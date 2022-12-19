Magic 55, Hawks 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (11-20) play against the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Orlando Magic 55, Atlanta Hawks 59 (Q2 03:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic are now on an 11-2 run and pull within one of Atlanta.
Hawks 49, Magic 48 with 5:24 left in the 2nd. – 8:21 PM
The @Orlando Magic are now on an 11-2 run and pull within one of Atlanta.
Hawks 49, Magic 48 with 5:24 left in the 2nd. – 8:21 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The Magic used defensive stops to fuel their 50-point first quarter — and ultimately their win — against the Hawks the last time these two met.
They’ll need to turn it up a notch on that end if they want a repeat result tonight. – 8:18 PM
The Magic used defensive stops to fuel their 50-point first quarter — and ultimately their win — against the Hawks the last time these two met.
They’ll need to turn it up a notch on that end if they want a repeat result tonight. – 8:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu has been the beneficiary of some excellent passes. – 8:17 PM
Onyeka Okongwu has been the beneficiary of some excellent passes. – 8:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Cole Anthony just picked up his 3rd foul with 7:54 remaining in the half. – 8:14 PM
Cole Anthony just picked up his 3rd foul with 7:54 remaining in the half. – 8:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
It appears that Admiral Schofield’s hot shooting traveled to Atlanta. Back-to-back 3s, including a 4-point play. – 8:14 PM
It appears that Admiral Schofield’s hot shooting traveled to Atlanta. Back-to-back 3s, including a 4-point play. – 8:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic’s shot making has been there but if they aren’t going to get stops it won’t matter. – 8:13 PM
The Magic’s shot making has been there but if they aren’t going to get stops it won’t matter. – 8:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter poured in 12 points in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his seventh 10+ point quarter of the season. Hunter connected on his 250th career three-pointer with his first make from deep tonight. – 8:09 PM
De’Andre Hunter poured in 12 points in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his seventh 10+ point quarter of the season. Hunter connected on his 250th career three-pointer with his first make from deep tonight. – 8:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson joins Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray, Onyeka Okongwu and AJ Griffin to open 2Q. – 8:07 PM
Jalen Johnson joins Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray, Onyeka Okongwu and AJ Griffin to open 2Q. – 8:07 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
here’s an Is This Anything? submission for @IsThisAnything1 and @steelemagic after that A.J. Griffiin end-of-quarter three-pointer. How many times have the Magic surrendered a buzzer-beating shot to end a quarter or game this season, and does that lead the league? – 8:06 PM
here’s an Is This Anything? submission for @IsThisAnything1 and @steelemagic after that A.J. Griffiin end-of-quarter three-pointer. How many times have the Magic surrendered a buzzer-beating shot to end a quarter or game this season, and does that lead the league? – 8:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young dished out seven assists in tonight’s first quarter, tying a season-best for assists in a single quarter (3x). It’s the 12th quarter of his career handing out at least seven assists. – 8:05 PM
Trae Young dished out seven assists in tonight’s first quarter, tying a season-best for assists in a single quarter (3x). It’s the 12th quarter of his career handing out at least seven assists. – 8:05 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Atlanta 34, Orlando 27
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/6is7thqv35 – 8:05 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Atlanta 34, Orlando 27
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/6is7thqv35 – 8:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
markelle fultz in the first quarter:
6 PTS
5 AST
3 REB
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/0m4a8lhKWK – 8:05 PM
markelle fultz in the first quarter:
6 PTS
5 AST
3 REB
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/0m4a8lhKWK – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ buzzer beater Griffin just hits a 3 as 1Q comes to a close.
Hawks 34, Magic 27
Hunter 12p/2r
Young/Collins/Griffin 6p each – 8:05 PM
AJ buzzer beater Griffin just hits a 3 as 1Q comes to a close.
Hawks 34, Magic 27
Hunter 12p/2r
Young/Collins/Griffin 6p each – 8:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
AJ Griffin makes a 3 at the buzzer to close out the opening quarter.
Hawks 34, Magic 27. – 8:05 PM
AJ Griffin makes a 3 at the buzzer to close out the opening quarter.
