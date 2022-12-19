Raptors vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Toronto Raptors play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Toronto Raptors are spending $11,375,435 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $9,528,611 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: SN
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

