Raptors 46, 76ers 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (13-17) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022
Toronto Raptors 46, Philadelphia 76ers 60 (Q3 11:17)
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker is hilarious for this. Doesn’t wanna take the buzzer beater so he pitches it to Embiid and gives him the miss. pic.twitter.com/mmX5jIGYbJ – 8:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Embiid and Harden shot 5-for-13, Maxey is out… and the Sixers lead by 11 at halftime. The difference: a 2.5 minute stretch to open the 2nd quarter in which VanVleet/Siakam sat and the Raptors stopped defending. Margin for error is small these days. – 8:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
With Raptors these days, you know a big quarter is coming, you just don’t know when. After holding Sixers to 22 pts in Q1, Philly puts up 35 in Q2 and lead 57-46. Toronto’s offense has a throwing rocks type vibe. Siakam with 15, no one else has made more than two shots. – 8:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
just no clock awareness from scottie near the end there. opportunity to take an open catch and shoot in rhythm, nowhere near ready to take it and then has to hoist over embiid after a couple dribbles – 8:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I always say when the Sixers are lucky to be down a certain number.
Toronto feels super fortunate to be down 57-46. Does not feel like an 11-point game. I might leave Melton out at halftime to work on wide-open 3s. – 8:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers 57, Raptors 46 at the half
25 points from the Philly bench — a majority of them in that awful stretch for Toronto to start the second quarter — the difference – 8:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Good stretch by the Sixers to close out the half and they now lead the Raptors 57-46 at the break. Joel Embiid (12/6), Tobias Harris (10 on 3-3) and Danuel House (9 on 3-3 off the bench) lead the way for the Sixers, who are shooting 9-23 from 3, compared to just 3-17 for Toronto. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 57, Raptors 46. Sixers defense is holding Toronto to 38.6 percent shooting, including 3-of-17 from 3. Embiid with 12 and 6. Harden with 7-4-5. Sixers bench also has 25 points. – 8:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors battled, and if not for the minutes without both VanVleet + Siakam, it’d be close. Instead, 57-46 Sixers at the half. – 8:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Embiid goes bowling ball. One of the pins, Fred VanVleet, gets knocked down and limps off. – 8:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tucker and either Anunoby or Siakam getting into it a little bit. Referees separating them. Double technicals. – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
At least it’s taking forever to play
Sixers by 11; they crushed Raptors in the non-Embiid minutes – 7:56 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
there was no stopping the Trezz train. 🚂 pic.twitter.com/BdVYIHCAwn – 7:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Embiid back in Raptors turned a 23-22 lead to a 44-32 disadvantage in five minutes he was sitting. – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Fire up yakety sax to play over some of these Sixers vs Raptors highlights – 7:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Need to stagger VanVleet and Siakam. With both on the bench, the Raptors have been outscored 14-4 in 2.5 minutes. All of it without Embiid on the floor (and most of it without Harden out there), which is less than ideal. – 7:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet and Siakam sit down and Sixers go on a 10-4 run to start 2Q while Embiid is also resting. Losing non-Embiid minutes is usually death vs. Philly. – 7:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Raptors first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/TfaV0L1EKQ – 7:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This collection of Raptors — Flynn, Boucher, Anunoby, Barnes, Hernangomez — just not getting it done defensively
Like not at all – 7:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great 7-minute stint for Birch, who did a nice job battling Embiid in the post. As good as he’s looked in a while. Could be a busy night for him.
After going nearly 4 minutes without a FG, the Raptors closed the 1st quarter on a 15-3 run, lead by 1. – 7:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 23-22 after 1Q vs Philly. Embiid 1/4 from the floor and Sixers 6-of-19 with five TOs. Siakam has 8 pts for Raptors who are shooting 8-of-17 from the floor. – 7:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Raptors lead 23-22 after one quarter. The Sixers shot 31.6% in the quarter. Tobias Harris as 3-3. His teammates were 3-16. – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Raptors 23, Sixers 22 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 11 but Toronto clawed back because of the Sixers’ poor shooting (6-of-19). Sixers have allowed 9 points off turnovers, while Raptors have surrendered 7. Harris has 10 points. – 7:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 23-22 after a quarter
A bit of a yawner so far but considering some recent first quarters, imagine the Raptors will be quite pleased – 7:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Good sticktuitiveness from the Raptors, and they lead 23-22. Birch came in and made a difference. – 7:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers vs. Raptors game is like …. pic.twitter.com/w6Ay9nGl88 – 7:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raps played the sixers a lot last season and not once can i remember nick admitting the raptors couldn’t match them talent-wise, it was always i like who we’ve got.
he said it before tonight though (also said it comes down to outplaying them), speaks volumes. – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good Sixers news: Harris is 3-of-3 for 10 early points.
