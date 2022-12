Magic 55, Hawks 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Paolo Banchero drops 31 points (6/7 3P) vs Celtics: We know we can compete against anybody sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch…

Nate McMillan says John Collins and Dejounte Murray will warm up and see if they can go. – 5:48 PM

Nate McMillan said both Dejounte Murray and John Collins will warm up and are game time decisions. – 5:49 PM

The Magic will start Markelle Fultz-Franz-Paolo Banchero-Bol Bol-Moe Wagner for the 10th consecutive game.They haven’t had the same starting group for 10 consecutive games since Jan. 23-March 2.Asked Jamahl Mosley about the value of the lineup continuity: pic.twitter.com/eBi5UqO2z3

I hope we get to see some John Collins, roll man, with him starting at center. – 7:17 PM

Something that is absurd is that Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin were both teenagers at Duke last season and are now listed at a combined 472 lbs. in the NBA this season.I’m old enough to remember where rookies were not this strong. – 7:30 PM

Markelle Fultz with a pull-up 2 late in the shot clock for the first points of Magic-Hawks. – 7:41 PM

With his first steal tonight, Dejounte Murray has recorded his 500th career steal. Murray is the first player from the 2016 NBA Draft to reach 500 career thefts. – 7:46 PM

1Q, 6:49, Hawks trail 12-8. They’ve allowed the Magic to make 6-of-9 from the floor.Meanwhile the Hawks are 4-11 overall.AJ Griffin is the first off the bench. He’s in for Bogi. – 7:49 PM

That was a nice behind the back pass from Trae Young to De’Andre Hunter, who buries a 3.Hunter now has 250 career 3-pointers.Hawks trail 14-13. – 7:51 PM

AJ Griffin has connected on at least one three-pointer in 16 straight games (since 11/19/22). He’s tied De’Andre Hunter for the second-longest such streak by a Hawks rookie (16 games, 11/10/19-12/11/19). – 7:53 PM

Hawks started the game 0-5 from 3 and they’ve now gone 3-4 on their last 4 3PA. Hawks on an 11-0 run, they’re up 21-14 with 4:53 remaining in 1Q. – 7:53 PM

Hawks haven’t been blessed with Bogdanovic, Hunter and Griffin healthy and in tune all at once much, but the product sure does look better when they are. – 7:53 PM

Cole Anthony has tied former Magic and current Hawks minority owner Grant Hill for 24th on the Magic All-Time assists list with 617. – 7:57 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,243 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

De’Andre Hunter just got the friendliest bounce. He’s 3-4 from 3 and the Hawks are up 30-26 w/ 1:01 left in 1Q. – 8:01 PM

Trae Young dished out seven assists in tonight’s first quarter, tying a season-best for assists in a single quarter (3x). It’s the 12th quarter of his career handing out at least seven assists. – 8:05 PM

here’s an Is This Anything? submission for @IsThisAnything1 and @steelemagic after that A.J. Griffiin end-of-quarter three-pointer. How many times have the Magic surrendered a buzzer-beating shot to end a quarter or game this season, and does that lead the league? – 8:06 PM

De’Andre Hunter poured in 12 points in tonight’s opening quarter, marking his seventh 10+ point quarter of the season. Hunter connected on his 250th career three-pointer with his first make from deep tonight. – 8:09 PM

The Magic’s shot making has been there but if they aren’t going to get stops it won’t matter. – 8:13 PM

The Magic used defensive stops to fuel their 50-point first quarter — and ultimately their win — against the Hawks the last time these two met.They’ll need to turn it up a notch on that end if they want a repeat result tonight. – 8:18 PM

The @Orlando Magic are now on an 11-2 run and pull within one of Atlanta.Hawks 49, Magic 48 with 5:24 left in the 2nd. – 8:21 PM

