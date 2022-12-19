Mavs unlikely to trade Josh Green

Dallas understands it must build a title-contending team around Doncic in the next couple seasons, and every non-Doncic player on the roster should be considered available in that pursuit. That said, my understanding is that the Mavericks would be very hesitant to trade Green at this point. One person in the front office told me that he considered him the team’s third-most important player after Doncic and Dinwiddie. It’s a stance I agree with for the reasons listed above.
Source: Tim Cato @ The Athletic
Source: Tim Cato @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ loooong injury report tomorrow in Minnesota:
Questionable: Luka Doncic (right quad strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness), Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion), Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness)
Out: Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Maxi Kleber (rt hamstring tear) – 5:37 PM
Mavs’ loooong injury report tomorrow in Minnesota:
Questionable: Luka Doncic (right quad strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness), Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion), Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness)
Out: Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Maxi Kleber (rt hamstring tear) – 5:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Against #Cavs, the Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie or Dwight Powell tonight along with Maxi Kleber, who was already known to be out. – 12:47 PM
Against #Cavs, the Mavericks will not have Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie or Dwight Powell tonight along with Maxi Kleber, who was already known to be out. – 12:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have announced that in addition to the already known absences of Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Josh Green (right elbow), Luka (R quad strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (R knee injury recovery), and Dwight Powell (L thigh contusion) are out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. – 12:27 PM
The Mavs have announced that in addition to the already known absences of Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Josh Green (right elbow), Luka (R quad strain), Spencer Dinwiddie (R knee injury recovery), and Dwight Powell (L thigh contusion) are out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. – 12:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says the hope is Josh Green will practice on the upcoming road trip. If so, that could set up his return from right elbow sprain. – 7:00 PM
Jason Kidd says the hope is Josh Green will practice on the upcoming road trip. If so, that could set up his return from right elbow sprain. – 7:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Josh Green will travel on the upcoming road trip. Once he practices they will evaluate how quickly he can return to game action. With a back to back on Fri/Sat and the next game on Monday then it may be Tuesday before the team has a real practice. – 6:58 PM
From Jason Kidd, Josh Green will travel on the upcoming road trip. Once he practices they will evaluate how quickly he can return to game action. With a back to back on Fri/Sat and the next game on Monday then it may be Tuesday before the team has a real practice. – 6:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
He won’t play until he practices, at least. – 6:49 PM
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
He won’t play until he practices, at least. – 6:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fresh Illustrations Friday
Shaedon Sharpe
Josh Green
Jaylen Nowell
Tre Jones
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiyu7b pic.twitter.com/BmfxBFryok – 12:00 PM
Fresh Illustrations Friday
Shaedon Sharpe
Josh Green
Jaylen Nowell
Tre Jones
➡️ https://t.co/6RWeeiyu7b pic.twitter.com/BmfxBFryok – 12:00 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Key Mavs reserve Josh Green (right elbow sprain) is out again tonight but will travel on the upcoming trip. His status will be determined after the next practice. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 16, 2022
Dwain Price: Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Davis Bertans (non-Covid illness) were back at practice today after missing last night’s game against OKC. Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Bertans will be available to play tomorrow against the Cavs, and he’s also hoping Green will be available. -via Twitter @DwainPrice / December 13, 2022
Eddie Sefko: Per Jason Kidd, Josh Green’s right elbow sprain will be re-evaluated “in a couple games.” -via Twitter @ESefko / December 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.