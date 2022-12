Rockets not looking to trade Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate

The development of Jabari Smith and Tari Eason is a prime example. When Houston drafted both rookies in July, the questions that followed involved the Rockets’ system and how their talents could be optimized. Against the Warriors, some new answers were given and others were reinforced. Eason’s energy and force have been a constant so far, with his ability to defend outside the lines and attraction to the ball as his other redeeming qualities. Sometimes, his enthusiasm for the game gets him in trouble, either through over-dribbling or making an errant pass, but there’s no denying his positive impact. Eason led all reserves with an impressive 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022