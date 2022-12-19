Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell named Players of the Week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Get a lot of criticism for the love Jokic gets on MVP Ladder. Sorry y’all, he’s earned it. – 4:46 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 4:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Big show about to go live
We’re talking about Nikola “not since Wilt” Jokic
youtube.com/watch?v=RBFuaC… – 4:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Unsurprisingly, Nikola Jokic wins Western Conference Player of the week. The 12th time he’s won it marks the most times in #Nuggets franchise history.
36 points, 17.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 3.6 steals in a 2-1 week. Decent production. – 3:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell … your Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell … your Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat guard Tyler Herro was among the nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:42 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
You know what, reading through the comments on social media and elsewhere about Donovan Mitchell, reading what fans are saying about him, it’s honestly just really sad.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“There was a lot of stuff that I dealt with being in Utah off the floor. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining,” former #Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, now with the Cavs, told @andscape. Much more from Mitchell here: bit.ly/3jfYHzm – 3:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro among nominees for NBA East Player of Week that went to Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. – 3:39 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Almost as an aside, Donovan Mitchell was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week. He’s in the middle of much more important battles right now, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4010416/2022/1… – 3:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic has officially been named Western Conference Player of the Week.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career. – 3:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Donovan Mitchell has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 12-18). – 3:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week, which ultimately went to Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/xqPtUk5BHh – 3:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 9 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 12-18). pic.twitter.com/3t9FbmOn6y – 3:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell are the NBA Western Conference and Eastern Conference players of the week. pic.twitter.com/khqFh6DgYj – 3:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/d3tIK97tIw – 3:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the season. – 3:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell looks back on his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a win for all parties involved https://t.co/5weXH5gVwM pic.twitter.com/TuR3y0gItK – 2:20 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I guess you can be mad at Donovan Mitchell for telling his truth, if you must. If that is somehow comforting for you, you have that right. But perhaps save that energy and instead refocus it on being mad at the circumstances that made that his truth. – 2:02 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I wonder, do those who failed to vote Joker and Luka (and others) to the Top 75, feel guilty/stupid/admit they were clueless/unqualified? – 1:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Donovan Mitchell will face his old #Jazz squad for the first time tonight in Cleveland. With @andscape, the new #Cavaliers star looks back at the memorable, the forgettable and his legacy from his five seasons in Utah and why major changes were made. bit.ly/3jfYHzm #nba – 11:53 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Interesting tid bit from talking with Donovan Mitchell — Will Hardy was at Donovan’s house in Connecticut when Rudy Gobert was traded. – 11:34 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell has said he’s “having fun again” playing with the Cavs, and that he’s “thankful” to the Mavs because he’s glad to be in Cleveland now. Ahead of his first matchup with the Utah Jazz, a few of his former teammates addressed his comments. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Also watched DEN-CHA:
-Jokic. Just wow.
-Brown and KCP fit DEN so perfectly
-Should MPJ be the bench scoring stabilizer when he’s back?
-Hornets hung in there, but they just don’t have enough
-It’s time to start playing Mark Williams for a while and let him sink or swim – 10:20 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 27 REB
✅ 10 AST
He’s the third player in NBA history to record at least 40p/25r/10a in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (4x) and Elgin Baylor.
Jokic’s last 5 games:
34.4 PPG
14.8 RPG
9.8 APG
2.4 SPG
1.2 BPG
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:15 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets vs Nuggets video clip analysis, the good and the bad ⬇️
The Good – LaMelo Ball Defensive Awareness
LaMelo with his head on a swivel here, good IQ to identify the Jokic back cut and force the pass out of his catch radius. pic.twitter.com/bZbRYfDzsp – 8:27 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic seeking more wins: “We are playing very well at home” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:16 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic broke the Nuggets’ DPOG Chain. pic.twitter.com/KO1yktOIl4 – 2:06 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic reacted to his historic triple-double 💥
Nuggets coach Mike Malone also stressed what makes ‘The Joker’ unguardable in the NBA:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic delivered a video game statline against the Hornets 😳
40 PTS
27 REB
10 AST
2 STL
11/22 2PT
2/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/sB8V3N0qzu – 1:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic delivered a video game statline 😳
40 PTS
27 REB
10 AST
2 STL
11/22 2PT
2/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/CLYulSSZ2Y – 1:16 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Of players with at least 120 3 point above the break 3 point attempts (54 players) Donovan Mitchell is shooting the best percentage at 43.5%. Steph is next at 43%. Donovan has taken 5th most in the NBA pic.twitter.com/ZcsZLWbtOm – 12:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
33 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
Only Jokic and Luka have more 30/7/7 games this season. pic.twitter.com/698D0Z0iB0 – 11:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on the possibility of a three-time MVP:
“I don’t think about it. … If it happens, it happens.” – 11:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
“I don’t even think about it. If it happens, it happens.”