Hawks 34, Magic 27. – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter just got the friendliest bounce. He’s 3-4 from 3 and the Hawks are up 30-26 w/ 1:01 left in 1Q. – 8:01 PM
De’Andre Hunter just got the friendliest bounce. He’s 3-4 from 3 and the Hawks are up 30-26 w/ 1:01 left in 1Q. – 8:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,243 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:58 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,243 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Cole Anthony has tied former Magic and current Hawks minority owner Grant Hill for 24th on the Magic All-Time assists list with 617. – 7:57 PM
Cole Anthony has tied former Magic and current Hawks minority owner Grant Hill for 24th on the Magic All-Time assists list with 617. – 7:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley calls a timeout after A.J. Griffin’s C&S corner 3 in transition.
Hawks on a 11-0 run, leading 21-14 with 4:53 remaining in 1Q. – 7:54 PM
Jamahl Mosley calls a timeout after A.J. Griffin’s C&S corner 3 in transition.
Hawks on a 11-0 run, leading 21-14 with 4:53 remaining in 1Q. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks haven’t been blessed with Bogdanovic, Hunter and Griffin healthy and in tune all at once much, but the product sure does look better when they are. – 7:53 PM
Hawks haven’t been blessed with Bogdanovic, Hunter and Griffin healthy and in tune all at once much, but the product sure does look better when they are. – 7:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks started the game 0-5 from 3 and they’ve now gone 3-4 on their last 4 3PA. Hawks on an 11-0 run, they’re up 21-14 with 4:53 remaining in 1Q. – 7:53 PM
Hawks started the game 0-5 from 3 and they’ve now gone 3-4 on their last 4 3PA. Hawks on an 11-0 run, they’re up 21-14 with 4:53 remaining in 1Q. – 7:53 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has connected on at least one three-pointer in 16 straight games (since 11/19/22). He’s tied De’Andre Hunter for the second-longest such streak by a Hawks rookie (16 games, 11/10/19-12/11/19). – 7:53 PM
AJ Griffin has connected on at least one three-pointer in 16 straight games (since 11/19/22). He’s tied De’Andre Hunter for the second-longest such streak by a Hawks rookie (16 games, 11/10/19-12/11/19). – 7:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
That was a nice behind the back pass from Trae Young to De’Andre Hunter, who buries a 3.
Hunter now has 250 career 3-pointers.
Hawks trail 14-13. – 7:51 PM
That was a nice behind the back pass from Trae Young to De’Andre Hunter, who buries a 3.
Hunter now has 250 career 3-pointers.
Hawks trail 14-13. – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q, 6:49, Hawks trail 12-8. They’ve allowed the Magic to make 6-of-9 from the floor.
Meanwhile the Hawks are 4-11 overall.
AJ Griffin is the first off the bench. He’s in for Bogi. – 7:49 PM
1Q, 6:49, Hawks trail 12-8. They’ve allowed the Magic to make 6-of-9 from the floor.
Meanwhile the Hawks are 4-11 overall.
AJ Griffin is the first off the bench. He’s in for Bogi. – 7:49 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
chemistry class is in session
@Paolo Banchero + @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/vkQzKZr03o – 7:49 PM
chemistry class is in session
@Paolo Banchero + @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/vkQzKZr03o – 7:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA segments; News with @Danny Leroux. Join us in time for our first 3-man pod with @John Hollinger on Wednesday. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:49 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: AD Fallout; WAS, ORL, BOS, CHA segments; News with @Danny Leroux. Join us in time for our first 3-man pod with @John Hollinger on Wednesday. duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first steal tonight, Dejounte Murray has recorded his 500th career steal. Murray is the first player from the 2016 NBA Draft to reach 500 career thefts. – 7:46 PM
With his first steal tonight, Dejounte Murray has recorded his 500th career steal. Murray is the first player from the 2016 NBA Draft to reach 500 career thefts. – 7:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
pull up on ’em then @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/moXSsoF8OA – 7:43 PM
pull up on ’em then @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/moXSsoF8OA – 7:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hunter is guarding Banchero. Bogdanovic is guarding Bol. Collins is guarding M. Wagner. – 7:42 PM
Hunter is guarding Banchero. Bogdanovic is guarding Bol. Collins is guarding M. Wagner. – 7:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz with a pull-up 2 late in the shot clock for the first points of Magic-Hawks. – 7:41 PM
Markelle Fultz with a pull-up 2 late in the shot clock for the first points of Magic-Hawks. – 7:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Something that is absurd is that Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin were both teenagers at Duke last season and are now listed at a combined 472 lbs. in the NBA this season.
