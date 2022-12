Luka Doncic will return against Minnesota after missing last game

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic: “He’s the best in the league at just manipulating defenses. … He’s just one of those generational talents that’s seen every coverage.” – 7:04 PM

Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.1. Doncic, Dal 8572. TATUM, BOS 8533. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM

Wolves compensating for Rudy Gobert’s absence defensively with a 2-3 zone. In terms of personnel, the center tweak is starting Naz Reid and then Nate Knight getting the backup center minutes — and making his presence known (6 pts, 1 blk, 1 reb in 3 1st Q mins) — over Luka Garza – 8:38 PM

Blazers gotta do a better job of rotating to the corner on Luka drives. Majority of Dallas’ offense so far tonight. – 8:57 PM

Doncic very animatedly talking to the refs, wondering how the heck they missed him getting poked in the eye. Looks like he’s got a little cut there. – 9:00 PM

Luka’s 3 just before end of quarter gets the Mavericks within 32-31 after the first. They haven’t led yet. Luka had 12 in the first. Blazers cooled off to 50 percent shooting after sizzling start. – 9:07 PM

Frustrating quarter for Doncic (regarding lack of foul calls) but he finishes with a 3, giving him 12 points.We should all fare that well when frustrated. pic.twitter.com/uQSQiWGDJ3

Mavericks prospering in the non-Luka minutes, going up 43-34 with a 15-2 blitz to start the second quarter. – 9:18 PM

Blazers have had the most efficient offense in the NBA as of late, but it sure hasn’t carried over to the second quarter of tonight’s game. Not much going right here even with Luka on the bench. – 9:19 PM

Mavs are playing so well that Luka Doncic is still on the bench. Remember they have a game tomorrow in Cleveland, but I don’t think he’s sitting for that reason. Why fix what ain’t broken? – 9:24 PM

Josh Hart raised both arms as if to say “How the heck did we leave Luka Doncic wide open like this?” – 9:30 PM

First half isn’t even over and Luka Doncic has extended his team-record streak to 36 games with at least 20 points. Has has 23. – 9:37 PM

It’s a 41-point second quarter for the Mavericks, who go up 72-63 behind 23 points from Luka and 20 from Wood. Excellent offensive quarter for the Mavericks. Actually, the whole half was good after the first four minutes. – 9:42 PM

Luka Doncic (23 points and almost a halftime buzzer beater at mid-court) and Christian Wood (20 points) are the first pair of Mavs to each score at least 20 points in a half since Luka and Seth Curry on vs. Pistons in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019. – 9:44 PM

Wood subbed in just 1:34 into the second half and has continued his scoring barrage. He has 25 points and Doncic has 28 and Mavs are blowing out the Blazers — 95-70.A nice bonus with a game tomorrow night in Cleveland. – 10:09 PM

My goodness, Luka!! Did see that @espn ? Wow! That’s the best dunk of Luka’s career. – 10:20 PM

Luka Doncic has a 33-6-9 through three quarters and should be done for the night. Mavs up 25 and face a tough Cavs team in less than 24 hours. – 10:25 PM

Wondering if Kidd will try to get Wood to 30 points and get him out soon after. Luka Doncic is certainly done for the night, barring a super-sized Portland rally. – 10:27 PM

32 points for Wood. Had he made that free-throw he and Doncic both would have had 33. That would have seemed fitting. – 10:34 PM

Twice in one week, Luka Doncic poster dunks have made Frank Ntilikina look like he saw a ghost. pic.twitter.com/JH2x78PsQk

Mavs beat Portland by 20 to guarantee at least head-to-head season split if playoffs require tiebreak.Luka Doncic: 33 pts (11-18 FG, 5-9 3FG), 6 reb, 9a in 29 mins before sitting Q4 on 1st night of back to backChristian Wood: 32 pts (11-17 FG), 12 reb, 2 blocksNot too bad. – 10:49 PM

Here’s what the Mavericks had to say about Christian Wood, Luka’s dunk and the runaway win over Portland.

Christian Wood’s reaction to the latest big Luka Doncic dunk: “We’ve been having a conversation — he thinks he has more bounce than me. I told him not a chance in hell.” pic.twitter.com/MLQ1tc21Ej

Mavs win tonight 130-110. First time since November of 2021 that they had two players with 30+ as Luka had 33 and Christian Wood w/ a season high 32 pts and also tied a season high of 12 rebs. A night for great offense, almost 56% FG & nearly 42% on 3s. – 12:09 AM

HOW can we believe Santa is real when Luka Doncic cannot believe his own posters anymore?! 😱🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/O8E0WNH18G

Walter Tavares sat down with BasketNews to share nostalgic memories about Facundo Campazzo and evaluate the next superstar after Luka Doncic 🧐A hidden gem from Cape Verde also revealed one comparison in today’s NBA that fits his playing style:

Luka Doncic last night:✅ 33 PTS✅ 6 REB✅ 9 ASTIt’s the 20th time Doncic has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game this season.He’s the fastest player in NBA history to produce 20 such games in a season, needing just 27 games to do so.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain) is out tonight in Cleveland.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

The Mavs have announced that in addition to the already known absences of Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Josh Green (right elbow), Luka (R quad strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (R knee injury recovery), and Dwight Powell (L thigh contusion) are out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. – 12:27 PM

Against #Cavs , the Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie or Dwight Powell tonight along with Maxi Kleber, who was already known to be out. – 12:47 PM

I think there are more Luka Doncic jerseys worn at #Cavs games than any other visiting player with the exception of LeBron. Real bummer for a lot of folks he’s sitting out tonight. – 7:37 PM

Mavs starters tonight at Cleveland: Kemba, THJ, Finney-Smith, Bullock & Christian Wood. Luka, Dinwiddie, Powell, Green, & Kleber out. The Cavs have added Lamar Stevens to the injury report this eve w/ knee soreness and he is out. Game broadcast of Mavs and Cavs on TXA21 at 7p. – 7:44 PM

This would be a heck of a win for the Mavericks without Luka. Long way to go but the Cavs look gettable. . – 9:38 PM

Injury reported submitted by the Mavs today for tomorrow night’s game at Minnesota:Questionable – Luka (R quad strain), Hardaway and Bertans (non-Covid illness), Powell (L thigh contusion). Out – Green and Kleber…as well as Hardy/Dorsey/Wright IV on G-League assignment. – 6:10 PM

Naz Reid starts in Rudy Gobert’s place again tonight and has the Wolves first 10 points.In a bit of a surprise, Luka Garza, not Nate Knight, getting the backup 5 minutes here in the 1st quarter.Garza is matched up with Derrick Jones Jr. at the 5. Seems like a Knight matchup? – 7:31 PM

Sure looks like Luka Doncic (questionable with a right quad strain) is ready to play tonight vs. Timberwolves.His bank account betting vs. Darrell Armstrong appears healthy, too. pic.twitter.com/oCDxMdP62C

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain) has been upgraded to available to play tonight in Minnesota. – 12:50 PM

I wonder, do those who failed to vote Joker and Luka (and others) to the Top 75, feel guilty/stupid/admit they were clueless/unqualified? – 1:32 PM

