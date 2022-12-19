Russell Westbrook will not play against Suns

Mike Trudell: More Lakers injury updates tonight: – Russell Westbrook is out due to left foot soreness. – Patrick Beverley is available after missing last game with right calf soreness.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATE: LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Russell Westbrook (foot) out #Suns–#Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Add Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) to injury list.
Patrick Beverley (calf) is available. #Suns #Lakers – 8:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Roster players that will be available for the Lakers tonight:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Kendrick Nunn
Lonnie Walker IV
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Wenyen Gabriel
Thomas Bryant
Damian Jones
No LeBron, AD, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 8:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Roster players that will be available for the Lakers tonight:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Kendrick Nunn
Lonnie Walker IV
Max Christie
Troy Brown Jr.
Thomas Bryant
Damian Jones
No LeBron, AD, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 8:28 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Phoenix, but that
Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 8:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT tonight against Phoenix. – 8:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook is also OUT tonight, via Lakers PR:
Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Phoenix.
Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 8:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
More Lakers injury updates tonight:
– Russell Westbrook is out due to left foot soreness.
– Patrick Beverley is available after missing last game with right calf soreness. – 8:15 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
One of the Lakers’ core issues over the last year and a half is that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook can’t share the floor for long stretches at a time. In the Weekly Reset, the thing I’ll be watching over the next few weeks is their rapport: ocregister.com/2022/12/19/%f0… – 3:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ APG and 2+ 3P per game in a season since 2000:
Harden (4x)
Nash (2x)
Westbrook
LeBron
And now, Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/7O2oiDrR4b – 1:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said team’s competitiveness partly stems from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley encouraging younger teammates to play through mistakes. – 1:30 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Lakers 66, Wizards 52
Beal: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst., 1 block
LeBron: 15 pts., 6 rebs., 2 assts.
Westbrook: 8 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Lakers 6/12, Wizards 4/22 – 10:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Former teammates Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal traded trash talk while Beal was at the free-throw line. Beal missed his 2nd free throw, resulting in Westbrook scoring in transition – 10:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Russell Westbrook experience. All of these plays within the same minute.
The good, the bad, and the ???
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/tAkQ1MlDlz – 10:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija hits a 3 against mentor Russell Westbrook, but then Russ gets behind him for a transition layup the other way right after to humble Deni. – 9:54 PM