-Jokic on winning MVP for a 3rd-straight year – 11:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
“When we play a little bit of defense and get the rebound, we win games.”
-Nikola Jokic on getting defense into the game – 11:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola Jokic:
“Jamal told me at halftime, that I had 20 (rebounds.)” – 11:34 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
all 10 of nikola jokic’s assists vs the hornets, just because pic.twitter.com/JYX8O0hu9n – 11:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic’s 40-point triple-double lifts Nuggets over Hornets.
… Put that in your pipe and smoke it, as Michael Malone might say.
denverpost.com/2022/12/18/nik… – 11:19 PM
Nikola Jokic’s 40-point triple-double lifts Nuggets over Hornets.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic has his horse’s ribbon for its win in a race proudly displayed in his locker, but his MVP trophy hidden behind all of his clothes.
That right there, is the most Nikola Jokic thing I’ve seen. – 11:07 PM
Nikola Jokic has his horse’s ribbon for its win in a race proudly displayed in his locker, but his MVP trophy hidden behind all of his clothes.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Nikola Jokic puts up historic 40 point, 27 rebound triple-double nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/18/wat… – 11:05 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Whenever Nikola Jokic has a monster performance it’s followed by. .
“First player since Wilt Chamberlain.” – 11:05 PM
Whenever Nikola Jokic has a monster performance it’s followed by. .
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Whenever Nikola Jokic has a monster performance it’s followed by. .
First player since Wilt Chamberlain. – 11:04 PM
Whenever Nikola Jokic has a monster performance it’s followed by. .
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
jokic being listed as having a right knee contusion and then dropping 40-27-10 is a pretty mean thing to do to the hornets – 10:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on Joker: “What he does is just amazing every night.” – 10:40 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Such an absurd way to lose Nuggets-Hornets OVER 235. Refs take away an and-1 from Jokic because they felt like it. Charlotte fumbles away last possession on Hayward sloppy pass to PJ Washington. Teams each had 94 FG attempts. Shot a combined 23-for-71 from 3. DEN 119 CHA 115. 🤬 – 10:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nikola Jokic gets free throw shooting calls for one (1) game and his stat line looks imported from 1968. Unbelievable player.
The fact that it took that whole stat line to defeat Charlotte is a disgrace, and the rest of the team / coaching staff needs to figure it out. – 10:36 PM
Nikola Jokic gets free throw shooting calls for one (1) game and his stat line looks imported from 1968. Unbelievable player.
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Even if Jokic scored 0 points tonight, he would’ve been the first player with 27 rebounds and 10 assists since…
Wilt. pic.twitter.com/4S3Tlpmq80 – 10:35 PM
Fun fact: Even if Jokic scored 0 points tonight, he would’ve been the first player with 27 rebounds and 10 assists since…
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
So … if Jokic becomes the fourth player in NBA history to win three consecutive MVPs (Russell, Chamberlain, Bird), where does that put Jokic all time? Top 20? At least? – 10:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic last 5 games:
40 PTS | 27 REB | 10 AST
25 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST
43 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST
31 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST
33 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST
Building a strong MVP case. pic.twitter.com/w3OXKPBbXo – 10:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finishes with 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in tonight’s win over the Hornets, who will play the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 10:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Picked a heck of a day to have what I think is my first migraine … Nikola Jokic goes 40-27-10 in the Nuggets’ 119-115 win over the Hornets. – 10:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists for Nikola Jokic tonight. Anything is possible. – 10:32 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Jokic had the fifth game in NBA history with at least 40-27-10. Wilt had the other four. – 10:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Hornets 119-115:
-Joker: 40-27-10-2, ho hum
-KCP: 20-4-5
-AG: 19-10-1-3-1
The Nuggets needed this game badly. Jokić delivered it on a silver platter. pic.twitter.com/WMFfznaL6K – 10:31 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Hornets 119-115:
-Joker: 40-27-10-2, ho hum
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Nikola Jokic, in a nailbiter of a #Nuggets win, is the second player in #NBA history with a 40-25-10 game. He finished with 40 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists. What can’t this guy do? – 10:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola Jokic finishes the night with
40 points
27 rebounds
10 assists
2 steals
Some good contributions from the role guys but the 2x MVP is carrying this Nuggets team right now. – 10:30 PM
Nikola Jokic finishes the night with
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic: 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season.
