Wizards. The Lakers are up 117-115 with 27.3 seconds left. – 11:46 PM
The Wizards botch their pick-and-roll coverage and LeBron James gets downhill with no one in his way for an emphatic dunk. Timeout Wizards. The Lakers are up 117-115 with 27.3 seconds left. – 11:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
This makes four-straight 30+ point games for LeBron James. As a reminder, he started in the NBA during the Taft administration. – 11:41 PM
This makes four-straight 30+ point games for LeBron James. As a reminder, he started in the NBA during the Taft administration. – 11:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
There’s a 9-0 run for the Lakers, enough to take a 98-95 lead at the 8:14 mark of the 4th Q.
LeBron’s up to 26 points on 10 of 17 FG’s after hitting his first 3, with 7 boards, 6 assists and 0 turnovers. – 11:25 PM
There’s a 9-0 run for the Lakers, enough to take a 98-95 lead at the 8:14 mark of the 4th Q.
LeBron’s up to 26 points on 10 of 17 FG’s after hitting his first 3, with 7 boards, 6 assists and 0 turnovers. – 11:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James had Kristaps Porzingis matched up on him on the perimeter and declined a screen. Wizards able to get a switch to Will Barton, but it doesn’t matter.
James drains the 3 and looked away to the crowd knowing it was going in as soon as he shot it. – 11:25 PM
LeBron James had Kristaps Porzingis matched up on him on the perimeter and declined a screen. Wizards able to get a switch to Will Barton, but it doesn’t matter.
James drains the 3 and looked away to the crowd knowing it was going in as soon as he shot it. – 11:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards were on an extended 20-3 run before a LeBron James and-1. – 11:19 PM
Wizards were on an extended 20-3 run before a LeBron James and-1. – 11:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wizards 88, Lakers 87
Austin Reaves exited with an ankle injury, which is of utmost importance for LA right now. LeBron James has 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Lonnie Walker IV has 19 points. Kristaps Porzingis got hot toward the end of the quarter. – 11:17 PM
Third quarter: Wizards 88, Lakers 87
Austin Reaves exited with an ankle injury, which is of utmost importance for LA right now. LeBron James has 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Lonnie Walker IV has 19 points. Kristaps Porzingis got hot toward the end of the quarter. – 11:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3Q: Wizards 88, Lakers 87
Beal: 23 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 17 pts., 13 rebs., 2 assts., 1 block
Porzingis: 19 pts., 10 rebs., 5 assts.
LeBron: 20 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 8/31, Lakers 7/18 – 11:16 PM
End of the 3Q: Wizards 88, Lakers 87
Beal: 23 pts., 2 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 17 pts., 13 rebs., 2 assts., 1 block
Porzingis: 19 pts., 10 rebs., 5 assts.
LeBron: 20 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 8/31, Lakers 7/18 – 11:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James with three shoulder flex shrugs on behalf of Thomas Bryant with an and-1 dunk on Kristaps Porzingis – 10:56 PM
LeBron James with three shoulder flex shrugs on behalf of Thomas Bryant with an and-1 dunk on Kristaps Porzingis – 10:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
LeBron James has 15 points and 6 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points. The Lakers are shooting 55.1%. Nineteen of their 27 field goals have come in the paint. They’ve maintained their play from Friday’s win after AD exited. – 10:32 PM
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
LeBron James has 15 points and 6 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points. The Lakers are shooting 55.1%. Nineteen of their 27 field goals have come in the paint. They’ve maintained their play from Friday’s win after AD exited. – 10:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
Beal: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block
LeBron: 15 pts., 6 rebs., 2 assts.
Westbrook: 8 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Lakers 6/12, Wizards 4/22 – 10:32 PM
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
Beal: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block
LeBron: 15 pts., 6 rebs., 2 assts.
Westbrook: 8 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Lakers 6/12, Wizards 4/22 – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After consecutive games in single digits scoring wise, Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points on 4 of 5 FG’s with a pair of 3’s and 3 FT’s to second only LeBron (15 points) in the first half.
LAL have a 66-52 lead at the break, shooting 55.1% (54.5% from 3). – 10:30 PM
After consecutive games in single digits scoring wise, Lonnie Walker IV has 13 points on 4 of 5 FG’s with a pair of 3’s and 3 FT’s to second only LeBron (15 points) in the first half.
LAL have a 66-52 lead at the break, shooting 55.1% (54.5% from 3). – 10:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James being guarded by Taj Gibson tonight here in the 2nd Q. Gibson, surprisingly, is six months younger than James. – 10:15 PM
LeBron James being guarded by Taj Gibson tonight here in the 2nd Q. Gibson, surprisingly, is six months younger than James. – 10:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 30, Wizards 29
LeBron James and Austin Reaves lead LA with 6 points each. The Lakers are shooting 48.1% and 57.1% on 3s. Darvin Ham used a nine-man rotation with no Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley. – 10:06 PM
First quarter: Lakers 30, Wizards 29
LeBron James and Austin Reaves lead LA with 6 points each. The Lakers are shooting 48.1% and 57.1% on 3s. Darvin Ham used a nine-man rotation with no Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley. – 10:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of 1Q: Lakers 30, Wizards 29
Kuzma: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block
Beal: 6 pts., 1 reb.
LeBron: 6 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
FG%: Lakers 48.1%, Wizards 42.3% – 10:04 PM
End of 1Q: Lakers 30, Wizards 29
Kuzma: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block
Beal: 6 pts., 1 reb.
LeBron: 6 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
FG%: Lakers 48.1%, Wizards 42.3% – 10:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James share a moment before tipoff that leave both laughing 👀 pic.twitter.com/GU0jVNSfoS – 9:44 PM
Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James share a moment before tipoff that leave both laughing 👀 pic.twitter.com/GU0jVNSfoS – 9:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schröder
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:02 PM
Starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schröder
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are starting LeBron James, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant against the Wizards. – 9:01 PM
The Lakers are starting LeBron James, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant against the Wizards. – 9:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:01 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schroder
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant – 9:01 PM
More on this storyline
“It hasn’t changed. I’ve just learned more about my body and how to prepare my body. But I’ve been taking care of my body since I started playing basketball. Like, even when I was younger — you can ask any of my best friends growing up — before I went to sleep I would stretch and as soon as I would wake up I would stretch. I was like, 10 years old. -via Clutch Points / December 19, 2022
“In high school, I was one of the few guys that would ice after the game. My rookie year I was icing after the game, as well. But, as I got older and older and older, I started to figure out other ways that I could beat Father Time by putting in more time on my game and on my craft. But mostly on my body and my mind. I feel like if my mind can stay as fresh as it possibly can through a grueling up-and-down NBA season — which it is — then my body is going to be able to try and perform at the highest level. “So, I’ve always wanted to maximize even the most out of my career and squeeze the most juice I can out of my career. I’m having a good race with Father Time right now, as you can see from some of the commercials … I feel like I’m winning.” -via Clutch Points / December 19, 2022
Clutch Points: “Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.” LeBron James on final play finding Thomas Bryant that won the game for the Lakers 😅 pic.twitter.com/KSJwLjRtj2 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 19, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.