Bad Sixers news: Melton is 0-of-5 to start. Just one of those nights for him so far.
More good Sixers news: They’ve already forced 6 turnovers for 7 points.
Sixers 19, Raptors 8 at the 4:11 mark of the first. – 7:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I know the Raptors played last night but good god they have been a mess on offense – 7:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris has eight points on 3-3 shooting, including two three-pointers. #sixers lead 15-8 – 7:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors have five turnovers already. I’d say three of them are because Embiid looked at the guy with the ball in the lane and they panicked. – 7:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
First subs tonight: Malachi Flynn and Khem Birch, who inherits the Embiid assignment from Barnes (2 fouls). – 7:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Sixers lead 10-8. Embiid has been to the line three times in five minutes. – 7:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 2 at first time out, Raptors flitting between man and zone and not doubling Embiid on the catch at all – 7:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Hernangomez tried to defend Harden when he picked up his dribble and got stuck by putting his hands in front of his eyes to block his vision.
Middle schoolers everywhere, stand up. – 7:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
fred’s gotta be smarter there, embiid is way behind the play there’s a clear opportunity to get to the basket and you step back outside the arc and take the 3 – 7:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we looked up tough bucket in the dictionary but all we could find was this play… pic.twitter.com/b0rBXcwHSZ – 7:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors. who barely turn the ball over — “because they don’t pass,” a wise old vet told me today — have turned it over 3 times in 3 mnutes
And Barnes, guarding Embiid, has two PFs – 7:13 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse had said O.G. Anunoby’s hand was healthy but it looks like he’s still got tape or something on his shooting hand – 7:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I wonder if this is the game that Raptors tone down traps and doubles and shooting gaps etc; stay home on shooters, let Embiid get 60 vs. solo coverage and see what happens? Raptors are 29th in opponent’s eFG over last five games, so what’s the harm. Might be fun. – 7:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Bo Cruz is back in town!
cc: @Juan Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/oSoNJ6KUiB – 7:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bo Cruz (aka Juancho Hernangomez) starting tonight in Philly. Just like Hustle intended. – 6:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And if you’re wondering about Raptors starters, wonder no more
Word on the street is it’s VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Hernangomez
I believe that’s a first, too, so MORE HISTORY – 6:40 PM
And if you’re wondering about Raptors starters, wonder no more
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After missing the last four games, O.G. Anunoby returns to the Raptors after dealing with a hip injury. He will start in Philadelphia alongside Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez and Pascal Siakam. – 6:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors record after 30 games in 2020-21: 15-15
After 30 games in 2021-22: 14-16
After 30 games in 2022-23: 13-17. – 6:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight (didn’t sound like they had a timeline for his return yesterday), but the good news is O.G. Anunoby will play in Philly. – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O..G. Anunoby is available for the Raptors tonight, Gary Trent Jr is not, the team tells us – 6:30 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Toronto’s defense has ranked DEAD LAST in the NBA since O.G. Anunoby suffered his hip injury. The Raptors WILL get him back tonight vs. the 76ers. He remains second in DPOY odds at +450 on @BodogCA, trailing only Brook Lopez – 6:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/Q0YI4ic0Mb – 6:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
roll call: if your last name starts with an H stand up!
🥤 @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/QDtbktIkA6 – 6:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. (quad tightness) is out vs. Sixers. O.G. Anunoby (hip) is going through his pre-game warm-up and his availability will be determined after that. – 5:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
OG Anunoby is a game-time decision. Nick Nurse says there’s a chance he could play.
Gary Trent Jr is out for Toronto. – 5:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) is OUT tonight vs. Toronto. – 5:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
D’Anthony Melton is a first-year Sixer. But he can already feel the rivalry with the Raptors.
“There’s a lot of ‘get-back’ that needs to be happening — not only this year, but years to come.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 4:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr.and OG Anunoby are questionable vs. Sixers (quad and hip, respectively). That’s an improvement in each case. We’ll get an update around 530, I expect. – 3:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
