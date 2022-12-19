Rockets not looking to trade Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate

There have been a few calls about players like Tari Eason and Jae’Sean Tate, team sources said, but the Rockets consider both key parts of their core and aren’t looking to move either one. They aren’t entertaining any inquiries about Jalen Green or Jabari Smith, either.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
The Rockets have gotten a few calls about players like Tari Eason and Jae’Sean Tate, sources tell @TheAthletic, but consider both part of their core and aren’t looking to move either.
Tari Eason (left ankle sprain) and Alperen Sengun (right ankle spain) are listed as probable for tomorrow night’s game against Portland – 6:50 PM
Adam Spolane: Jae’Sean Tate went through a workout this morning, per John Lucas, but still no timetable for his return -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / December 12, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will be evaluated in two to three weeks, Stephen Silas said. Tate has played three games because of a sore ankle. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / November 15, 2022
Kelly Iko: Jae’Sean Tate is going to be out for 2-3 weeks, per Silas. Will be reevaluated after that. -via Twitter @KellyIko / November 14, 2022
The development of Jabari Smith and Tari Eason is a prime example. When Houston drafted both rookies in July, the questions that followed involved the Rockets’ system and how their talents could be optimized. Against the Warriors, some new answers were given and others were reinforced. Eason’s energy and force have been a constant so far, with his ability to defend outside the lines and attraction to the ball as his other redeeming qualities. Sometimes, his enthusiasm for the game gets him in trouble, either through over-dribbling or making an errant pass, but there’s no denying his positive impact. Eason led all reserves with an impressive 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL — Nike’s Rookie signings are: • Chet Holmgren • Jaden Ivey • Shaedon Sharpe • Jeremy Sochan • Jalen Duren • Ochai Agbaji • AJ Griffin • Tari Eason • David Roddy • Wendell Moore Jr. • Patrick Baldwin Jr. • TyTy Washington Jr. • Andrew Nembhard • Jaden Hardy -via Twitter @NickDePaula / October 21, 2022