The Nuggets win, and needed everything Joker gave them. – 10:30 PM
Nikola Jokic: 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season.
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
40 PTS
27 REB
10 AST
Only Wilt (4x) has put up those numbers before. pic.twitter.com/CV9rzu3ZZ9 – 10:30 PM
Jokic tonight:
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic finished the Nuggets win over the Hornets with:
40 points
27 rebounds
10 assists
2 steals – 10:29 PM
Nikola Jokic finished the Nuggets win over the Hornets with:
40 points
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nikola Jokic is unreal. Becomes the third player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 25 rebounds, 10 assists.
Wilt Chamberlain (7) and Elgin Baylor (1) are the others. – 10:26 PM
Nikola Jokic is unreal. Becomes the third player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 25 rebounds, 10 assists.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic is the first player to record at least 35 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game since Wilt Chamberlain on March 18, 1968. – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker: in the midst of an all-time performance, with the game on the line
Fans: Unethically cheering MVP on the second FT
Jokić: Remembers that pain and misses intentionally – 10:24 PM
Joker: in the midst of an all-time performance, with the game on the line
Fans: Unethically cheering MVP on the second FT
Michael Singer @msinger
Only other person in NBA history with 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists, as Nikola Jokic has tonight?
Wilt. – 10:22 PM
Only other person in NBA history with 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists, as Nikola Jokic has tonight?
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic is the first player with
35 PTS
25 REB
10 AST
since Wilt in 1968. pic.twitter.com/9Nw4Bn7LrC – 10:20 PM
Jokic is the first player with
35 PTS
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Unreal night for Nikola Jokic: 37 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists – 10:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic has a 37 point, 27 point, 10 assist triple double.
That is just out of this world. – 10:19 PM
Nikola Jokic has a 37 point, 27 point, 10 assist triple double.
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
No one in #NBA history has gone 35-25-10 in a game. #Nuggets Nikola Jokic is one assist shy of creating that category himself… – 10:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Only Wilt Chamberlain has ever put up a 37 point, 27 rebound, 9 assist night or better.
Jokic is now the second player to reach those numbers and there is still 1:57 left of a 7-point game. He has an outside shot at a 30-30-10 triple double if it goes to overtime. – 10:17 PM
Only Wilt Chamberlain has ever put up a 37 point, 27 rebound, 9 assist night or better.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Another game of Jokic carrying the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/nHBe2YDG5l – 10:16 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Nikola Jokic needs five boards and two dimes to be the first player not named Wilt to record a 30-30-10 game – 10:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There is Jokic’s 30th point.
He is up to 30 points, 24 rebounds, and 8 assists. – 10:07 PM
There is Jokic’s 30th point.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is back in the game with 7:37 left and 27-24-8 to his name. – 10:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s got 27 points, 24 rebounds and 8 assists and this bench isn’t gonna give him the luxury of sitting the fourth quarter. – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal’s got 4 points and 8 assists. Hasn’t had a great night as a scorer. Spent most of the first half as a facilitator for Joker and others, but now he’s gotta score a bit. – 9:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic might have a shot at 30-20-10 tonight because the bench is going to blow this lead and he will have to come back in. – 9:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker grabbed just three rebounds in 12 third quarter minutes. What a slacker.
