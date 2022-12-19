Mavericks 15, Timberwolves 11: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (15-15) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 15, Minnesota Timberwolves 11 (Q1 06:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THERE’S NO STOPPING NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/4joOdvyEKS – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
yes indeed…
it’s Naz Reid. pic.twitter.com/CC6ZGWl9Dn – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
That Luka stepback three is one of those plays even road crowds have to admire. – 8:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A Mavericks game against a team missing 2 All-Stars! What could go wrong! pic.twitter.com/44DYir7XO3 – 8:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago gave up 150 points on Sunday to the Minnesota Timberwolves. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/19/bil… – 8:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for the Mavs tonight at Minnesota are: Luka, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Bullock and Wood. Tipoff at 7:10p on BSSW – 7:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs starters tonight vs. Timberwolves: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood.
The first Luka-Wood start together. Hold onto your butts. – 7:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIN starters: McDaniels, Rivers, Reid, Edwards, Russell
7:10 tip @971hefreak – 7:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Didnt realize there’s no Josh Minott here for Iowa Wolves. Storming out of gym in protest. – 7:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/gOKeB6WtzU – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
D’Angelo Russell and Naz Reid are AVAILABLE.
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Sprain), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/ro38A0Th1w – 7:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game in Minnesota.
Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness) Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) are all out.
Luka Dončić and Dāvis Bertāns are available. – 7:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell is officially IN
Rudy Gobert (ankle) and Kyle Anderson (back spasms) are OUT tonight – 7:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to give him a hug’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/19/don… – 7:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
More than 450 Target Center employess — ushers, concession workers, change-over, etc. — showed up to a nice little gift tonight. A signed card and $50 from Rudy Gobert, thanking them for all they do for the Wolves. – 7:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness) is out tonight vs. Timberwolves.
Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion) is a game-time decision.
Luka Doncic (quad strain/rest) and Davis Bertans (illness) will play, as already noted. – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Big week for NBA front offices in Vegas for Winter Showcase and Tarkanian Classic 20 min away pic.twitter.com/HrVxlc6Tcv – 6:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Mavs.
Good break for Mavs’ shorthanded frontcourt to avoid Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf strain) and bad break for those who like Luka Doncic fireworks vs. his favorite Frenchman. – 6:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Rudy Gobert is out tonight vs Dallas. 3rd straight game missed with a sprained left ankle. – 6:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
If you can get past the blurry bus window, you’ll see Luka Doncic stopping to sign autographs for the dozen or so fans who braved the absolutely freezing Minnesota temps and snow to see him before Mavs’ game.
Shoutout to the one who brought an umbrella and covered Luka too lol pic.twitter.com/Bz5lE61tR2 – 5:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos:
1. Mitchell-Allen
2. Doncic-Powell
3. Dinwiddie-Wood
4. Doncic-Wood
5. Curry-Green
6. Doncic-Kleber
7. Herro-Adebayo
8. Irving-Claxton
9. Wagner-Carter
10. Curry-Looney
That’s the top 10 the 150 most used combos, via @SecondSpectrum. – 5:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Dallas:
Salad Bar
Smoked Chicken Wings
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Burnt End Mac and Cheese
Sweet Corn on the Cob
Cornbread Basket
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Butternut Squash Soup
Postgame Pizza – 4:13 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“We have a really strong core and group of players that we are going to hold accountable to reaching their ceiling.”
Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, Matt Lloyd Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR after our game. pic.twitter.com/HmmA54kZ8v – 3:56 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs in MIN after T-Wolves ripped off 150 vs CHI last night, shooting 65.5% & 23-43 from 3pt. There’ve been 8 games in @NBA this yr where team has shot 61%+, MIN has done it 4x. Mavs defense in last 6 qtrs allowing 40% FG. @PeasRadio pre at 6:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 7 @971TheFreak – 3:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Zion with 16 points last night filling in for the injured KAT/Gobert pic.twitter.com/IpAxIzLdGz – 2:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
* Will West injuries shake up trade market? How Curry and Davis absences could affect Warriors, Lakers plans.
* Capgeekery: Showcase and the 10-day dance
* Scouting Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy
* The Raptors. Sigh.
theathletic.com/4015676/2022/1… – 2:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s do it again, @TargetCenterMN.
🎟 » https://t.co/72GgPECwak pic.twitter.com/ux3LRcBOFN – 2:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game 1 in Minnesota.
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 7PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/nVHHJ9Tai3 – 2:00 PM