I’m old enough to remember where rookies were not this strong. – 7:30 PM
Something that is absurd is that Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin were both teenagers at Duke last season and are now listed at a combined 472 lbs. in the NBA this season.
I’m old enough to remember where rookies were not this strong. – 7:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 7:24 PM
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 7:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I hope we get to see some John Collins, roll man, with him starting at center. – 7:17 PM
I hope we get to see some John Collins, roll man, with him starting at center. – 7:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks starters vs. the Magic
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins – 7:05 PM
Tonight’s Hawks starters vs. the Magic
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins – 7:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray (ankle) makes his return tonight against the Orlando Magic. – 6:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray (ankle) makes his return tonight against the Orlando Magic. – 6:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta Hawks star DeJounte Murray (ankle) makes his return tonight against the Orlando Magic. – 6:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks star DeJounte Murray (ankle) makes his return tonight against the Orlando Magic. – 6:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
new city, same five 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/2XPBnjWeWZ – 6:32 PM
new city, same five 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/2XPBnjWeWZ – 6:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic will start Markelle Fultz-Franz-Paolo Banchero-Bol Bol-Moe Wagner for the 10th consecutive game.
They haven’t had the same starting group for 10 consecutive games since Jan. 23-March 2.
Asked Jamahl Mosley about the value of the lineup continuity: pic.twitter.com/eBi5UqO2z3 – 6:15 PM
The Magic will start Markelle Fultz-Franz-Paolo Banchero-Bol Bol-Moe Wagner for the 10th consecutive game.
They haven’t had the same starting group for 10 consecutive games since Jan. 23-March 2.
Asked Jamahl Mosley about the value of the lineup continuity: pic.twitter.com/eBi5UqO2z3 – 6:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/dlgsYokyue – 6:06 PM
Dejounte Murray has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/dlgsYokyue – 6:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Hawks coach Nate McMillan on the Magic, who enter tonight’s matchup on a 6-game win streak: pic.twitter.com/l6XQ2cF2es – 5:49 PM
Hawks coach Nate McMillan on the Magic, who enter tonight’s matchup on a 6-game win streak: pic.twitter.com/l6XQ2cF2es – 5:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said both Dejounte Murray and John Collins will warm up and are game time decisions. – 5:49 PM
Nate McMillan said both Dejounte Murray and John Collins will warm up and are game time decisions. – 5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says John Collins and Dejounte Murray will warm up and see if they can go. – 5:48 PM
Nate McMillan says John Collins and Dejounte Murray will warm up and see if they can go. – 5:48 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
The hottest team in the NBA is… the @Orlando Magic!? pic.twitter.com/TgWOiupG78 – 4:41 PM
The hottest team in the NBA is… the @Orlando Magic!? pic.twitter.com/TgWOiupG78 – 4:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Check out the latest episode of @Orlando Magic Pod Squad!
We talk what is working during our 6-game win streak, the weekend in Boston and the passion of Magic fans!
Subscribe to Orlando Magic Pod Squad, wherever you get your #podcasts.
#MagicTogether
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eme… – 3:25 PM
Check out the latest episode of @Orlando Magic Pod Squad!
We talk what is working during our 6-game win streak, the weekend in Boston and the passion of Magic fans!
Subscribe to Orlando Magic Pod Squad, wherever you get your #podcasts.
#MagicTogether
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eme… – 3:25 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
New @The_Step_Back NBA podcast
@Brady Hawk and I cover:
— Lakers
— Warriors
— Magic
And @JustEsBaraheni joins on the Raptors and Grizzlies podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:16 PM
New @The_Step_Back NBA podcast
@Brady Hawk and I cover:
— Lakers
— Warriors
— Magic
And @JustEsBaraheni joins on the Raptors and Grizzlies podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:16 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Paolo Banchero drops 31 points (6/7 3P) vs Celtics: We know we can compete against anybody sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 1:40 PM
Paolo Banchero drops 31 points (6/7 3P) vs Celtics: We know we can compete against anybody sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 1:40 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.