Nuggets by 14 entering the 4th. – 9:51 PM
Joker grabbed just three rebounds in 12 third quarter minutes. What a slacker.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic after three quarters of play:
27 points
23 rebounds
8 assists
2 steals – 9:50 PM
Nikola Jokic after three quarters of play:
27 points
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic so far in 29 minutes tonight: 25 points, 23 rebounds, 7 assists – 9:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic has a new career high in rebounds with 23.
There is still 3 minutes left in the 3rd. – 9:44 PM
Nikola Jokic has a new career high in rebounds with 23.
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s a new career-high 23 rebounds for Nikola Jokic. Dude’s also got 22 points and 7 assists, and it’s not yet the fourth quarter. – 9:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets are currently +19 in Joker’s 27 minutes and -9 in the other 4.
Bad bench stint in the first half. This is an opportunity to be better in the second half.
Can’t turn a -9 into a -19 against Charlotte at home. Just can’t. – 9:40 PM
Nuggets are currently +19 in Joker’s 27 minutes and -9 in the other 4.
Bad bench stint in the first half. This is an opportunity to be better in the second half.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
When Jokic is spinning towards the hoop with the ball, the defense will never know if he is spinning to make the pass to a cutter or to score. – 9:32 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
With that first half from Nikola Jokic, I don’t think it’s out of line to just throw this out there…. The last 30-30 game in the NBA was Mar. 21, 2018: Dwight Howard with 32 points and 30 rebounds. Joker needs 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 2nd half to reach that mark #Nuggets – 9:24 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
20 boards for Jokic … in the first half????? 🥩 pic.twitter.com/IO7Pdyi1dh – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Hornets 55-52:
-Joker: 20 rebounds, 16 points on 15 shots, 2 assists, weird lol
-Murray looked to set the table
-Bench was abject failure. Gotta find something there in 2H pic.twitter.com/6HmYPAlpVF – 9:11 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Hornets 55-52:
-Joker: 20 rebounds, 16 points on 15 shots, 2 assists, weird lol
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets fight back and have a 55-52 lead over Charlotte at the half.
Den is 3/14 from deep.
Jokic is having a monster performance with 14 pts and 20 rebounds. 20! Denver franchise 1st half record.
KCP is up to 12 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:11 PM
Nuggets fight back and have a 55-52 lead over Charlotte at the half.
Den is 3/14 from deep.
Jokic is having a monster performance with 14 pts and 20 rebounds. 20! Denver franchise 1st half record.
KCP is up to 12 points.
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker heads to halftime with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
That’s tied for the second-most in NBA history (Kevin Love had 22) for a half going back to 1996-’97, per #Nuggets PR.
Breaks Denver’s previous franchise record of 19 boards (Spencer Haywood). – 9:09 PM
Joker heads to halftime with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
That’s tied for the second-most in NBA history (Kevin Love had 22) for a half going back to 1996-’97, per #Nuggets PR.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rebounding totals at the half
Nikola Jokic: 20
Charlotte Hornets: 23 – 9:09 PM
Rebounding totals at the half
Nikola Jokic: 20
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Since the 1980-81 season, the most rebounds in a game was Charles Barkley with 35.
Can Jokic get near that number tonight? He had 20 at halftime. – 9:09 PM
Since the 1980-81 season, the most rebounds in a game was Charles Barkley with 35.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone found a solution to Denver’s bench woes: don’t play them.
Jokic played 20 minutes in that first half and grabbed 20 boards to go along with 16 points. – 9:09 PM
Michael Malone found a solution to Denver’s bench woes: don’t play them.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When Joker needs to lock in, the first thing he always looks to do better is rebound the basketball.
Notable. – 9:05 PM
When Joker needs to lock in, the first thing he always looks to do better is rebound the basketball.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic just had his 20th rebound of the first half.
FIRST. HALF. – 9:04 PM
Nikola Jokic just had his 20th rebound of the first half.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This has been the most obscure Jokic half of the season.
0 assists, 5-14 shooting, but 17 rebounds in 14 minutes.
I have no idea what is happening here. – 8:55 PM
This has been the most obscure Jokic half of the season.
0 assists, 5-14 shooting, but 17 rebounds in 14 minutes.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola Jokic’s career-high for rebounds in game is 22.
