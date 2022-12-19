OG Anunoby returns to lineup

Michael Grange: O.G. Anunoby will play tonight vs Sixers.
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tucker and either Anunoby or Siakam getting into it a little bit. Referees separating them. Double technicals. – 8:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This collection of Raptors — Flynn, Boucher, Anunoby, Barnes, Hernangomez — just not getting it done defensively
Like not at all – 7:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse had said O.G. Anunoby’s hand was healthy but it looks like he’s still got tape or something on his shooting hand – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And if you’re wondering about Raptors starters, wonder no more
Word on the street is it’s VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Hernangomez
I believe that’s a first, too, so MORE HISTORY – 6:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After missing the last four games, O.G. Anunoby returns to the Raptors after dealing with a hip injury. He will start in Philadelphia alongside Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez and Pascal Siakam. – 6:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight (didn’t sound like they had a timeline for his return yesterday), but the good news is O.G. Anunoby will play in Philly. – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O..G. Anunoby is available for the Raptors tonight, Gary Trent Jr is not, the team tells us – 6:30 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Toronto’s defense has ranked DEAD LAST in the NBA since O.G. Anunoby suffered his hip injury. The Raptors WILL get him back tonight vs. the 76ers. He remains second in DPOY odds at +450 on @BodogCA, trailing only Brook Lopez – 6:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. (quad tightness) is out vs. Sixers. O.G. Anunoby (hip) is going through his pre-game warm-up and his availability will be determined after that. – 5:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
OG Anunoby is a game-time decision. Nick Nurse says there’s a chance he could play.
Gary Trent Jr is out for Toronto. – 5:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr.and OG Anunoby are questionable vs. Sixers (quad and hip, respectively). That’s an improvement in each case. We’ll get an update around 530, I expect. – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Raptors’ O.G Anunoby (strained left hip) and Gary Trent Jr. (sore left quadriceps) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Sixers. Precious Achiuwa (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated second toe on left foot) are out. – 12:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors have upgraded O.G. Anunoby to questionable for tonight in Philly, same as Gary Trent Jr.
The others — Achiuwa, Porter, Champagnie, Dowtin, Harper — remain out – 12:09 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Anunoby and Trent Jr. officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Philly. – 12:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby are questionable to play tonight. The other out guys remain out – 12:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
We’ll see how much of it stands for tomorrow, but OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Gary Trent Jr. all missed tonight’s game between Toronto and Golden State.
Raptors will visit the Sixers tomorrow night for the first time since the 2022 playoffs. – 7:12 PM
More on this storyline
Ky Carlin: Per Raptors coach Nick Nurse, Gary Trent Jr. is out tonight and OG Anunoby is still questionable, but he’s warming up and hoping to play #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / December 19, 2022
Eric Koreen: O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent are both questionable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia. -via Twitter @ekoreen / December 19, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: O.G. Anunoby didn’t practice today. It sounds like he’ll miss at least another week with his hip injury. They’ll re-evaluate him from there. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 13, 2022