He’s up to 17 tonight with 6+ minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. – 8:54 PM
Nikola Jokic’s career-high for rebounds in game is 22.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Before anyone asks, the record for rebounds in a single game is 55 by Wilt so no, Jokic is not on his way to touching that one unless he grabs another 9 rebounds this half and then does it again in the second half. – 8:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Haven’t see Jokic rush and force his scoring so much like he is tonight. He already has 14 shots and has only made 5 of them. Very weird night in Denver. – 8:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
We are heading towards Jokic have 20+ rebounds in one half of basketball. He is up to 16 boards with 8 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – 8:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic has 13 points and 16 rebounds in 11 minutes.
There’s 8:31 left in the first half. – 8:48 PM
Jokic has 13 points and 16 rebounds in 11 minutes.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
After Jokic got a tech, Malone followed with one of his own just a few seconds later. Boos raining down on the officials in Denver. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker just actively tried to get thrown out after what he perceived to be a missed goaltending call.
Picks up a T. Coulda been two.
Now Michael Malone picks up a T. – 8:46 PM
Joker just actively tried to get thrown out after what he perceived to be a missed goaltending call.
Picks up a T. Coulda been two.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic, who has 14 rebounds in 10 minutes so far tonight, has a career-high of 22 rebounds, by the way. – 8:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker just picked up a tech. He thought (and I did, too) that it was goaltending on the other end. – 8:45 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Just realized Jokic has 12 rebounds in less than 10 minutes of action and with over 10 minutes left before halftime. Just grabbing every available rebound fro the many, many missed shots. – 8:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets’ bench outscored 13-7, as Denver trails 25-20 after 1. Neither team shooting above 36%. Only Joker (6) and AG (7) have scored among the starters. – 8:38 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic does not appear to be intimidated by Nick Richards. Attacking aggressively against him in these last few minutes. 6 points, 9 rebounds for the MVP. – 8:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has 6 points and 9 rebounds in the first nine minutes of the game. – 8:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker travels. Takes too much time under the rim when a jump hook would do. Not a good start for him offensively. – 8:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Plumlee has done a good job on Jokic twice in the post where Jokic is 0-2 so far. – 8:14 PM
More on this storyline
Malone admitted that he had no idea that the reigning two-time MVP was collecting superb numbers yet again. “I didn’t know it was a 40-27-10 night but I knew he was having another Nikola Jokic stellar performance, efficient,” Malone said, via ESPN. “And it’s not just about Nikola. It’s about his ability to make every one of his teammates better. Yeah, Nikola is a generational talent.” -via TalkBasket / December 19, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Nikola Jokic has the first 35-25-10 triple-double since Wilt Chamberlain’s 53-32-14 performance in 1968 (via @Stathead). -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 19, 2022
Markkanen and his family were uprooted because of this summer’s stunning blockbuster trade that brought three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland and sent Markkanen to Utah. The deal, which has rocketed the Cavs into contention and sent Markkanen down an unexpected path, was completed less than a year after moving into that Westlake mansion. “You never know what’s going to happen in the NBA, but we expected to be here a while,” Markkanen told cleveland.com near the end of Monday morning’s shootaround at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “It was kind of a shock.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 19, 2022
Even with his impact on and off the court in Utah, the former Jazz star does not believe his No. 45 jersey deserves to be hanging in the rafters retired at Vivint Arena. “I don’t think I did enough,” Donovan Mitchell told Andscape. “I hold myself to a high standard. Now, other people may feel that it should. I’d be happy and forever grateful, honored and blessed for sure for that to happen. But I don’t think I’ve done enough in five years to have my jersey up there with Karl, John [Stockton], Pistol Pete and Darrell Griffith. I got a long way in my career to go to continue to be better.” -via Andscape / December 19, 2022
When did you know the end was near in Utah? Donovan Mitchell: Realistically when we lost [to Dallas]. You just felt it early. I didn’t think it would be this immediate. I didn’t think it would be everything. But I knew something was going to change this summer. I didn’t know what. And then with Quin leaving I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And then Rudy getting traded, it’s like ‘All right, let’s go.’ -via Andscape / December 19, 2022
